Not many leagues can boast such a prestigious reputation as the Championship. Great teams, talented players, unrivalled competitiveness, suspense: the antechamber of English football has everything a football fan could possibly want.

And while each of these matches is a real battle to be fought, some are made easier by the presence of top-class strikers on the pitch. Because to win, a team needs a great striker. And the Championship has been home to many of them. To mark the 20th anniversary of its launch, GIVEMESPORT has compiled a list of the 11 most prolific forwards to have graced the pitch.

11 Top Scorers in Championship History Rank Player Goals Appearances 1. Billy Sharp 130 397 2. Jordan Rhodes 123 379 3. David Nugent 121 415 4. Ross McCormack 120 331 5. Chris Martin 114 444 6. Lewis Grabban 112 281 7. Nahki Wells 106 401 8. Lukas Jutkiewicz 98 465 9. Troy Deeney 95 278 10. Tom Ince 94 386 11. Daryl Murphy 93 325

11 Daryl Murphy

Championship goals: 93

Appearances: 325

325 Clubs: Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest

Having played for Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, it's with Ipswich Town that the Irish international striker (32 caps, three goals) enjoyed his longest spell in the Championship. In just over six seasons, he played for the club 225 times and scored 67 goals, all in the Championship, including 27 in 2014/15 alone, which he finished as Golden Boot winner.

More than enough to earn him a place in Championship PFA Team of the Year, as well as Ipswich Town Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year. The pinnacle of a career he ended in 2022, after two seasons with his hometown club Waterford FC.

10 Tom Ince

Championship goals: 94

Appearances: 386

386 Clubs: Blackpool, Nottingham Forest, Derby County, Stoke City, Luton Town, Reading, Watford

The son of former Red Devil Paul Ince, Tom also pursued a career in football. And it was in the Championship that he revealed himself to be a real goal hunter. A second division career that the Stockport-born player began in 2011, and one that he doesn't seem ready to give up just yet, as he now plays for Watford.

And it was in fact thanks to a goal against Sheffield Wednesday back in November that the winger was able to get the jump on Murphy and, who knows, perhaps try to move up a few places in the league table.

9 Troy Deeney

Championship goals: 95

Appearances: 278

278 Clubs: Watford, Birmingham City

It is unfortunate, of course, that goals scored in the play-offs are not included in this article, as the angle for this paragraph would obviously have been quickly found. But in a way, reducing Troy Deeney's career to that crazy goal at Leicester's expense would have been a poor recognition of his achievements.

The English striker is undoubtedly a player who has left his mark on the Championship. And not just because of his many goals, but also because of the many emotions he has aroused in the fans of his clubs and those of his opponents. The art of leaving no one indifferent - and even as a coach with a managerial spell.

The English second division did not originate with the Championship, but has its roots in 1892 with the creation of the Football League Second Division, renamed the Football League First Division in 1992.

8 Lukas Jutkiewicz

Championship goals: 98

Appearances: 465

465 Clubs: Plymouth Argyle, Coventry City, Middlesbrough, Bolton Wanderers, Burnley, Birmingham City

No matter how many leagues he has played in over the last 20 years, Lukas Jutkiewicz has never managed to break the 15-goal barrier in a single season. That has not stopped him from enjoying a successful career in the Championship.

And with more than 460 games to his name, he has scored on numerous occasions - 98 times to be precise, including 61 with Birmingham City, a club he still plays for today, despite their relegation to League One at the end of the last season. It now remains to be seen whether Jutkiewicz has enough time left to dance one last time at the top level and become a goal-scoring centenarian in the competition.

7 Nahki Wells

Championship goals: 106

Appearances: 401

401 Clubs: Huddersfield Town, Queens Park Rangers, Bristol City

Nahki Wells, who has been playing in the Championship since the 2013/14 season, is also a historic figure. With six seasons of 10-plus goals to his name, the Hamilton, Bermuda native is one of the Championship's all-time top scorers. A player whose spells at Huddersfield, Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City have all been more or less successful.

And although he is now approaching his 35th birthday, his five goals at the top of the Robins' attack since the start of the 2024/25 season are a good reminder that he is still far from ready to hang up his boots.

6 Lewis Grabban

Championship goals: 112

Appearances: 281

281 Clubs: Crystal Palace, Millwall, Bournemouth, Norwich City, Reading, Sunderland, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest

History will record that Lewis Grabban left the Championship after making a major contribution (12 goals and four assists in 32 appearances) to Nottingham Forest's promotion to the Premier League - where he also played for Norwich City between 2014 and 2016.

It was the culmination of a career in the second tier that saw him score 112 goals in 281 appearances, including three seasons with more than 15 goals. A striker who could easily be described as a national globetrotter, his career has taken him to a host of clubs, from Millwall to Bournemouth, where he remains one of the worst signings of the winter transfer window, to Aston Villa, in the course of his rich English adventure.

5 Chris Martin

Championship goals: 114

Appearances: 444

444 Clubs: Norwich City, Crystal Palace, Derby County, Fulham, Reading, Hull City, Bristol City, Queens Park Rangers

When it comes to a player with a thousand and one lives in the Championship, Chris Martin is obviously a name that comes up frequently. Over the course of his career, the Scottish striker has played for no fewer than eight different clubs.

A true veteran of the game, he has now made 444 appearances and scored no fewer than 114 goals in England's top flight. An impressive total to which should be added no fewer than 55 assists. A skilled goalscorer, Martin also stands out for his ability to make his team-mates shine. An invaluable quality for a top-class striker.

4 Ross McCormack

Championship goals: 120

Appearances: 331

331 Clubs: Cardiff City, Leeds United, Fulham, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest

Ross McCormack is certainly one of those players you would have liked to see playing at a higher level than the one he played at throughout his career. In the Championship, whether in the colours of Cardiff City, Leeds United or Fulham, the Scottish centre-forward left nothing but fond memories of his performances.

He finished the season with more than 20 league goals and won the Golden Boot award at the end of the 2013/14 season. But McCormack never took the plunge into the Premier League, and it is to his great credit that his English adventure suited him just as it did.

3 David Nugent

Championship goals: 121

Appearances: 415

415 Clubs: Preston, Portsmouth, Leicester, Middlesbrough, Derby County

Although he now occupies third place on the podium, David Nugent has already experienced the summit - before being upgraded in 2022. This is thanks to successful spells at Preston, one of the 12 EFL founding members, Portsmouth, Leicester, Middlesbrough and Derby County, during which he found the net 121 times.

Among them, the 20 goals he scored in the 2013/14 season to help the Foxes return to the Premier League will undoubtedly remain the most memorable of his career in the second tier. It is a league from which he will be taking his leave in 2021 after more than a decade of playing on its many prestigious pitches.

2 Jordan Rhodes

Championship goals: 123

Appearances: 379

379 Clubs: Ipswich Town, Huddersfield, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich City

When it comes to established strikers, there are few who can claim to be on a par with Jordan Rhodes. The Scottish international striker (14 caps, three goals) is a veritable Championship veteran. It has to be said that the 15 years he spent there during his career established him as one of its main attacking threats.

And although his playing time and output have been somewhat diminished in recent seasons, the Oldham native has never lost his eye for goal. His 15-goal season in League One in 2023/24 is one of the most credible examples of this. Timeless player.

1 Billy Sharp

Championship goals: 130

Appearances: 397

397 Clubs: Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Reading, Leeds United, Hull City

If, in 2022, Nugent lost his title as the Championship's all-time top scorer, he owes it to Billy Sharp. Indeed, in January 2022, a goal against Peterborough enabled the centre-forward to take the throne from the man he had faced eight times in his career.

The reward for a fruitful career, marked in particular by memorable spells at Sheffield United, where he set his record for goals scored in a single season (23) in 2017/18, and Doncaster Rovers, with whom he broke the 10-goal barrier three times in four years. Proof that you don't necessarily have to play at the highest level to make history.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 10-12-2024