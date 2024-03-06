Highlights Many marquee players did not receive a franchise tag, including Chris Jones and Saquon Barkley.

The top players not tagged are set to hit free agency with high market interest.

Front offices face tough decisions to navigate cap space during this crucial period.

The NFL's franchise tag window closed at 4 p.m. EST on March 5, and several marquee-name players did not receive a tag and are set to hit the open free agency market if a long-term agreement is not reached.

This is commonly one of the most difficult and strenuous times for front offices around the league, as each team faces their own unique challenging decisions such as which players to cut, how to best utilize the available cap space, and which players to target in the open market.

For this list of players, however, their fate has mostly been determined as their respective teams eventually decided not to use the franchise tag and allow each of them to walk in free agency. Here are the top five big-name players that did not receive a one-year franchise tag deal.

Some Big-Name Players Are Set To Explore the Market

Talents like Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley will be available to the highest bidder

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

While there is an abundance of talented athletes available in free agency this offseason, such as veteran QB Kirk Cousins and workhorse RB Derrick Henry, this list primarily focuses on players who were rumored to potentially be signing a franchise tag deal before their respective organizations decided to go in a different direction.

Chris Jones

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The focal point of the Super Bowl champions' defense is set to hit the market with plenty of interested suitors. The unrestricted free agent has already addressed a potential pairing with the Las Vegas Raiders on social media, which would be a huge blow for the Kansas City Chiefs if Jones suited up for a division rival in 2024.

Chris Jones has been one of the league's top defensive linemen over the last six seasons. Since the 2018 season, Jones has recorded at least 7.5 sacks in each season, reaching the double-digit mark in three of the six. Even after a slight decline from his career-best 15.5 sack season in 2022, the 29-year-old is playing elite football.

Chris Jones' 2023 Stats Stat Jones Total Tackles 30 Sacks 10.5 Stuffs 7

According to Spotrac, Jones holds a market value of $28.4 million per year, which would be a solid increase from his $19.5 million salary for the 2023 season. Although Jones is pricey, every single front office in the league with the necessary cap space available should be at least inquiring about the elite defensive tackle.

Several teams that struggled with consistent pressure in the passing game and overall poor play against the run, such as the Chicago Bears or Raiders, will likely be the most aggressive in pursuing Jones. Due to the high demand for a top-notch DT and Jones's high price tag, it is unlikely he will be in a Chiefs uniform next season.

Saquon Barkley

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off a one-year franchise tag deal worth roughly $10.1 million in 2023, the New York Giants decided not to place a tag on the running back for a second straight season, meaning Saquon Barkley is free to leave the big apple.

As things stand, it's unclear whether the Giants will be able to retain the Pro Bowl RB. A franchise tag deal next season would have cost the team $12.7 million, which is nearly $3 million more than his projected market value. Although the Giants are set to have $38 million in available cap space, Barkley tops the list of a talented RB free agent class and will have no shortage of suitors in the open market.

The 27-year-old RB has amassed 2,892 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns over the last two seasons. There is no question Barkley can play at a high level, though the Giants must consider his injury history if they want to bring him back at an absurd price tag relative to the current market for RBs.

Barkley suffered an ankle injury in both 2021 and 2023, and also tore his ACL and MCL in 2020, limiting him to only two games that season. Running backs traditionally don't have the longest NFL lifespan, but several teams are expected to go after Barkley, regardless of what it might cost them.

Xavier McKinney

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Staying in the big apple, the Giants also decided against franchise tagging safety Xavier McKinney. While the Barkley decision has the writing on the wall already of a marriage coming to an end, this is a move of faith, showcasing trust by the front office to potentially reach a long-term agreement. Although, that trust might be somewhat naive.

Contract negotiations are almost certain to continue between McKinney and the Giants over the next six days during the exclusive-rights window. However, the 24-year-old safety has nothing to lose by waiting until March 13 and hitting the open market before making a decision.

Considering the New England Patriots transition tagged Kyle Duggar and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed their tag on Antione Winfield Jr., the market for a top-notch safety this offseason is dwindling. With that being said, this means McKinney is likely set to have a multitude of suitors ready to cough up a pretty penny to bolster their secondary.

McKinney has publicly stated he believes he is one of the top safeties in the NFL despite the fact he has not been selected to a Pro Bowl once in his career. Despite the lack of accolades, McKinney had solid numbers in 2023.

Xavier McKinney 2023 Stats Stat McKinney Tackles 116 Passes Defended 11 Completion % Allowed 63.1% INT 3 TFL 2

Christian Wilkins



Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The decision against tagging defensive tackle Christian Wilkins comes to no surprise, as the team's decision was reported nearly 48 hours before the franchise tag deadline. With that being said, the Miami Dolphins undoubtedly wanted to retain Wilkins for 2024, but the team simply can't afford him thanks to a multitude of massive contracts already present on the payroll:

Tyreek Hill - 4 years, $120 million

Bradley Cubb - 5 years, $110 million

Xavien Howard - 5 years, $90 million

Terron Armstead - 5 years, $75 million

Jalen Ramsey - 3 years, $55 million

The days of being big spenders have come back to haunt the Dolphins, as there is almost no chance the team will retain Wilkins once he hits the open market. Wilkins has earned himself a massive contract with stellar play in 2023, and his market value of $28.4 million average annual salary is likely too hefty of a price for Miami to match.

Christian Wilkins' Career Stats With Miami Year Total Tackles Sacks QB Hits TFL 2019 56 2.0 4 3 2020 47 1.5 3 4 2021 89 4.5 13 10 2022 98 3.5 7 16 2023 65 9.0 23 10

The expected departure of Wilkins will serve as a massive blow for the Dolphins, but alleviating his contract affords some interesting rebuilding opportunities.

Baker Mayfield

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the decision not to franchise tag quarterback Baker Mayfield, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to retain their gunslinger for the 2024 season and beyond. There was almost no point in placing a franchise tag on the QB as both parties have seemed to be etching towards a long-term deal throughout recent weeks of the offseason.

Tampa Bay Sports Radio host Aaron Jacobson reported a long-term deal is already in the works immediately following the decision against tagging Mayfield:

I’m hearing rumblings that the Bucs and Baker Mayfield deal is essentially done and the #Bucs and Baker will be announcing on Wednesday.

This is likely to come as no surprise, as many NFL fans and pundits alike believe Mike Evans would not have signed an extension with the team unless he knew he would have a reliable arm tossing him the pigskin in 2024.

Pewter Report's Scott Reynolds reported earlier this week that Mayfield would receive interest from several teams such as the Atlanta Falcons if he were to hit the open market, so the Buccaneers acting with urgency is the sensible thing to do before the QB can field offers from other teams.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.