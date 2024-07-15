Highlights Carlos Alcaraz is already among tennis' financial elite at the age of just 21.

The Spaniard took home a record-breaking top prize after winning Wimbledon this past weekend.

Novak Djokovic still leads the top 10 in terms of total prize money won.

Carlos Alcaraz proved his class in ruthless fashion on Sunday afternoon as he comprehensively defeated Novak Djokovic to retain his men's singles title at Wimbledon in straight sets. The Serbian veteran was no match for the rampaging Alcaraz, who rarely looked troubled throughout the contest.

In addition to the ever-growing number of fans the 21-year-old has amassed over the past two weeks, he's also boosted his bank balance considerably after claiming record-breaking prize money of $3.5 million (£2.7m). Despite still having played less than 70 Grand Slam matches in his career, Alcaraz is already among the top 10 players in the history of the sport when it comes to prize money won.

Official records kept by the ATP show that the Spaniard is already one of the most successful players ever in financial terms. Alcaraz ranks ninth on the list, with career earnings of in excess of $30m after winning four Grand Slam titles.

Carlos Alcaraz Already Ranks in the Top 10 Prize Money Winners in Men's Tennis

The Spaniard has won a staggering amount of money for a 21-year-old

ATP All Time Men's Prize Money Rankings Rank Name Career Earnings (USD) Career Earnings (GBP) 1 Novak Djokovic $182,494,969 £140,673,509 2 Rafael Nadal $134,887,504 £103,976,009 3 Roger Federer $130,594,339 £100,666,687 4 Andy Murray $64,677,584 £49,855,745 5 Zverev, Alexander $43,315,987 £33,389,478 6 Sampras, Pete $43,280,489 £33,362,115 7 Daniil Medvedev $41,047,137 £31,640,569 8 Stan Wawrinka $36,865,648 £28,417,331 9 Carlos Alcaraz $31,578,625 £24,341,909 10 David Ferrer $31,483,911 £24,268,900 Data Taken Per ATP Prize Money List

The young Spaniard is currently ranked ninth in the list of all time career prize money with $31,578,625 to his credit. He is the youngest player on the list and his total earnings look poised to exceed some of the most accomplished players in the sport.

Along with the $10 million that he raked in during 2022, he also won $15,196,504 in 2023. His prize money for the 2024 season so far is $4,517,181. Djokovic leads the list with a monstrous $182,494,969 in career winnings.

Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam in 2022, when he was crowned the US Open Champion after defeating Casper Ruud in the final. The Spaniard then went on to claim his first Wimbledon title last year after beating Djokovic and won his first French Open title this year against German star, Alexander Zverev as he became the youngest player in tennis history to win three Grand Slams on three different surfaces.

He banked his second Wimbledon title this weekend after defeating the Serbian maestro once again. He won the match 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4), continuing his unbeaten record in major finals. Speaking after his latest triumph, Alcaraz told the thousands gathered on Centre Court that the win felt like a dream.

"Honestly it is a dream for me winning this trophy," the 21-year-old Spaniard said. "I did an interview when I was 11 or 12 and said my dream is to win Wimbledon. I'm fulfilling my dream. For me, this is the most beautiful tournament, the most beautiful court and the most beautiful trophy."

Alcaraz joined Roger Federer as the only other player in history to win his first four Grand Slam finals. He also achieved the feat quicker than any player in the history of the sport. He might have a long way to go to eclipse Djokovic at the top of the prize money standings, but Alcaraz has the time - and the talent - to bridge that gap.