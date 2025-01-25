There are currently seven teams from London in the Premier League, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. The North London derby between Spurs and Arsenal is one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures in the English top-flight. This isn't the only fierce rivalry in the Premier League, though, with Chelsea against Spurs also one of the other notable clashes each season.

In the Premier League era, many players have excelled in matches exclusively against teams from London. This includes Harry Kane, who left Tottenham in the summer of 2024 to join German giants Bayern Munich. The English striker scored 213 Premier League goals, with just over 18% of these in London derbies. Take a look at the top 10 goalscorers in London derbies since the inception of the Premier League in 1992.

Premier League matches: Goals must be in Premier League games.

Goals must be in Premier League games. Assists: Players with the same number of goals will be separated by the player with more assists.

Top 10 Scorers in London Derbies Rank Player Matches Goals Assists 1 Harry Kane 63 40 7 2 Thierry Henry 50 38 11 3 Teddy Sheringham 49 26 7 4 Son Heung-min 66 22 8 5 Frank Lampard 84 21 13 6 Robin van Persie 46 21 6 7 Ian Wright 40 21 7 8 Didier Drogba 52 18 13 9 Jermain Defoe 57 18 3 10 Emmanuel Adebayor 38 17 11

10 Emmanuel Adebayor

Emmanuel Adebayor played for both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal during his 22-year career. During his three-year spell at the Gunners from 2006 to 2009, the Togolese striker came closest to a trophy when Arsene Wenger's side lost the League Cup final to Chelsea in 2007.

Controversially, Adebayor joined Spurs in 2011 after spending some time at Real Madrid. In North London derby matches for Spurs, he scored twice in six games against his former employers. His goalscoring record was much better when he was at Arsenal, as he scored six goals and registered two assists in seven matches against Tottenham.

9 Jermain Defoe

Jermain Defoe enjoyed spells at both West Ham United and Tottenham, scoring 162 Premier League goals. Surprisingly, the English striker struggled in North London derbies, scoring only once against Arsenal. He did play a part in a classic between the two teams in November 2004, though, scoring a stunner in Tottenham's 5-4 home defeat against their bitter rivals.

Overall, Defoe scored 18 goals in 57 London derbies. He enjoyed a lot of success against Fulham, scoring four in three matches against the Cottagers from 2011 until 2012. He also came back to haunt his former club, West Ham, on multiple occasions, most notably scoring twice in Spurs' 3-1 win against the Hammers in 2012.

8 Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba was renowned for being a big-game player, scoring in numerous domestic cup finals to fire Chelsea to success. Arsenal fans would have been glad to see the back of the Ivorian striker in 2012 when he left the Blues to go to China. In 12 Premier League matches against the Gunners, Drogba scored eight and registered three assists. In the 2009/10 season, he scored a brace in the home and away fixtures against Arsenal, firing Chelsea to their third Premier League title.

He also excelled in matches against Tottenham during his Chelsea career. In 15 games against Spurs, Drogba registered eight goal contributions, scoring and assisting in both of Chelsea's dominant 3-0 home wins in 2009 and 2014.

7 Ian Wright

Ian Wright won trophies for three different London clubs - Crystal Palace, Arsenal and West Ham. He won the Full Members' Cup for the Eagles in 1991 - a year after they had lost the FA Cup final. Wright enjoyed his most successful spell at Arsenal, winning five major trophies, including the Premier League and two FA Cups. Finally, he won the UEFA Intertoto Cup for the Hammers in 1999.

The charismatic striker enjoyed matches against West Ham during his time at Arsenal. In fact, from 1994 until 1997, he scored four in six matches in the Premier League. He also enjoyed success in North London derbies, scoring four in nine matches against Spurs.

6 Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie scored 144 Premier League goals, winning the title with Manchester United in the 2012/13 campaign. During his time at Arsenal, he only won two major honours, including the FA Cup in 2005. In 47 London derbies, he scored 21 and registered six assists in 46 matches.

The Dutch striker had a mixed record against Arsenal's main London rivals, Chelsea and Tottenham. In his first seven matches for the Gunners against Chelsea, he didn't register a single goal contribution. This changed in 2009 during Arsenal's 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge, which saw him score a brace. Two years later, he scored a hat-trick at Chelsea in a memorable 5-3 win. Van Persie's best performance in a North London derby came in 2009, when he scored twice and registered an assist in a 3-0 win.

5 Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard is one of the greatest Premier League players of all time. He led Chelsea to three Premier League titles, as well as the UEFA Champions League in 2012. Famously, the former England midfielder described Spurs' former ground, White Hart Lane, as "Three Point Lane". In 12 matches at the stadium, Lampard won five times and scored on four different occasions. During his time at Chelsea, he only lost three times against Spurs in the Premier League.

Fulham were a popular opponent for Lampard. In 20 matches against the Cottagers, he scored eight and registered two assists. Lampard only lost once against Fulham in the league, winning 12 and drawing the other seven.

4 Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min has made over 300 Premier League appearances for Tottenham since joining the club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015. He has scored 126 goals for Spurs in the English top-flight, coming closest to lifting silverware in 2019 when they lost the Champions League final to Liverpool under Mauricio Pochettino.

In 20 North London derbies, Son has scored eight and registered two assists. This includes recent success against the Gunners, with four goals in his last four league matches, which saw him captain Spurs on every occasion. Son has also scored nine in 16 games against Crystal Palace and remains unbeaten against the Eagles in his Premier League career.

3 Teddy Sheringham

Teddy Sheringham spent time at both Tottenham and West Ham. During his first spell at Spurs, from 1992 until 1997, the English forward played in eight North London derbies. He scored twice, including in Tottenham's 2-1 win against the Gunners in 1995. For the Hammers, Sheringham only faced Arsenal twice, but was unable to score on both occasions.

The former Manchester United striker scored seven Premier League goals against Chelsea in 20 matches. This included a brace in Spurs' dramatic 3-2 home defeat to the Blues in 2001. Overall, Sheringham scored 26 and registered seven assists in 49 London derbies - putting him third on this list.

2 Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry joined Arsenal from Juventus in 1999, spending eight years at the club. The French forward won the Premier League twice for the Gunners, along with a couple of FA Cups. He played in 10 North London derbies in the Premier League, scoring five and assisting one. The most memorable game at White Hart Lane for Henry came in 2004 when they secured a 2-2 draw, which was enough to win the league title for Arsenal at their rivals' home ground.

Henry also had some memorable moments against Chelsea. He scored eight in 12 matches against the Blues, including braces at Highbury Stadium in 2000 and 2004. Meanwhile, the former Barcelona forward also scored 12 goals and registered four assists in 13 matches against Charlton Athletic, scoring a brace against the Addicks on four different occasions.

1 Harry Kane

Kane is the top goalscorer in London derbies in the Premier League. During his 13-year career at Spurs, he scored 40 goals in 63 matches against other teams in the capital. This includes nearly a goal every game in North London derbies, with 14 in 17 appearances. From 2015 until 2020, Kane played 12 matches against Arsenal, scoring 11 - a period that saw Spurs finish in the Champions League places for four consecutive seasons.

The 31-year-old also has impressive scoring records against West Ham and Crystal Palace. In games against the Hammers, Kane scored 11 and registered five assists, while he has an identical Premier League record against the Eagles. Whether he returns to the English top-flight at some point in his career to further haunt the London clubs and move closer to Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goalscoring record remains to be seen.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 20/01/25.