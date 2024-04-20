Highlights Liverpool and Everton have met in the historic Merseyside derby since the first fixture in 1894.

Modern-day Liverpool greats such as Steven Gerrard and Mohamed Salah have been prolific in the Premier League era.

Everton boast two of the derby's three top scorers in the form of pre-war icons.

Meetings between Everton and Liverpool are no guarantee of goals. The Merseyside derby has produced more 0-0 draws than any other fixture in the history of English top-flight football. Laced between the stalemates, some of the greatest finishers the game has ever seen have left their mark on this iconic rivalry.

The two Merseyside giants have both enjoyed stretches of dominance over each other and the rest of English football, peaking in the 1980s when both clubs were considered to be among the best in Europe. This could not be proven as all English teams were banned from continental competitions at the time, ramping up the importance of Merseyside derbies.

The likes of Gary Lineker, Kenny Dalglish and Robbie Fowler have all graced one of English football's most historic fixtures. But none of those legendary goalscorers figure among the derby's deadliest players. Here are the revered individuals who turned it on for big occasions.

Merseyside Derby All-time Top Scorers # Player Club Active Years Goals 1 Ian Rush Liverpool 1980 - 1996 25 2 Dixie Dean Everton 1925 - 1937 19 3 Alex 'Sandy' Young Everton 1901 - 1911 12 4 Steven Gerrard Liverpool 1998 - 2015 10 5 Harry Chambers Liverpool 1915 - 1928 8 6 Jimmy Settle Everton 1899 - 1908 8 7 Jack Parkinson Liverpool 1903 - 1914 8 8 Peter Beardsley Liverpool / Everton 1987 - 1993 7 9 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2017 - Present 7 10 Graeme Sharp Everton 1980 - 1991 7

10 Graeme Sharp

Everton

Graeme Sharp had played in eight Merseyside derbies and already scored against Liverpool but admitted that his Everton side of the 1980s still had an "inferiority complex" when it came to their cross-town rivals. Until October 1984, that is. Sharp thrashed a spectacular volley into the roof of the net that month, propelling Everton to the club's first win at Anfield in 14 years.

In an era when each home team provided the equipment, Everton boss Howard Kendall ensured that his side practised with the specific Adidas Tango ball that Liverpool used. Sharp battered the light, volatile design over Bruce Grobbelaar shortly after the interval, giving Everton the confidence to wrestle the league title off their rivals that season.

Graeme Sharp's Merseyside Derby Career Years 1980 - 1991 Games 30 Goals 7 Wins 6 Draws 8 Losses 16

9 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

The febrile surroundings of Mohamed Salah's first appearance in the Merseyside derby caught the Egyptian forward by surprise. "The atmosphere was crazy," Liverpool's prolific winger gushed. "I didn't expect it at all." Despite playing in Italy's Derby della Capitale between Roma and Lazio, Salah admitted that the rivalry on Merseyside was "something different".

He didn't play like an individual overawed by the occasion. On a wintry evening at Anfield in December 2017, Salah danced between the tumbling blue shirts and snowflakes before stuffing his first derby goal into the top corner. Liverpool's perennial top scorer has maintained a stellar record against the Toffees, racking up the second-highest tally of derby goals in the Premier League era.

Mohamed Salah's Merseyside Derby Career Years 2017 - Present Games 10 Goals 7 Wins 5 Draws 4 Losses 1

8 Peter Beardsley

Liverpool & Everton

Not many Everton players are serenaded by Liverpool's famous Kop End. But Peter Beardsley was not just any Everton player. The diminutive playmaker had spent four trophy-laden seasons on the red half of Merseyside before Graeme Souness made the controversial decision to sanction his departure across Stanley Park in 1991.

Arguably the best player to have appeared for both Liverpool and Everton formed a sparkling front line for the Reds alongside John Barnes and John Aldridge, who hailed him as a "genius". A slow start to his Anfield career was ironically ignited by a goal against Everton in November 1987, his first of six in 14 derby appearances for Liverpool. Beardsley only lined up in blue against his former employers four times, but netted an 84th-minute winner during his first derby at Goodison Park as a home player.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Peter Beardsley is one of only two players, alongside David Johnson, to have scored for both Liverpool and Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Peter Beardsley's Merseyside Derby Career Years 1987 - 1993 Games 18 Goals 7 Wins 8 Draws 5 Losses 5

7 Jack Parkinson

Liverpool

It seems inconceivable to the modern observer, but Liverpool were the Merseyside club to suffer from an Anfield hoodoo in years gone by. During the first two decades of the 20th century, Everton went 20 consecutive derbies unbeaten at the home of their main rivals. Jack Parkinson was Liverpool's prolific centre-forward throughout this period yet could never once fire his way to a home win against Everton.

Parkinson did enjoy some success at Goodison Park. The jet-heeled striker nabbed an 85th-minute winner to decide a helter-skelter contest in October 1909, sliding the ball beyond Billy Scott to snatch the first of just three derby victories throughout his career.

Jack Parkinson's Merseyside Derby Career Years 1903 - 1914 Games 15 Goals 8 Wins 3 Draws 3 Losses 9

6 Jimmy Settle

Everton

Everton's Jimmy Settle had made 12 derby appearances and scored seven goals in the fixture before suffering his first defeat to Liverpool. Despite chiefly operating as a cunning creator, skulking around the final third with a slight frame and sharp eye, Settle proved to be prolific in the biggest game of each season.

The Toffees were the dominant force on Merseyside at the turn of the 20th century and Settle was in the thick of the action when his side proved their supremacy in January 1902. Everton's superiority on a filthy afternoon at Goodison Park was obvious throughout, but Settle stamped the result into the history books with a pair of goals in the final two minutes to make it 4-0. Across the subsequent 120 years, Everton have only recorded two larger derby wins.

Jimmy Settle's Merseyside Derby Career Years 1899 - 1908 Games 13 Goals 8 Wins 7 Draws 5 Losses 1

5 ​​​​​Harry Chambers

Liverpool

Almost every tale about Harry Chambers depicts Liverpool's bandy-legged forward from the inter-war years with an unwavering grin. 'Smiler', as he was invariably known, must have rivalled the Cheshire Cat after rattling in three goals during a 5-1 stomping of Everton in October 1922 - the first Merseyside derby hat-trick ever scored by a Liverpool player.

Chambers could have added even more goals to his impressive derby haul of eight had it not been for the First World War. The left-footed forward had only joined the club a matter of months before organised league football was halted in 1915 due to the global conflict. Chambers didn't waste any time upon the sport's resumption.

Harry Chambers' Merseyside Derby Career Years 1915 - 1928 Games 13 Goals 8 Wins 7 Draws 3 Losses 3

4 Steven Gerrard

Liverpool

When Steven Gerrard emerged as an all-action blend of grace and gusto at Liverpool, some amateur sleuths from the blue half of Stanley Park dug up an incriminating picture of the midfielder decked in a full Everton kit as a seven-year-old. The image had not been doctored, but it was orchestrated by his Evertonian uncle - much to the chagrin of Gerrard's Liverpool-supporting father.

Despite growing up as a Red, Gerrard happily posed in blue before grasping the importance his dad and the rest of Merseyside placed on the rivalry. "Disowning me must have crossed his mind," Gerrard later reflected. Liverpool's iconic skipper made it up to his father by becoming just the second player since World War II to hit double digits for derby goals.

Steven Gerrard's Merseyside Derby Career Years 1998 - 2015 Games 33 Goals 10 Wins 17 Draws 11 Losses 5

3 Alex Young

Everton

Alex 'Sandy' Young has a muddied legacy. Routinely described as "sombre" and "good-natured", "pugnacious" and "pleasant", the Scottish centre-forward conjured a wide range of reactions during his playing days. Everton's fans certainly held him in high regard, staging protests when his contract was not renewed in 1911 and holding a memorial service in his honour 40 years after he passed away.

Liverpool would have been pleased to see the back of Young, who became the first player to ever score a hat-trick in a Merseyside derby. The weaving dribbler accounted for four goals in a 5-2 rout at Goodison Park in April 1904. Young immigrated to Australia in retirement, delivering a tragic conclusion to his conflicting story when he was convicted of manslaughter after shooting his brother.

Alex Young's Merseyside Derby Career Years 1901 - 1911 Games 22 Goals 12 Wins 11 Draws 7 Losses 4

2 Dixie Dean

Everton

Everton's legendary striker Dixie Dean was prolific against every team he faced, but he always had a little extra saved up for the club's Merseyside rivals. Scarcely 18 months after suffering life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle accident, a 20-year-old Dean plundered a hat-trick at Anfield in February 1928 to equal Ted Harper's top-flight scoring record of 43 goals in a season.

The aerial artist finished the campaign with a staggering 60 - a figure which no other player has come close to surpassing. Dean would go on to score another hat-trick at Anfield three years later. Everton's all-time top scorer tragically passed away after watching a Merseyside derby in March 1980, suffering a heart attack in the stands of Goodison Park minutes after the final whistle blew. Dean's daughter Barbara painted it as a fitting conclusion to a remarkable life. "We say he stage-managed the whole thing," she revealed. "Knowing him, he would have to go out in style."

Dixie Dean's Merseyside Derby Career Years 1925 - 1937 Games 17 Goals 19 Wins 7 Draws 4 Losses 6

1 Ian Rush

Liverpool

Ian Rush's rise as Liverpool's greatest goalscorer of all time was far from preordained. Yet to break into the first team, the impatient striker stormed into Bob Paisley's office demanding a transfer during his second season at the Merseyside giants. After a sharp exchange of words, Rush left the meeting muttering: "I'll show you I can score goals." Everton felt his wrath more than any other club.

When I played against them, I knew I was going to score a goal.

The boyhood Everton fan came up against the Toffees during two FA Cup finals when both clubs were at their peak in the 1980s. Everton took the lead in the 1986 showpiece before Rush struck a second-half brace to complete a league and cup double. Liverpool lined up without their talismanic forward three years later before Rush emerged from the bench to score twice in extra time and decide another dramatic derby. Everton's Pat Nevin half-joked that calling upon Rush was "almost like cheating".