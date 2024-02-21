Highlights Star prospect Caleb Williams enters the NFL without an agent for the draft process.

With the NFL Draft rapidly approaching, most players who expect to be selected are signing with agencies to guide them through the process.

But according to Pro Football Talk, star prospect Caleb Williams hasn't signed with an agent and doesn't plan on doing so.

Williams enters the draft as the most well-regarded QB prospect since Trevor Lawrence. He currently has -1200 odds to be selected first overall, according to BetMGM. That top spot brings big financial rewards, and it looks like Williams will attempt to handle that aspect himself on top of his on-field duties.

Other players have negotiated their own NFL contracts before

Lamar Jackson and Bobby Wagner have represented themselves in negotiations

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Williams is coming off another outstanding season at the University of Southern California. If eligible, he may have gone number one overall after a 2022 season that saw him win the Heisman Trophy. Scouts are intrigued by the 22-year-old's potential.

A top prospect not signing with an agent is odd, but not unprecedented. Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson did not sign with an agent as a hopeful for the 2018 Draft. Perhaps, as a result, Jackson fell all the way to the 32nd pick despite a spectacular, Heisman-winning college career.

Caleb Williams College Statistics Season Completion % Pass Yards TDs INTs 2021 - Oklahoma 64.5 1,912 21 4 2022 - USC 66.6 4,537 42 5 2023 - USC 68.6 3,333 30 5

Jackson has proved all of his doubters wrong, becoming one of the very best quarterbacks in the NFL. He recently signed a massive deal with the Baltimore Ravens after protracted contract negotiations, proving that players can represent themselves at the negotiating table with lucrative results. Though one has to wonder if he could've gotten an even sweeter deal if he'd had an experienced agent prodding other teams to offer him a better deal than Baltimore.

Other players, such as veteran Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, have also found success when hammering out the details of their own contracts without the expertise of an agent.

There will be no Jackson-esque free fall at the draft for Williams this year unless something goes spectacularly wrong. He will likely be selected first overall by the Chicago Bears or a team trading up for him. It would be stunning to see him fall out of the top three picks.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.