While some may crumble under that immense pressure, these 10 quarterbacks were able to overcome that and put together historically good rookie seasons.

There are NFL legends, NFL busts, and some who are somewhere in between as our list stretches from Dan Marino, to Jameis Winston, to Sam Bradford.

Quarterback is one of the hardest positions in sports. Now, imagine being a rookie QB on top of that. They’re expected to lead a team while simultaneously being one of the youngest and most inexperienced players on that team.

Not to mention that if they’re drafted in the top five overall, the expectations are through the roof and nearly impossible to live up to but some of the guys managed to do that plus more.

Joe Namath was drafted 12th overall to the New York Jets. In the first six games of his rookie season, Namath split playing time with Mike Taliafe as the Jets went 0-6. After that, Namath was named the full-time starter and the Jets won five of their last eight games.

He earned AFL Rookie of the Year after that turn-around season, earning the iconic nickname "Broadway Joe." He ended his rookie season with 2,220 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 15 picks. Later in Namath’s career, he became the first quarterback to pass for more than 4,000 yards in one season.

In 1968, after winning AFL Player of the Year and a unanimous All-Pro selection, the cheeky QB guaranteed a win for his 19-point underdog Jets in the Super Bowl. He and the Jets backed up those words as they won Super Bowl III 16-7, with Namath taking home MVP honors. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1985.

Peyton Manning didn't immediately show everyone why he was drafted number one overall out of Tennessee, but by the end of his rookie campaign, he had changed a lot of opinions. He came to the Indianapolis Colts in 1998 and became the leader of the team from day one.

Manning started all 16 games his rookie season and eventually exceeded expectations after throwing 11 interceptions in his first four games. While he led the league in interceptions with 28, he also set the NFL rookie record for completions with 326. Manning also set the rookie record for touchdown passes with 26 (fifth in the league) and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Manning ended his rookie season with 3,739 passing yards, which was third-most by any quarterback that year.

Unlike many other rookies on this list, Manning’s career skyrocketed from there. Manning led the Colts to the Super Bowl in the 2006 season and got his first ring against the Chicago Bears.

After a severe neck injury, he was dropped by the Colts and picked up by the Denver Broncos, but a new team and bad neck didn’t slow down Manning. He won his second Super Bowl with Denver against the Carolina Panthers in the 2015 season and was then inducted in the Hall of Fame in 2021 on his first year of eligibility.

8 Jameis Winston, 2015 (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jameis Winston was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015 out of Florida State. In Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, Winston’s first pass as a pro was intercepted and ran back for six. It was the first time a rookie's first pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown since Brett Favre in 1991.

But Winston regrouped after that, and he finished his debut by going 16-for-33 for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. In a November 2015 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Winston tied the NFL rookie and Buccaneers franchise record with five touchdown passes.

He ended his rookie season with 4,042 passing yards, just 23 yards short of the franchise record set by Josh Freeman in 2012. But he broke plenty of rookie records. He set the standard for single-season rookie pass attempts, pass completions, passing yards, and passing touchdowns. Winston also made the Pro Bowl his rookie year and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team. Nowadays, Winston is playing behind Derek Carr with the New Orleans Saints.

Sam Bradford wasn’t handed the starting position after he was drafted first overall by the St. Louis Rams, he had to work for it. In Bradford's first eight games he threw 11 touchdowns, which tied the record previously held by Dan Marino in 1983, Peyton Manning in 1998, and Ben Roethlisberger in 2004. That’s great company.

He was named the NFL's offensive rookie of the month for October. During that rookie campaign, he also established a record for most consecutive passes without an interception for a rookie (169). That record was recently surpassed by Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud during his 2023 rookie campaign.

On December 26, Bradford surpassed Manning’s record for most completions by an NFL rookie quarterback with 326. He finished the season with 354 completions on 590 attempts, surpassing Manning's record of 575 for most attempts by an NFL rookie quarterback as he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

6 Andrew Luck, 2012 (Indianapolis Colts)

Soon after Peyton Manning’s departure, the Colts drafted the Stanford product first overall in 2012. Luck quickly became a fan favorite in the Indianapolis offense with an electrifying rookie season. In Luck’s first game against the Chicago Bears, he completed 23 of 45 passes for 309 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions as they lost 41-21.

Luck ended his rookie season with an 11-5 record, the best mark for a rookie quarterback drafted number one overall. Luck also set the records for single-season passing yards, with 4,374, and single game passing yards, with 433.

It seemed as though a new golden age was beginning with Luck at the helm, as he racked up four Pro Bowls and four postseason wins during his short stint in the league from 2012 to 2018. Luck had one of the most shocking retirements in NFL history when he called it quits at just 29 years old, citing a cycle of injuries and rehab that he couldn't deal with anymore.

Russell Wilson was looked over in the first two rounds of an NFL draft in 2012 that saw two other quarterbacks on this list go No. 1 and No. 2 overall. He was finally drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round.

After battling it out with Matt Flynn and Tarvaris Jackson during preseason, Wilson won the starting position just in time for the first game against the Arizona Cardinals. After winning his first career playoff game by throwing for a rookie postseason record 385 yards, Wilson also made his first Pro-Bowl as well.

He ended his rookie season in a huge way with 3,118 yards, 26 touchdowns (tied for a rookie record), 10 interceptions, 94 carries, 489 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns. In 2014, Russell Wilson led the Seahawks to their first and only Super Bowl title against Manning and the Broncos. Nine Pro Bowls later, and Wilson moved on to the Broncos, where he struggled immensely.

2012 was a big draft class for quarterbacks. Robert Griffin III was drafted No. 2 overall to the Washington Redskins right behind Luck. The franchise had high hopes for RG3, and he did not disappoint—well, at least not in his rookie season.

Griffin opened the Redskins' season by completing 19 of 26 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns while adding 10 carries for 42 rushing yards in a 40–32 victory over the New Orleans Saints. He was named NFC Offensive Player of the week after that stellar performance.

That was the first time in NFL history that a rookie was given that honor for his debut game. He ended his rookie season with 3,200 yards passing, 20 touchdowns, five interceptions, 815 rushing yards, and seven rushing touchdowns. Griffin also won the 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie for the Year award over the likes of Wilson and Luck, and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team.

Griffin was considered one of the brightest young quarterbacks during his rookie year, but a gruesome knee injury at the end of the campaign set him on a seemingly never-ending cycle of injuries and rehab for the rest of his career, and he called it quits in 2020 at age 30.

Ben Roethlisberger wasn’t the average quarterback—mainly because he was about the size of a linebacker. But that did not stop Big Ben from having an incredible rookie season and an even better career. Roethlisberger was not supposed to start or even be second string in his rookie season after being drafted 11th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was third on the depth chart behind Tommy Maddox and Charlie Batch. However, after Batch got hurt in the preseason and Maddox went down during Week 2, the Big Ben era began. In Week 3, Roethlisberger got his first start of the season against the Miami Dolphins, a 13-3 win.

As a rookie, he went 13-0 as a starter in the regular season and 1-1 in the playoffs. Big Ben finished his rookie season with 2,621 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions en route to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He also set records for the most wins by a rookie quarterback (13) and also set the mark for most wins in a QB's first five seasons (51).

Roethlisberger would go on to become one of the premier quarterbacks of his generation, winning two Super Bowls, nabbing six Pro Bowls, and leading the league in passing yards twice. He also holds the records for youngest starting QB to win the Super Bowl (23) and holds the NFL record for most 500-yard passing games (4).

Dan Marino was drafted 27th overall by the Dolphins in 1983. Five quarterbacks went before Marino, so Miami was pleasantly surprised that he was still available.

Marino did not get hist first start until Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills. But once he did, he became the man for Miami. Marino went 7-2 in his rookie season, finishing with 2,210 yards 20 touchdowns, six interceptions, and two rushing touchdowns. The very next year, Marino won the NFL MVP award and led his team to the Super Bowl, though they lost the big game.

Marino finished his 17-year career with 61,361, nine Pro Bowls, six All-Pro nods, and 420 touchdowns. He is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback to never win a Super Bowl and retired with a litany of NFL passing records. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005.

Cam Newton was drafted number one overall out of Auburn by the Carolina Panthers. He announced himself in the league with a bang. He went 24-for-37 for 422 yards and four touchdowns with one interception in his NFL debut. Even with that outstanding debut, the Panthers still came up short to Arizona 28-21, but that was just a preview of what the rookie was capable of.

In the second game of his rookie season he broke the single-game rookie record he set in Week 1 with 432 yards passing, while also throwing and rushing for a touchdown. Newton's 854 passing yards through the first two games were the most by a rookie in NFL history. Newton also became the first rookie QB to throw for over 4,000 yards in a season.

He finished his rookie season with 4,051 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions while also rushing 126 times for 706 yards and a whopping 14 touchdowns. He also set the records for combined rookie yards and combined rookie touchdowns.

Newton was a three-time Pro Bowler and in 2015, he led the Panthers to a 15-1 season and a Super Bowl appearance as he won NFL MVP honors behind 4,463 total yards and 45 total touchdowns.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

