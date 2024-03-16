Highlights LeBron James overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time scoring leader.

James' career offensive stats highlight his unparalleled scoring efficiency and impact.

The top scorers, like Malone and Bryant, serve as beacons of determination in basketball history.

The NBA has seen some of the greatest athletes in sports history grace its courts. Among them, the top scorers stand out as titans of the game. These players have not only achieved remarkable personal milestones, but have also left an indelible mark on the history and evolution of the game, leading to them becoming the game's greatest icons.

From iconic names like LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant, among others, each player's journey to becoming a top scorer is a testament to their unparalleled skill, dedication, and longevity in the game.

The ability of these players to consistently put points on the board reflects not only their offensive prowess but also their impact on team performance, often serving as icons for their respective franchises.

These top scorers serve as inspirations to aspiring players and fans worldwide, illustrating the heights that can be reached through relentless determination and an unwavering commitment to excellence. In the annals of NBA history, their names are etched in gold, serving as beacons of greatness and reminding the world of their remarkable feats on the court.

1 LeBron James

James is the top scorer in NBA history, currently with 40,067 points

LeBron James stands alone as the game’s all-time scoring leader. On February 7, 2023, he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who previously held the record with 38,387 points. Even more impressively, that record stood for 39 years, being set one month before James was even born.

There is no denying the greatness of LeBron James. The record books prove his worth, as he is the all-time leader in points. On November 21, 2023, James became the first player in history to surpass 39,000 points. And just recently on March 2, 2024, he became the first and only player to ever reach the 40,000 point mark.

LeBron James - Career Offensive Stats PTS 40,067 GP 1,477 MIN 56,054 PPG 27.1 FG 14,687 3PT 2,383 FT 8,310

Even more impressively, James has put up those figures in fewer games played than Abdul-Jabbar, though he has surpassed him in minutes played to become the all-time leader in that category as well. The fact that James is still in the league means there is nowhere else for his scoring figures to go but up. James stands alone as the top scorer in NBA history.

2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Abdul-Jabbar is second in scoring all-time, with 38,387 points

For 39 years, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the NBA’s all-time top scorer. His 38,387 points seemed unbeatable, leading the next man by almost 2,000 points. Known for his distinctive skyhook shot, the legend led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first title in 1971 and the ‘Showtime’ Lakers to five more titles during their 1980s dynasty.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Career Offensive Stats PTS 38,387 GP 1,560 MIN 38,387 PPG 24.6 FG 15,837 3PT 1 FT 6,712

Even more impressively, Abdul-Jabbar was able to achieve this remarkable feat despite only ever making one three-pointer (out of 18 attempts). His scoring record held until February of 2023, when LeBron James surpassed him. But the six-time NBA champion has cemented his name in basketball lore as a forever legend. He remains second in scoring all-time with 38,387 points.

3 Karl Malone

Malone is third in scoring all-time, with 36,928 points

Karl Malone is one of the game’s greatest players, and arguably the greatest power forward in the history of the league. He did not win a championship, but what is undeniable is his place in offense. “The Mailman” is the third-highest scorer in NBA history, with 36,928 total points put up.

Karl Malone - Career Offensive Stats PTS 36,928 GP 1,476 MIN 54,852 PPG 25.0 FG 13,528 3PT 85 FT 9,787

Malone started out with the Utah Jazz in 1985, becoming a franchise icon and leading them to two Finals appearances in 1997 and 1998. He would then play his last two seasons with the Lakers before retiring. Despite being outdone by Michael Jordan and the unstoppable dynasty of the Chicago Bulls in both Finals, Malone still etched his name into NBA history by being of the game’s most elite scorers.

4 Kobe Bryant

Bryant is fourth in scoring all-time, with 33,643 points

Kobe Bryant was known as a legend both on and off the court. But on the court, he shone with dynamic offense that led the Lakers to three championships between 2000 and 2002. He, along with Shaquille O’Neal, became icons of that Lakers dynasty.

Kobe Bryant - Career Offensive Stats PTS 33,643 GP 1,346 MIN 48,643 PPG 25.0 FG 11,719 3PT 1,827 FT 8,378

Bryant’s twenty seasons in the NBA, combined with his elite offense, allowed him to rack up points. He debuted for the Lakers in 1996, and retired with them in 2016, ultimately putting up a total of 33,643 points. That was good enough for third all-time at that point, and is now fourth. But his standings in the all-time scoring books is only one aspect of many that made Kobe Bryant a basketball legend.

5 Michael Jordan

Jordan is fifth in scoring all-time, with 32,292 points





When basketball legends come to mind, perhaps no name appears more commonly than Michael Jordan. The phenom took the sport by storm in the mid-1980s, and through the 1990s cemented his place as an all-time legend. He led the Chicago Bulls to a dynasty which included two three-peats, going 6-0 in the Finals all-time.

Michael Jordan - Career Offensive Stats PTS 32,292 GP 1,072 MIN 41,010 PPG 30.1 FG 12,192 3PT 581 FT 7,327

With this, it is only natural that Jordan would be on the all-time scoring list. He ranks fifth all-time with 32,292 points. While it might be shocking to some that he is not higher, Jordan outweighs that aspect thanks to his impeccable career and international presence as a global icon, allowing him to be entered into the Basketball Hall of Fame twice: once as an NBA player, and once as an Olympic player.

6 Dirk Nowitzki

Nowitzki is sixth in scoring all-time, with 31,560 points

Dirk Nowitzki is often regarded as one of, if not the, greatest European players of all time. The 7-foot international star played 21 seasons in the NBA, all for the Dallas Mavericks, from 1998 to 2019. In that span, Nowitzki put up 31,560 points, which ranks sixth all time.

Dirk Nowitzki - Career Offensive Stats PTS 31,560 GP 1,522 MIN 51,367 PPG 20.7 FG 11,169 3PT 1,982 FT 7,240

Nowitzki played four seasons in DJK Würzburg, a German sports organization, from 1994 to 1998, before migrating to the NBA. He was drafted by the Bucks ninth overall in the 1998 draft, but was traded to the Mavericks. He instantly became an icon for Dallas, as he helped lead them to two Finals appearances in 2006 and 2011, with the latter culminating in a championship.

7 Wilt Chamberlain

Chamberlain is seventh in scoring all-time, with 31,419 points

Renowned for his sheer strength and height, Wilt Chamberlain led both on and off the court as a legend. In a career spanning only 14 years, Chamberlain put up 31,419 points, ultimately becoming good for seventh all time. He is the final player to score at least 30,000 points in NBA history.

Wilt Chamberlain - Career Offensive Stats PTS 31,419 GP 1,045 MIN 47,859 PPG 30.1 FG 12,681 3PT N/A FT 6,057

Chamberlain anchored three teams: the Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors from 1959 to 1965, the Philadelphia 76ers from 1965 to 1968, and finally the Lakers from 1968 to 1973. He brought a title to the 76ers in 1967 and the Lakers in 1972, winning a total of two rings — the latter of which he also won NBA Finals MVP.

8 Shaquille O’Neal

O’Neal is eighth in scoring all-time, with 28,596 points

Shaquille O’Neal implanted his basketball skills into multiple franchises across the league. As one of the greatest centers in the history of the game, Shaq ranks eighth in scoring all-time, with 28,596 points put up.

Starting out with the Orlando Magic, Shaq put them on the map before heading to the Lakers to team up with Kobe Bryant. Together, they produced three championships for the L.A. in what became another dynasty. Shaq then went to the Miami Heat, where he led them to their first championship in franchise history, in 2006.

Shaquille O'Neal - Career Offensive Stats PTS 28,596 GP 1,207 MIN 41,917 PPG 23.7 FG 11,330 3PT 1 FT 5,935

O’Neal also played for the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics. Though he did not win championships there, his playing time with those teams proved valuable in raising his offensive totals, allowing him to reach 28,000 points and become eighth all-time in scoring.

9 Kevin Durant

Durant is ninth in scoring all-time, with 28,462 points

Kevin Durant currently ranks ninth in scoring all time. His 28,462 points put him 132 points behind Shaquille O’Neal, but since Durant is one of two players on this list currently active, he could (and most likely will in due time) surpass O’Neal to become eighth (and perhaps even surpass 30,000).

Kevin Durant - Career Offensive Stats PTS 28,462 GP 1,042 MIN 38,267 PPG 27.3 FG 9,767 3PT 1,985 FT 6,943

As it stands now, though, Durant is currently ninth all-time in scoring. Known for his beanstalk-like stature, the two-time NBA champion and 14-time All-Star has become one of the greatest forwards in the history of the game. Currently 35 years of age, Durant believes he still has a few years left in the tank, which would allow his point figures to grow even further.

10 Carmelo Anthony

Anthony is tenth in scoring all-time, with 28,289 points

Six different teams are able to claim that Carmelo Anthony played for them. And across those six teams, Anthony was able to play 19 seasons in the NBA and score a total of 28,289 points, good enough for tenth all-time.

Carmelo Anthony - Career Offensive Stats PTS 28,289 GP 1,260 MIN 43,513 PPG 22.5 FG 10,119 3PT 1,731 FT 6,320

Anthony debuted in 2003 for the Denver Nuggets, and played there for eight years before heading to New York to play for the Knicks. There, he failed to win a championship but still became a Knicks icon, and eventually played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and finally the Lakers.

In 2022, Anthony hung up the cleats, never quite winning a ring. But the 10-time All-Star still cemented his place in the top 10 all-time scoring list, with a total of 28,289 points.