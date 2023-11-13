Highlights Bill Groman was a standout wide receiver for the Houston Oilers in the early years of the league, recording impressive numbers and scoring tons of touchdowns.

Odell Beckham Jr. had a stellar rookie season, proving himself as a top target for the New York Giants and making the catch that became one of the greatest in NFL history.

Justin Jefferson emerged as a star in his rookie season with the Minnesota Vikings, setting records and earning accolades, and he has only built on that success in the years since.

More than ever before, the NFL is a pass-first league. And wide receivers are often selected at a breakneck pace during the first few rounds of the NFL Draft. These wideouts are expected to come into the NFL and produce right away. But it isn't always so simple.

They are adjusting to new playbooks, confusing schemes, and incredibly talented players at every defensive backfield spot. Still, there are always those receivers who are able to come into the league and perform like they belong right off the bat. Many of them have done so in the last 10 years, but there are a couple of old school gems here as well.

Read more: Top 10 rookie QB performances, ranked by passing yards

10 Bill Brooks, Indianapolis Colts - 1,131 Yards (1986)

USA Today Sports

Bill Brooks was a terrific player during the late 1980s and 1990s who has mostly been forgotten about, but that shouldn't be the case. After playing his college ball at the University of Tennessee, Brooks was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round of the 1986 Draft.

Brooks was one of the few bright spots on an Indianapolis team that would finish with a 3-13 record that year. Catching passes mostly from Jack Trudeau, the wide receiver nabbed 65 balls for 1,131 yards and an impressive average of 17.4 yards per reception.

Brooks, who would be inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 1998, would spend seven more years in Indianapolis before moving to the Buffalo Bills and then the Washington Redskins. He later worked as an executive in the Colts' front office from 2002-2009.

9 Terry Glenn, New England Patriots - 1,132 Yards (1996)

​​​​​​The New England Patriots, who had drafted QB Drew Bledsoe first overall in 1993, got him his number-one receiver during the 1996 draft when they selected Terry Glenn seventh overall. Glenn began his career as a walk-on at Ohio State and eventually developed into a First-Team All-American.

Legendary coach Bill Parcells wasn't thrilled about the selection and dogged the wide receiver all through training camp. Once the real games started, though, Glenn proved him wrong and became a star for the team. In his first season, the wideout would catch 90 balls for 1,132 yards and six TDs.

Glenn would play 11 seasons in the NFL, at times playing like a star, such as during the 1999 campaign when he earned his lone Pro Bowl nod. But he had off the field issues as well as consistent injury problems. On November 20, 2017, Glenn was tragically killed in a car accident while driving drunk in Austin, Texas.

The New Orleans Saints were very lucky to get their hands on Michael Thomas with the 47th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Thomas had played at Ohio State but didn't put up huge numbers because he was playing alongside so many other talented skill-position players. And he only ran a 4.57 40-yard dash at the combine, which may have pushed him to the second round.

Playing with Drew Brees, Thomas showed scouts that he should have been a first-round pick. Using his huge frame to his advantage, the wideout caught 92 passes for 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns. And he got better from there. In the 2019 season, Thomas would smash an NFL record by catching 149 passes.

Over the last few seasons, Thomas has not only lost Brees to retirement, but he has also had several injuries that have slowed him down, though the 2023 campaign seemed to see him get back on track.

USA Today Sports

Michael Clayton really represents the story of the local boy who made good. He played his high school football in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and was one of the best wide receiver recruits in the country. He stayed in the same town, attending LSU. While there, he won a National Championship as a member of the 2003 team.

Clayton was then drafted in the first round, 15th overall, by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2004. In that first year, playing with quarterback Brian Griese, the rookie caught 80 passes for 1,193 yards and six touchdowns. Thanks to his fine play, Clayton was named to the All-Rookie team by the Pro Football Writers Association.

Michael Clayton 2004 Rookie Stats 2005-2011 Combined Stats Receptions 80 143 Yards 1,193 1,762 Touchdowns 7 3

Clayton was never able to come close to replicating that rookie success, however. While he signed a five-year deal with Tampa Bay in 2008, he was cut by the team in 2010. Clayton later joined the New York Giants and won a Super Bowl ring with them in 2011 as a fringe member of the roster.

During Odell Beckham Jr.'s time as an LSU Tiger, he had to compete for touches with Jarvis Landry and didn't finish with the most impressive stats. The New York Giants, blown away by Beckham Jr.'s tape and measurables, were still thrilled to acquire him with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

The wide receiver missed the first few games of his career thanks to injury, but when he hit the field, he was basically unstoppable. In only 12 games in his rookie year, Beckham Jr. caught 91 balls for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns and made quite possibly the greatest catch in league history.

The 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year was equally good in 2015 and 2016, making the Pro Bowl all three years. Beckham has dealt with injury and bounced around since then, though he can still be quite a threat in the right situation, and he played a crucial role in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in 2021.

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports



A top-flight prospect, Randy Moss committed to Notre Dame but had his offer pulled after a fight at school. He transferred to Florida State but was dismissed after a positive test for marijuana. He ended up at Marshall where he caught passes from Chad Pennington and showed serious NFL skill. Thanks in part to his legal troubles, Moss lasted until the 21st pick of the 1998 Draft.

The Minnesota Vikings got one of the steals of all time as Moss went for 1313 yards and a rookie record 17 touchdowns. The campaign included possibly the most impressive stat line the NFL has seen in a Thanksgiving matchup with the Dallas Cowboys that year: three catches, 163 yards, three touchdowns. Now that's efficient.

A seven-year force in Minnesota, Moss moved to the Raiders for two years before having one of the best seasons of all time for the Patriots in 2007, setting the single-season record for TD catches with 23. Moss played until the 2012 season, then retired at the age of 35. The famous wideout stayed in the game for a time, working as a studio analyst for ESPN. Moss was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Anquan Boldin is another in a long list of NFL stars who were underrated due to their 40-yard dash time. Boldin, who starred at Florida State University, only ran a 4.70 dash at the combine. That number did not represent Boldin's toughness and heart. The Arizona Cardinals drafted him 54th overall in 2003.

Boldin proved the Cardinals right in his very first game when he went for 217 yards, still the rookie record for an NFL debut. The success continued as he caught a total of 101 passes (an NFL rookie record at the time) for 1,377 yards and eight TDs in his freshman year in the NFL. He would go on to become one of the top receivers in the league for several years.

Boldin, who made the Pro Bowl in 2003, 2006, and 2008, moved to the Baltimore Ravens in 2010. He won his first and only Super Bowl as a Raven in 2013 before retiring from the NFL in 2016. He's remembered as one of the toughest receivers in NFL history.

Justin Jefferson certainly came into the draft as a well-known figure. En route to the national championship with LSU in 2019, the wide receiver caught four touchdowns in the Peach Bowl against Oklahoma—in the first half. Despite this success, Jefferson was the fifth WR taken in the 2020 Draft, and when he fell to the 22nd pick, the Vikings' brass couldn't believe their luck.