Highlights LeBron James holds the record for most points scored in NBA playoff history with 8,162.

Michael Jordan ranks second in playoff scoring with 5,987 points and a perfect 6-0 finals record.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 5,762 points in the playoffs reflect his 18 postseason appearances and six championships won.

Scoring in the NBA playoffs is one of the most challenging things to do in basketball. Everything is amplified and becomes tougher, including opposing defenses.

Getting buckets in these situations is what separates winners from pretenders.

Playing in the postseason is an opportunity for players to show what they are capable of while proving they have what is required to take over a game.

Some stars have been able to dominate offensively in the postseason, helping lead their teams to championships.

While scoring isn't everything, putting points on the board in the playoffs is difficult. These players made it look relatively easy during their careers.

Here are the 10 players with the most points scored in NBA playoff history.

1 LeBron James

Points scored – 8,162

LeBron James has dominated both the NBA regular season and the NBA playoffs throughout his future Hall of Fame career.

During his 21 years in the league, LeBron has made the playoffs 17 times. In those 17 playoff appearances, he has scored 8,162 points, the most in NBA history.

James also owns the regular season scoring record with 40,474 points.

LeBron James Career Playoff Stats Category Stat G 287 PPG 28.4 RPG 9.0 APG 7.2 SPG 1.7 BPG 1.0 FG% 49.7 3PT% 33.2

James is one of the most skilled players ever and one of the most accomplished. In his 17 playoff appearances, he has helped lead a team to the NBA Finals 10 times, including eight straight appearances from the 2010-11 season to the 2017-18 season.

He has won four championships with three different franchises. In 2011-12, he captured his first championship with the Miami Heat . Alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, the trio would win another championship the following season.

When James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, he promised to bring a championship to Cleveland. In 2015-16, he kept his word as the Cavs became the first team to come back and win a championship after being down 3-1 in the NBA Finals.

In 2019-20, James led the L.A. Lakers to a championship, the fourth of his career.

In all four of his finals wins, James was named Finals MVP.

As LeBron enters his 22nd season in the NBA, he will look to add more points to his considerable lead over the player in second on this list while also looking to win championship number five in the twilight of his career.

2 Michael Jordan

Points scored – 5,987

Very few players in NBA history have found as much success as Michael Jordan did in the playoffs during his career.

He scored the second most points in playoff history with 5,987, and finished his career a perfect 6-0 in the NBA Finals. He also has the record for most points in a playoff game with 63, which came against the Boston Celtics in April 1986.

Michael Jordan Career Playoff Stats Category Stat G 179 PPG 33.4 RPG 6.4 APG 5.7 SPG 2.1 FG% 48.7 3PT% 33.2

Jordan made the playoffs all 13 seasons while he was a member of the Chicago Bulls .

In those 13 playoff appearances, he led the Bulls to six championships in eight seasons. Chicago three-peated from 1990-1992 behind Jordan and Scottie Pippen. When Jordan returned from retirement in 1995, the Bulls once again three-peated from 1995 to 1998.

In his six championships, Jordan was named Finals MVP all six times. He also averaged the most career points per game in playoff history with 33.4 and holds the regular season record for most career points per game with 30.1.

Jordan held the record for the most points scored in the playoffs until 2017 when James passed him.

3 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Points scored – 5,762

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the definition of a winner. He made the playoffs 18 times over his 20-year NBA career.

In those 18 playoff appearances, he scored 5,762 points.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Career Playoff Stats Category Stat G 237 PPG 24.3 RPG 10.5 APG 3.2 SPG 1.0 BPG 2.4 FG% 53.3

Over his Hall of Fame career, Kareem won six championships with two different franchises while making the NBA Finals 10 times. His first championship came in 1970-71 when he led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship.

He would have to wait eight more years until the 1979-80 season before he would win another ring, which he did with the Lakers.

Abdul-Jabbar found most of his postseason success with the Lakers, winning five championships. Alongside fellow Hall of Famer Magic Johnson , he led LA to championships in 1979-80, 1981-82, 1984-85, 1986-87 and 1987-88.

Abdul-Jabbar was named Finals MVP in 1984-85, his second and final Finals MVP of his career after winning the award with Milwaukee in 1970-71.

By the time his career ended in 1989, he held both the regular-season and playoff scoring records. Jordan eventually passed Abdul-Jabbar for the playoff scoring record in 1998, and James passed him for the regular-season scoring record in 2023.

4 Kobe Bryant

Points scored – 5,640

During his 20 years in the NBA, Kobe Bryant reached the playoffs 15 times. All 15 appearances came in his first 16 seasons with the Lakers.

In those 15 playoff appearances, Bryant scored 5,640 points.

Kobe Bryant Career Playoff Stats Category Stat G 220 PPG 25.6 RPG 5.1 APG 4.7 SPG 1.4 FG% 44.8 3PT% 33.1

Bryant found most of his success early on in his NBA career. He won his first championship alongside Shaquille O'Neal in 1999-00 and the two would go on to win two more championships over the next two seasons.

The Lakers are still the last team to complete a three-peat.

After the championship in 2001-02, Bryant would reach the finals two more times, losing both of them before winning his fourth championship in 2008-09.

Bryant, alongside another Hall of Fame big man in Pau Gasol, led the Lakers to back-to-back championships in 2008-09 and 2009-10, winning Finals MVP in both. These would be the last two championships of his career.

Despite the lack of postseason success later in his career, Kobe is one of the most dominant scorers in NBA history, especially in the playoffs.

5 Shaquille O'Neal

Points scored – 5,250

It is only fitting that the second part of one of the best duos in NBA history would be directly behind his Hall of Fame counterpart on this list.

O'Neal was a dominant inside threat during his career, and in the playoffs, he became a different beast.

In his 17 playoff appearances, he scored 5,250 points while averaging 24.3 points per game.

Shaquille O'Neal Career Playoff Stats Category Stat G 216 PPG 24.3 RPG 11.6 APG 2.7 BPG 2.1 FG% 56.3

O'Neal finished his career with four championships, three of which came alongside Bryant with the Lakers during their three-peat from 1999 to 2002. He was also named Finals MVP each year of the three-peat.

He won his fourth and final championship alongside Dwyane Wade on the Heat in 2005-06.

While Shaq would go on to try and win another championship at the end of his career, he was unsuccessful. Despite this, his dominance during the four championships he did win was impressive, which is why he is fifth all-time in playoff scoring.

6 Tim Duncan

Points scored – 5,172

Tim Duncan is not only one of the most dominant power forwards in NBA history but also one of the league's winningest players.

During his 20-year career, Duncan reached the playoffs 18 times and scored 5,172 points.

Tim Duncan Career Playoff Stats Category Stat G 251 PPG 20.6 RPG 11.4 APG 3.0 BPG 2.3 FG% 50.1

After Duncan was selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs in 1997, he immediately impacted the franchise.

Over his 20 years in San Antonio, the team reached the playoffs 18 times, including 16 straight seasons from 1999-2000 to 2015-16, when Duncan retired.

Over those 18 playoff appearances, Duncan led the Spurs to five championships in six NBA Finals appearances. In 1998-99, he, alongside David Robinson and head coach Gregg Popovich , brought the Spurs their first championship in franchise history.

Over the next two decades, the Spurs dominated the NBA behind Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker.

The trio racked up multiple playoff wins and ended with four championships together. Duncan retired in 2016, finishing with five championships and three Finals MVP awards.

Despite never being the flashiest player, The Big Fundamental knew what it took to win, and he did a ton of it over his 20 seasons in the NBA.

7 Kevin Durant

Points scored – 4,985

There is no doubt that Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. He sits eighth all-time in regular season points scored and seventh on this list with 4,985 points scored in the playoffs.

Kevin Durant Career Playoff Stats Category Stat G 170 PPG 29.3 RPG 7.8 APG 4.2 SPG 1.0 BPG 1.2 FG% 47.7 3PT% 35.6

Durant has reached the playoffs 13 times over his 16 years in the NBA. He has done that with four franchises; the Oklahoma City Thunder , Golden State Warriors , Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns .

While most of his postseason success came with the Warriors, he did lead the Thunder to their first finals appearance since moving to Oklahoma City in 2011-12, where they lost to James and the Heat.

During his time in Golden State, Durant, along with Stephen Curry , Klay Thompson and Draymond Green , helped lead the Warriors to three NBA Finals, winning two. Durant was named Finals MVP during both championships.

With Durant entering his 17th season in the NBA in 2024-25, he will look to continue to move up this list while also trying to bring Phoenix its first championship in franchise history.

8 Karl Malone

Points scored – 4,761

Despite all his playoff success, Karl Malone is the only player on this list without a championship.

During his 19-year career, Malone made the playoffs all 19 years, scoring 4,761 points.

Karl Malone Career Playoff Stats Category Stat G 13 PPG 24.7 RPG 10.7 APG 3.2 SPG 1.3 FG% 46.3

Despite making the playoffs all 19 seasons of his NBA career and reaching the NBA Finals three times, Malone finished his career as arguably the best player to never win a championship.

He reached the NBA Finals twice during his 18 years with the Utah Jazz alongside John Stockton. Despite being one of the best duos ever, they were unable to get past Jordan and the Bulls in both 1996-97 and 1997-98.

After failing to win a ring in Utah, Malone signed with the Lakers in 2003. The Lakers were coming off a season in which they had lost in the Western Conference Semifinals after winning the finals the prior three years.

Los Angeles made the NBA Finals but lost to the Detroit Pistons in five games.

After the Lakers' loss, Malone decided to retire, ending one of the most dominant careers of any big man in NBA history.

9 Jerry West

Points scored – 4,457

Jerry West was one of the most dominant scorers in NBA history, especially during his era. West made the playoffs 13 times over his 14-year career, scoring 4,457 points.

Jerry West Career Playoff Stats Category Stat G 153 PPG 29.1 RPG 5.6 APG 6.3 FG% 46.9

During his 13 playoff appearances, West led the Lakers to the NBA Finals nine times but only won one championship. Six of the Lakers' finals losses came against Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics , while the other two came against the New York Knicks .

West and the Lakers' only championship came in 1971-72 after they defeated the Knicks in five games.

West is still the only player from a losing team to win Finals MVP, which he did in 1968-69 after the Lakers lost to the Celtics. West averaged 37.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.4 assists during the seven-game series that saw the Lakers fall just short.

Despite the 1-8 record in the finals, West was still one of the most dominant scorers of his generation and in NBA history.

10 Tony Parker

Points scored – 4,045

Even though Tony Parker was overshadowed by his fellow Hall of Fame teammate Duncan, he was one of the most dominant point guards of the 2000s and 2010s. Parker made the playoffs all 17 seasons in San Antonio, scoring 4,045 points.

Tony Parker Career Playoff Stats Category Stat G 226 PPG 17.9 RPG 2.9 APG 5.1 SPG 0.9 FG% 46.1 3PT% 30.9

During those 17 playoff appearances, Parker and the Spurs' big three led San Antonio to four championships in five NBA Finals appearances. Parker's most significant playoff moment came in the 2006–07 Finals against James and the Cavaliers, which saw Parker take home the Finals MVP.

Despite never being the Spurs' best player, Parker played his role perfectly, allowing the team to dominate the NBA for nearly two decades.

These players made scoring in the playoffs look relatively easy and helped their teams win championships.

Multiple active players could end up on this list, such as Stephen Curry (3,966 points), James Harden (3,764 points), Klay Thompson (3,032 points), Kawhi Leonard (2,981 points) and Jayson Tatum (2,711 points).

While these players continue to add to their legacies and may move onto this list, it will be nearly impossible to match LeBron's 8,162 points scored in the playoffs.