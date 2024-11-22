Key Takeaways The six best defenders in the Premier League this season have been ranked based on statistical data.

Nikola Milenkovic and Jan Paul van Hecke represent great value for money deals.

Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Ibrhima Konate both rank highly.

As Sir Alex Ferguson famously remarked, “Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.” While clubs often invest heavily in star strikers and creative playmakers, the backbone of any successful team begins in defense and builds forward.

The Premier League has consistently been the home to some of the finest defenders in European football, a tradition that continues this season. Using advanced data analysis, the experts at Squawka have identified the standout defensive performers of the 2024/25 campaign. As the league enters its most demanding period, these players are proving instrumental in maintaining their teams’ resilience and ensuring they remain formidable at the back during this crucial period.

Premier League's Best Defenders 24/25 1. Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2. Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 3. Nikola Milenkovic Nottingham Forest 4. Ibrahima Konate Liverpool 5. Cristian Romero Tottenham 6. Gabriel Arsenal

6 Gabriel

Squakwa Score: 71%

Reputations evolve with performances, and Gabriel Magalhaes has become a focal point for Arsenal during corners, drawing attention for his scoring ability from set pieces. While this is an impressive string to his bow, it’s not just his attacking prowess that delights manager Mikel Arteta; Gabriel’s defensive contributions are equally commendable.

This season, the Brazilian defender has averaged 1.6 blocked shots per 90 minutes in the Premier League, placing him in the 95th percentile among defenders. Additionally, he excels in last-man tackles, ranking in the 80-95th percentile for retaining possession after these critical interventions.

5 Cristian Romero

Squakwa Score: 73%

Many fans are quick to sing the praises of Micky van de Ven, with the Dutchman's incredible speed making him stand out among the other centre-backs in the division. Yet, it's his defensive partner who features inside the top five. Lionel Messi once labelled his compatriot as the best defender in the world, and this season, the Argentine has showcased a more composed style. With just one yellow card and six fouls in 11 Premier League games - never more than one foul per match - Cristian Romero has significantly refined his discipline.

Beyond his defensive restraint, Romero’s contributions in ball-playing and ball-winning have been outstanding. He averages 8.15 completed passes into the final third per 90 minutes, placing him in the 95th percentile among central defenders. Additionally, his ability to reclaim possession is elite, ranking in the 95th percentile for tackles won, with an impressive 2.06 per 90.

4 Ibrahima Konate

Squakwa Score: 73%

Having often been chopped and changed under Jurgen Klopp, Ibrahima Konate has now appeared to settle into a role as one of the first names on the Liverpool teamsheet during Arne Slot's tenure. His performances have been so good that the player himself even questioned what more he had to do to win the Player of the Match award when the Reds took on Wolves earlier this season.

He has established himself as a dominant force in the air, winning an impressive 82.35% of his aerial duels in the Premier League this season, ranking him in the 95th percentile among central defenders. His defensive solidity extends to ground battles as well, with only 0.2 challenges lost per 90 minutes and an average of 2.14 possessions won in the defensive third.

3 Nikola Milenkovic

Squakwa Score: 75%

Nikola Milenkovic has proven to be a shrewd piece of business for Nottingham Forest who have undergone an incredible transformation at the start of this campaign. Last season, Milenkovic was one of only two defenders in Serie A with an aerial duel success rate above 70% across at least 30 games. This season, he has carried his dominance to the Premier League, showcasing brilliant anticipation on the deck.

The Serbian defender – one of the signings of the summer so far – has won an impressive 75% of his ground duels, ranking in the 95th percentile among central defenders. Additionally, he has lost just 0.1 challenges per 90 minutes, again placing him in the elite 95th percentile. Milenkovic’s consistent excellence in both aerial and ground battles highlights his all-around defensive ability, making him a standout performer in Forest’s backline this season.

2 Jan Paul van Hecke

Squakwa Score: 76%

Yet another example of fabulous recruitment by Brighton paying dividends. Often alongside Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke has a retention rate of 92.44%, in the 80-95th percentile among central defenders. It’s also the most of any player with a centre-back score of at least 70%. He has averaged 7.16 passes into the final third completed per 90, and just 0.12 unsuccessful touches. Van Hecke has also averaged 1.23 successful offside traps per 90, in the 95th percentile.

If he continues with this level of form, there will no doubt be some big bids being made for his services in the not-so-distant future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Van Hecke's current transfer value is a 1000% increase from what Brighton paid to sign him in 2020.

1 Virgil van Dijk

Squakwa Score: 80%

If it isn't broke, don't fix it. In just seven short words, you can describe Virgil van Dijk's continued excellence at Anfield. In the Premier League this season, the Dutchman has reaffirmed his dominance at the back. He averages 3.45 aerial duels won per 90 minutes, placing him in the 95th percentile among central defenders, with an impressive success rate of 71.7%. On the ground, Van Dijk remains a formidable opponent, losing just 0.18 challenges per 90 and averaging 4.82 clearances.

Not just a defensive wall, Van Dijk also excels in distribution. His forward passing accuracy stands at 83.98%, again placing him in the 95th percentile among his peers. These metrics underline why it is vital the Reds tie him down to a new deal.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Squawka - accurate as of 22/11/2023