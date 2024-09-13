Key Takeaways Aston Villa have only missed out on three Premier League seasons since the competition's inception in 1992.

Dwight Yorke lit up Villa Park before he was lured away to Manchester United in 1998

Current frontman Ollie Watkins is closing in on the club's Premier League scoring record.

One European Cup, seven top division titles, seven FA Cups and five League Cups; honours that stand tall in the trophy cabinet of the team that play in their traditional claret and blue at Villa Park. Aston Villa have an incredible history that many modern fans tend to ignore due to recency bias.

Aside from a three-year blip in the Championship, Aston Villa and the Premier League have always come hand in hand. The Holte End faithful have seen plenty of memorable goalscorers take to the pitch, each of them bringing supporters to their feet with a knack for finding the back of the net.

Picture these three things; Aston Villa, the Premier League, and a prolific marksman. Many names might spring to mind, but only a handful have truly cemented themselves as Villa’s finest in the Premier League era. Here’s a look at Aston Villa's leading top-flight scorers of the modern era.

Aston Villa's Top Premier League Goalscorers Rank Player Goals Years 1 Gabriel Agbonlahor 74 2005–2018 2 Dwight Yorke 60 1990–1998 3 Ollie Watkins 59 2020–Present 4 Dion Dublin 48 1998–2004 5 Juan Pablo Angel 44 2001–2007 6 Christian Benteke 42 2012–2015 7 Gareth Barry 41 1998–2009 8 Julian Joachim 39 1996–2001

8 Julian Joachim – 32

Aston Villa career: 1996–2001

Signed from Leicester City for £1.5m just four years into the Premier League era, Julian Joachim made an immediate impact at Villa Park where he scored 39 goals during his five-season tenure. Joachim's unmatched speed, magical dribbling skills, and relentless work ethic made him a fan favourite.

He was Villa's top scorer in the 1998/99 season, finishing sixth in the league's overall scoring charts that year. Despite his success in claret and blue, Joachim’s departure to Coventry City in 2001 marked the beginning of a downturn in his career. Struggles at Leeds United followed, and Joachim never quite rediscovered his best form after leaving Villa.

Premier League Stats at Aston Villa Games 140 Minutes 8,961 Goals 32 Assists 15

7 Gareth Barry – 41

Aston Villa career: 1998–2009

Yes, you are seeing Gareth Barry on a list that isn’t about longevity or appearance-making. The holding midfielder spent 11 influential years at Villa and is surprisingly high on their goalscoring charts. Due to his defensive mindset, Barry’s role as the team’s penalty taker helped him accumulate a significant goal tally as clear-cut opportunities from open play were hard to come by.

Barry was a mainstay in the Villa side, racking up an incredible 365 appearances before moving to Manchester City, where he eventually won the Premier League title in 2012. While he’s better known for his record-setting number of appearances in the competition, Barry’s reliable penalty-taking became a key part of his early game as he made the first of many, many outings in England's top flight.

Premier League Stats at Aston Villa Games 365 Minutes 31,050 Goals 41 Assists 41

6 Christian Benteke – 42

Aston Villa career: 2012–2015

On social media, a trend has surfaced that looks to remember the 'prime Barclays' players. Christian Benteke in a Villa shirt completely fits the bill; what a player. It was at Villa Park where he really made a name for himself after a £7m move from Belgian side Genk. He scored 42 goals in three seasons, giving him the best goals-per-game ratio on this list (0.47 goals per 90).

Villa fans knew they could count on Benteke to score in every other game, with his dominance in the air and clinical finishing making him a real nightmare for defenders. The Belgian's performances at Villa were so impressive that Brendan Rodgers went against the advice of Liverpool's data department and insisted the club splash out £32.5m to make him their second-most expensive ever signing at the time. Benteke could only must nine top-flight goals for Liverpool during his solitary season on Merseyside and endured a spell of more downs than ups at Crystal Palace.

Premier League Stats at Aston Villa Games 89 Minutes 7,334 Goals 42 Assists 8

5 Juan Pablo Angel – 42

Aston Villa career: 2001–2007

In 2001, Aston Villa broke their transfer record by bringing in Colombian forward Juan Pablo Angel from River Plate for £9.5m. The timing coincided with Julian Joachim’s exit, and Angel was tasked with filling the void. Initially, he struggled to adapt to the English game, and his status as Villa’s highest earner led to early criticism.

However, Angel eventually found his stride and he endeared himself to Villa fans with his consistent performances and eye for goal. He netted 44 times in the Premier League, and after his form began to dip, he moved on to the New York Red Bulls in 2007. Angel was just as impressive out in the USA, where he enjoyed a late-career resurgence in Major League Soccer.

Premier League Stats at Aston Villa Games 175 Minutes 11,911 Goals 42 Assists 9

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Of footballers to have taken at least 10 Premier League penalties, Juan Pablo Angel is the only player to have missed as many as half (five out of 10).

4 Dion Dublin – 48

Aston Villa career: 1998–2004

Before he made the move into TV presenting with "Homes Under the Hammer," Dion Dublin was busy making his mark as a Premier League striker. Dublin’s Villa career got off to a dream start, with seven goals in his first four games, including a hat-trick against Southampton.

A serious neck injury threatened his playing days, but Dublin’s determination saw him continue to contribute on the pitch. Though his form naturally declined as he entered his 30s, Dublin still managed to carve out an impressive goalscoring record at Villa. His time with the club ended with a free transfer to Leicester City after his contract expired.

Premier League Stats at Aston Villa Games 155 Minutes 10,874 Goals 48 Assists 13

3 Ollie Watkins – 59

Aston Villa career: 2020–Present

What a perfect time to talk about Ollie Watkins, coming off his best-ever season in professional football. His 19-goal campaign during the 2023/24 season saw him jump from seventh on this list, all the way up into the bronze medal spot.

Watkins' clinical finishing and knack for running in behind defenders make him an ideal fit for Villa's attacking play. His performances last year earned him both the Supporters’ and Players’ Player of the Season awards. He also collected the Premier League Playmaker award for his 13 assists. At 28, Watkins is entering his prime, and Villa fans will be hoping his best is still to come.

Premier League Stats at Aston Villa Games 149 Minutes 12,834 Goals 59 Assists 27

2 Dwight Yorke – 60

Aston Villa career: 1990–1998

Villa fans owe a great deal to former manager Graham Taylor, who discovered Dwight Yorke during a tour of the West Indies. Yorke's trial with Villa led to a remarkable career in claret and blue, where goalscoring became inevitable for him throughout the 1990s.

Yorke helped Villa to a League Cup triumph before securing a big move to Manchester United, where he reached the pinnacle of English football. His impact at United was immediate, as he won the Premier League Golden Boot in his first season and played a crucial role in their historic 1999 treble. While Yorke’s greatest achievements came elsewhere, his rise at Villa Park can be something that sits proud in the club's history books.

Premier League Stats at Aston Villa Games 179 Minutes 14,227 Goals 60 Assists 31

1 Gabriel Agbonlahor – 74

Aston Villa career: 2005–2018

Although Gabriel Agbonlahor is more often heard grumbling on the airwaves these days than seen on the field, his status as Aston Villa's all-time top Premier League scorer remains. A one-club man (ignoring a few loan spells), Agbonlahor netted 74 goals in 13 years at Villa. His playstyle was one that encapsulated fast, direct football as he loved to run at defenders.

The team’s struggles often ran parallel to Agbonlahor’s own dips in form and the club dropped into the Championship near the end of his career. Despite the latter years of his spell being marked by inconsistency, Agbonlahor’s goalscoring prowess ensures that, for the time being, he'll be remembered as Villa’s top Premier League marksman.

Premier League Stats at Aston Villa Games 322 Minutes 25,993 Goals 74 Assists 44

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-09-24.