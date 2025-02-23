Summary The Scottish Premiership was established in 2013 alongside the SPFL, featuring top talents like Griffiths, Morelos, and Furuhashi.

Top all-time scorers in the league include Griffiths, Morelos, and Tavernier.

Players like Edouard and Rooney have also made significant goal-scoring contributions in the Scottish Premiership.

The history of the Scottish league is as rich as it is ancient, much more so than that of the Scottish Premiership. But it would be misleading to overlook the fact that the Premiership only came into being in 2013.

The competition was launched at the same time as the formation of the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL), itself the result of the merger of the Scottish Premier League and the Scottish Football League, and over the years it has established itself on the European footballing landscape.

This is thanks in no small part to the presence of some great attacking talents, from Leigh Griffiths to Alfredo Morellos and Kyogo Furuhashi, who have shone and brought crowds to their feet all over the country. Three players whose names are now included in GIVEMESPORT's list of the league's all-time top scorers.

Top 10 Scorers in Scottish Premiership History Rank Player Nationality Club(s) Goals Games 1. Leigh Griffiths Scotland Celtic, Dundee United 92 188 2. James Tavernier England Rangers 83 299 3. Alfredo Morelos Colombia Rangers 78 178 4. Odsonne Edouard France Celtic 66 116 5. Adam Rooney Republic of Ireland Aberdeen 66 151 6. Kyogo Furuhashi Japan Celtic 63 116 7. Liam Boyce Northern Ireland Ross County, Heart of Midlothian 62 166 8. Lawrence Shankland Scotland Aberdeen, Dundee United, Heart of Midlothian 60 144 9. Billy Mckay Northern Ireland Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Dundee United, Ross County 59 185 10. James Forrest Scotland Celtic 58 262

10 James Forrest — 58 goals

Celtic

First goal date: 17th August 2013

17th August 2013 Premiership games: 262

262 Nationality: Scotland

History has shown time and again that it can be difficult for a club not considered to be among the elite of European football to retain its greatest talents. Even if it enjoys a reputation as prestigious as Celtic's — which, let's face it, is a rare occurrence. Yet that is exactly what the Glasgow club has managed to do with James Forrest.

Heralded as one of the brightest prospects in Scottish football in his youth, it came as no surprise when the winger finally broke through to the professional team in 2009. The beginnings of a marriage that could not be more fruitful for a player who recently became the joint holder of the record for most trophies won — 25, including 12 league titles — with one of the most successful clubs in the world.

9 Billy Mckay — 59 goals

Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Dundee United, Ross County

First goal date: 3rd August 2018

3rd August 2018 Premiership games: 185

185 Nationality: Northern Ireland

An experienced player to say the least, Billy Mckay has spent most of his career playing in the lower divisions of English and Scottish football. However, that has not stopped him from playing in the top flight, in the Scottish Premiership and the late Scottish Premier League, and putting his goalscoring skills to good use.

He played for Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC, with whom he made some 136 top-flight appearances (60 in the Scottish Premier League and 76 in the Scottish Premiership), and for Ross County, whom he guided to promotion in 2019 and where he scored 15 of his 59 top-flight goals.

8 Lawrence Shankland — 60 goals

Aberdeen, Dundee United, Heart of Midlothian

First goal date: 7th August 2022

7th August 2022 Premiership games: 144

144 Nationality: Scotland

Football - and top-level sport in general — is often a matter of patience. And Lawrence Shankland can testify to that. Before becoming one of the Premiership's most feared strikers, the centre-forward had to bide his time in the lower divisions. Unable to establish himself at Aberdeen during the four seasons he spent there between 2013 and 2017, the Glasgow native took the time to perfect his skills, playing a key role in Dundee United's return to the top flight in 2019.

A club with which he also scored his first top-flight goals before leaving to try his luck in Belgium in 2021. A brief adventure that ended with a call from the Heart of Midlothian, where the international went on to enjoy the best seasons of his career, winning the SFWA Footballer of the Year award for his performances in the 2023/24 season (24 goals in 37 league appearances).

7 Liam Boyce — 62 goals

Ross County, Heart of Midlothian

First goal date: 16th August 2014

16th August 2014 Premiership games: 166

166 Nationality: Northern Ireland

Some people have a natural talent for successfully introducing themselves to a new environment. Liam Boyce is certainly one of them. In 2014, when he played his first league game for Ross County, the Northern Irish striker was still a stranger to the Premiership. Spoiler: it wasn't to be for long.

In the space of three seasons, Boyce established himself as an outstanding goalscorer, finding the net 48 times in the league (in 99 games) and even finishing his 2016/17 campaign at the top of the goalscoring charts. However, he struggled to recapture that exceptional form during his time at Hearts, where he managed just 14 top-flight goals in four and a half seasons.

6 Kyogo Furuhashi — 63 goals

Celtic