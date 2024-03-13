Highlights Manchester United and Liverpool contest one of the biggest rivalries in English football.

Most of this fixture's leading scorers played long before the advent of the Premier League in 1992.

Mohamed Salah is the only player in the derby's history to have hit double digits in goals.

Manchester United and Liverpool form one of the defining rivalries in the history of English football. The nation's two most successful clubs have battled against one another armed with some of the finest players the game has ever seen.

The highest scorers in this derby between northern giants include England captains, Premier League legends and Ballon d'Or winners. But there are some notable absentees. Liverpool's all-time top scorer, Ian Rush, only netted three of his 346 goals against the Red Devils, while Manchester United icon Sir Bobby Charlton mustered just four. Here are the players that did deliver in this famous fixture.

Top 10 Scorers in Man Utd vs Liverpool Rank Player Goals Active Years 1 Mohamed Salah 12 2017–present 2 Sandy Turnbull 9 1906–1915 3 George Wall 9 1906–1919 4 Steven Gerrard 9 1998–2015 5 Dick Forshaw 8 1919–1927 6 Stan Pearson 8 1936–1954 7 Harry Chambers 7 1915–1928 8 George Best 7 1963–1974 9 Bryan Robson 6 1981–1994 10 Denis Law 6 1962–1973

10 Denis Law

Club represented: Manchester United

Individual insults are a sign of respect in the fickle world of football fandom. During a 3-0 humbling at Anfield in April 1964, United's lithe forward Denis Law was targeted by the boisterous home fans who broke into a spontaneous rendition of "Eee, Aye, Addio, Denis Law's a twerp".

Law would only have to wait a year for his revenge, scoring twice in a 3-0 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford. The fleet-footed Scot was a man possessed, thumping a volley beyond Tommy Lawrence before following the ball over the line and into the net in the second half. Law got a nasty gash on his knee for his troubles, but the stitches would have been softened by the sweet taste of victory against United's biggest rivals.

Man Utd career 1962–1973 Derby appearances 20 Goals 6 Wins 6 Draws 7 Losses 7

9 Bryan Robson

Club represented: Manchester United

The entire English top flight was interested in Bryan Robson after he emerged as one of the nation's most talented players at West Bromwich Albion. Manchester United beat Liverpool in the race for the midfielder's signature in 1981 and the Merseyside outfit would repeatedly suffer at the hands of their former target.

Robson scored both goals in a Charity Shield victory over Liverpool to begin the 1983/1984 campaign, at a time when the contest was viewed as a friendly match. Robson ensured he left his mark in the high-stakes setting of an FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool - not once, but twice. United's buccaneering captain opened the scoring in a dramatic 2-2 draw at Goodison Park before finding the net again in the replay four days later. United advanced to the Wembley final, where Robson hoisted the FA Cup trophy in triumph.

Man Utd career 1981–1994 Derby appearances 19 Goals 6 Wins 8 Draws 8 Losses 3

8 George Best

Club represented: Manchester United

For an all too brief period, no team on the continent could stop Manchester United's George Best. Liverpool were no different. Between 1965 and 1968, Best scored seven goals in as many appearances against the Reds.

If you'd given me the choice of going out and beating four men and smashing a goal in from 30 yards against Liverpool or going to bed with Miss World, it would have been a difficult choice. Luckily, I had both.

A spell-binding blend of flair and ruthless finishing, Best scored both goals in a rare Anfield defeat for Liverpool in 1967 at the tender age of 21. Best may have been one of Manchester United's greatest academy products, but he got his nickname from a Merseyside institution. The so-called 'Fifth Beatle' sported the same shaggy haircut as the Liverpool-based group and attracted just as much attention from fans scattered across the country.

Man Utd career 1963–1974 Derby appearances 20 Goals 7 Wins 8 Draws 5 Losses 7

7 Harry Chambers

Club represented: Liverpool

Manchester United must have been sick of the sight of Liverpool's Harry Chambers by the end of the 1920/21 campaign. The bow-legged striker scored in four different games against the Red Devils that season. Only two other players in the club's history - Ian Rush and Mohamed Salah - have ever achieved such a feat for the Reds, but never against their fiercest rivals.

The First World War delayed his professional debut, but Chambers made up for lost time when United came to town. One of Liverpool's all-time top scorers was adored by Anfield for his unflinchingly joyful demeanour, earning the nickname 'Smiler'. A lethal record against United didn't harm his popularity either.

Liverpool career 1915–1928 Derby appearances 11 Goals 7 Wins 7 Draws 4 Losses 0

6 Stan Pearson

Club represented: Manchester United

For the Salford-born inside forward, simply playing for his boyhood club was the stuff of dreams. Stan Pearson advanced beyond the realm of fantasy with a hat-trick against Liverpool shortly after the resumption of professional football following the Second World War. No United player scored another treble against the Reds until Dimitar Berbatov's hat-trick 64 years later.

Pearson was more commonly lauded for his ability to create goals rather than score them yet unlocked a prolific edge in meetings with Liverpool. Location was not a consideration for the forward, who plundered goals at the same reliable rate as United embarked upon a nomadic stretch after Old Trafford was bombed during the Second World War. It wasn't until 1953, when he scored his eighth and final goal against Liverpool, that Pearson found the net in this fixture at United's traditional home.

Man Utd career 1936–1954 Derby appearances 16 Goals 8 Wins 8 Draws 5 Losses 3

5 Dick Forshaw

Club represented: Liverpool

The hard-nosed Dick Forshaw is the only Liverpool player to ever score two hat-tricks against Manchester United. His pair of trebles both came at Anfield within 12 months of each other in the mid-1920s.

Forshaw delivered a blunt reminder of top-flight football's ruthlessness on United's first trip to Merseyside since promotion in 1925. Those who braved the miserable conditions that day demanded more goals after Forshaw completed his hat-trick in a 5-0 thrashing. Liverpool's robust number nine helped himself to another treble in a more even 4-2 victory the following year.

In between his Anfield heroics, Forshaw scored again against United at Old Trafford in March 1926, prompting strong calls from the press for his international debut. Forshaw never earned an England cap and left Liverpool under a cloud by agreeing to join Merseyside rivals Everton. At least he didn't move to Manchester.

Liverpool career 1919–1927 Derby appearances 8 Goals 8 Wins 5 Draws 3 Losses 0

4 Steven Gerrard

Club represented: Liverpool

Steven Gerrard was taught the importance of his boyhood club's rivalry with Manchester United from a young age. The rampaging midfielder from a devout Liverpool family was a fan of Bryan Robson and tried on his friend's number seven United shirt one afternoon. Gerrard's father was not impressed.

Honest to God, I thought I was going to have to move house! I was only a baby but I was convinced Dad would kick me out for putting on that United shirt.

Based on the insatiable hunger that Gerrard took into every encounter with United, he never forgot that childhood lesson. The rivalry could get the better of Gerrard at times - most notably in his final encounter with United, when he was sent off 38 seconds after coming on as a half-time substitute. But more often than not, Liverpool's passionate skipper staked his claim to be one of the club's greatest players of all time in these derbies.

Liverpool career 1998–2015 Derby appearances 35 Goals 9 Wins 13 Draws 2 Losses 20

3 George Wall

Club represented: Manchester United

An integral figure in Manchester United's first top-flight title secured during the 1907/1908 campaign, George Wall found the net in both fixtures against Liverpool that season. Wall scored United's second in a 4-0 thrashing that September but was limited to a pair of consolation efforts as the league leaders slumped to a 7-4 humbling at Anfield six months later.

Three days after the derby dismantling, Wall got United back on track with two goals in a 4-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday. The speedy left-winger never replicated his scoring exploits of that triumphant campaign, but he was reliable against the Reds, finding the net six more times before the outbreak of the First World War.

Man Utd career 1906-1919 Derby appearances 12 Goals 9 Wins 7 Draws 1 Losses 4

2 Sandy Turnbull

Club represented: Manchester United

Alexander 'Sandy' Turnbull has the unique distinction of scoring the first-ever goal at Old Trafford. The largest club stadium in English football - hailed as "the most handsomest, the most spacious and the most remarkable arena" at its unveiling in 1910 - debuted with a visit from Liverpool. United's Scottish forward Turnbull turned the ball home on the half-hour mark, but the Reds spoiled their rivals' big day with a 4-3 victory.

Turnbull didn't fare too badly at United's former ground on Bank Street. Skating across the invariably mud-soaked turf at a stadium perennially engulfed by fumes from a nearby chemical plant, Turnbull rattled in a hat-trick against Liverpool in September 1907, sending the Merseysiders to the foot of the First Division while United led the league - a position they would not relinquish all season.

Man Utd career 1906–1915 Derby appearances 10 Goals 9 Wins 5 Draws 0 Losses 5

1 Mohamed Salah

Club represented: Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is keenly aware of any available record ahead of each match. "He knows the numbers," his Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp grinned, "he knows everything." Salah has rewritten the club's history books since arriving from Roma in 2017, racing past a glut of scoring landmarks while collecting every major trophy.

Manchester United can attest to Salah's unwavering drive. The Reds racked up some historic results against United with Klopp at the helm, taking advantage of the chaos swamping their bitter rivals. Liverpool's talismanic winger was invariably at the heart of these humbling victories, setting a startling record in 2021. Salah scored the final three goals during a 5-0 demolition, becoming the first Liverpool player to walk away from Old Trafford with a hat-trick since Fred Howe in 1936. Salah would already have known that, of course.

Liverpool career 2017–present Derby appearances 13 Goals 12 Wins 6 Draws 4 Losses 3

All stats are correct as of 12 March 2024 via LFC History.