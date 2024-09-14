Key Takeaways The Philadelphia 76ers have had several NBA legends, including Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving and Allen Iverson.

Joel Embiid has made a significant impact on the 76ers despite injury struggles, becoming a dominant force in the league.

The 76ers' top player in history is Julius Erving, known for his high-flying abilities and leading the team to a championship.

The Philadelphia 76ers were formed in 1946. They were originally the Syracuse Nationals and played in the NBL from 1946 to 1948. In 1949, they joined the NBA and won their first of three championships in 1954-55.

In 1963, they relocated to Philadelphia, renaming themselves the 76ers. They also filled the void left by the Golden State Warriors , who had moved from Philly to San Francisco that same year.

Since moving to Philadelphia, the 76ers have won two championships. Most of the franchise's success came from 1949 to 1991, but over the past decade they have returned to being a championship contender with players such as Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey .

There have been many NBA legends who have played for the 76ers. The franchise has had 21 Hall of Famers over its history. Some players that just missed this list include Andre Iguodala , Bobby Jones and Chet Walker.

Here are the top 10 players in the history of the Philadelphia 76ers.

10 Maurice Cheeks

1982-83 NBA champion, Hall of Fame class of 2018

Credit: © Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Maurice Cheeks began his NBA career in 1978 after being selected 36th overall by the 76ers in the 1978 draft.

Over his career, he was a great playmaker and defender, playing a pivotal role in the Sixers' success in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Maurice Cheeks 76ers Career Stats Category Stat G 853 PPG 12.2 RPG 3.0 APG 7.3 SPG 2.3 FG% 52.8

Cheeks spent his first 11 seasons in the NBA in Philadelphia, averaging 12.2 points, 7.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He was a four-time All-Star and five-time All-Defensive selection.

In 1982-83, he helped lead the Sixers to their third championship in franchise history. In 2018, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

9 Dolph Schayes

1954-55 NBA champion, Hall of Fame class of 1973

Dolph Schayes was one of the pioneers of professional basketball and laid the foundation for the success of the 76ers as a franchise.

Schayes was selected fourth overall in the 1948 draft by the New York Knicks . He never played for the Knicks during his career, instead opting to play in the NBL during the 1948-49 season before joining the then-Syracuse Nationals in 1949.

Dolph Schayes 76ers Career Stats Category Stat G 996 PPG 18.5 RPG 12.1 APG 3.1 FG% 38.0

He played the entirety of his 15 years in the NBA with the 76ers, averaging 18.5 points and 12.1 rebounds per game. He helped lead the franchise to its first championship in 1954-55 while also being a 12-time All-Star and 12-time All-NBA selection.

Schayes played 14 of his 15 seasons in Syracuse, spending just one season in Philadelphia after the franchise relocated there before his final season in 1963-64.

In 1973, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

8 Joel Embiid

2022-23 MVP, Seven-time All-Star

Joel Embiid's NBA career started slow.

After being selected third overall by the 76ers in the 2014 draft, Embiid missed the first two and a half seasons of his career due to a foot injury.

In 2016-17, he made his debut, playing in just 31 games, but averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.

Embiid has struggled with injuries, playing in 65 or more games in a season just two times. In both of those seasons, he was the NBA's scoring champion, averaging 30.6 points in 2021-22 and 33.1 points in 2022-23 en route to winning the MVP award over Nikola Jokic .

Joel Embiid 76ers Career Stats Category Stat G 433 PPG 27.9 RPG 11.2 APG 3.6 BPG 1.7 FG% 50.4 3PT% 34.1

When Embiid is on the court, he is one of the most dominant players in the NBA.

Over his first eight seasons, he has averaged 27.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He has been a seven-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA selection and three-time All-Defensive selection.

If Embiid can stay healthy over the back half of his career, he has a chance to not only move up this list but also bring the 76ers their first championship since 1982-83.

7 Billy Cunningham

1966-67 NBA champion, Hall of Fame class of 1986

Billy Cunningham played a key role in the Sixers' success in the late 1960s. He was selected seventh overall by the 76ers in the 1965 draft and spent nine seasons with the franchise.

The only two seasons he did not play for the Sixers were 1972-73 and 1973-74 when he played in the ABA.

In 1972-73, he won the ABA's MVP.

Billy Cunningham 76ers Career Stats Category Stat G 654 PPG 20.8 RPG 10.1 APG 4.0 FG% 44.6

In his nine seasons with the Sixers, Cunningham averaged 20.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. In 1966-67, he helped lead the franchise to a championship alongside Wilt Chamberlain.

He was also a four-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection. In 1986, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

After his playing career, Cunningham transitioned to coaching, leading the Sixers to a championship in 1982-83.

6 Charles Barkley

Six-time All-Star, 1990-91 All-Star Game MVP, Hall of Fame class of 2006

Credit: © RVR Photos-Imagn Images

While many NBA fans know Charles Barkley for his role as an NBA analyst for TNT, he was also a legendary player.

Barkley began his NBA career with the 76ers after they selected him fifth overall in the 1984 draft.

He played eight years for the franchise, dominating the paint as an undersized power forward. Even with his 6-foot-6 size, Barkley was a dominant rebounder and scorer who was an absolute force on the court.

In his rookie season, he averaged 14.0 points and 8.6 rebounds, finishing behind Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon in the Rookie of the Year race.

Charles Barkley 76ers Career Stats Category Stat G 610 PPG 23.3 RPG 11.6 APG 3.7 SPG 1.7 BPG 1.0 FG% 57.6 3PT% 24.1

In his eight seasons in Philadelphia, Barkley averaged 23.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. He was a six-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA selection.

In 1990-91, he won the All-Star Game MVP award. In 1992, he was traded to the Phoenix Suns , ending his tenure in Philadelphia.

Even though Barkley never won a championship with the Sixers or ever in his career, he was still a great player. In 2006, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

5 Hal Greer

1966-67 NBA champion, 1967-68 All-Star Game MVP, Hall of Fame class of 1982

Credit: © Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Hal Greer was a scoring machine and the cornerstone of the Sixers' success in the 1960s. He was selected 14th overall by the 76ers in the 1964 draft when the team was still in Syracuse.

He was known for his jump shot and ferocious defense that paired well next to Chamberlain and Cunningham in helping the Sixers win the title in 1966-67.

Hal Greer 76ers Career Stats Category Stat G 1,122 PPG 19.2 RPG 5.0 APG 4.0 FG% 45.2

Greer played his entire 15-year career with the 76ers, averaging 19.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He was a 10-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA selection. In 1967-68, he won the All-Star Game MVP award.

Greer is still the Sixers' all-time leading scorer with 21,586 points. He was a key part of their success and a main reason why they won the championship in 1966-67.

In 1982, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

4 Moses Malone

1982-83 NBA champion, 1982-83 Finals MVP, 1982-83 MVP, Hall of Fame class of 2001

Moses Malone was a dominant force in the paint and a key part of the Sixers' championship run in 1982-83.

Malone began his career with the 76ers in 1982 after he was acquired from the Houston Rockets . In his first season in Philadelphia, he won the MVP award, led the Sixers to their third championship in franchise history and was named the Finals MVP.

Moses Malone 76ers Career Stats Category Stat G 357 PPG 21.0 RPG 12.0 APG 1.3 BPG 1.3 FG% 47.6

Malone averaged 21.0 points and 12.0 rebounds per game in his five seasons with the franchise. He was a four-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection.

His career in Philadelphia came to an end in 1986 after they traded him to the Washington Bullets, now the Washington Wizards .

In 2001, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

3 Allen Iverson

2000-02 NBA MVP, 1996-97 Rookie of the Year, Hall of Fame class of 2016

Allen Iverson is not only one of the best in Sixers' history, but also one of the most iconic players in NBA history.

He began his career in 1996 after being selected first overall by the 76ers. In his rookie season, Iverson took the league by storm, averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 assists and 2.1 steals en route to winning Rookie of the Year.

"The Answer" was one of the most entertaining players in NBA history thanks to his unguardable crossover, which even broke Michael Jordan's ankles during Iverson's rookie campaign.

Allen Iverson 76ers Career Stats Category Stat G 722 PPG 27.6 RPG 3.9 APG 6.1 SPG 2.3 FG% 42.1 3PT% 30.9

Iverson spent 12 seasons with the 76ers, averaging 27.6 points, 6.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He was the 2000-01 MVP, a nine-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA selection.

In 2016, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, capping off a legendary career as a player and an icon for the NBA.

2 Wilt Chamberlain

1966-67 NBA champion, three-time MVP, Hall of Fame class of 1993

Wilt Chamberlain is possibly the most dominant player in NBA history and continued his dominance with the Philadelphia 76ers for four seasons.

Chamberlain, a Philly native, was traded to the newly relocated Philadelphia 76ers from the Warriors in 1963.

He spent just four seasons with the franchise but made an incredible impact.

In his second season with them in 1965-66, he averaged 33.5 points and 24.6 rebounds en route to winning MVP. He would win the MVP award again the next two seasons.

He also led the franchise to its first championship since relocating to Philadelphia in 1966-67.

Wilt Chamberlain 76ers Career Stats Category Stat G 277 PPG 27.6 RPG 23.9 APG 6.8 FG% 58.3

Over his four seasons with the Sixers, Wilt averaged 27.6 points, 23.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He was a three-time MVP, four-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection.

The Sixers would trade him to the L.A. Lakers in 1968, ending his dominant run for the franchise. In 1979, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, capping off one of the most dominant careers in the history of the NBA.

1 Julius Erving

1982-83 NBA champion, 1980-81 MVP, Hall of Fame class of 1993

Although Iverson and Chamberlain could both be argued to be the best players in 76ers history, the title belongs to Julius Erving.

"Dr. J." spent his first five seasons playing in the ABA, becoming one of the best players in the league's history. In 1976, he moved from the ABA to the NBA with the New York Nets, now the Brooklyn Nets .

The Nets sold his rights to the 76ers, and the rest is history.

Known for his high-flying abilities and thunderous dunks, Erving led the Sixers to a championship in 1982-83 alongside Malone.

Julius Erving 76ers Career Stats Category Stat G 836 PPG 22.0 RPG 6.7 APG 3.9 SPG 1.8 BPG 1.5 FG% 50.7

Erving spent 11 seasons in Philadelphia, averaging 22.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He was the 1980-81 MVP, leading the Sixers to their most recent title in 1982-83.

He was an 11-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA selection. In 1993, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, capping off one of the best NBA and professional basketball careers of all time.