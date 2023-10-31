Highlights With Carolina Panthers veteran wideout Adam Thielen serving as a rare bright spot during a dark season for the team, but most might not know that Thielen came into the league as an undrafted free agent.

Thielen is producing at a rate that could give him a top-ten single-season mark all-time for undrafted wide receivers in terms of receiving yards.

The Titans/Oilers have had a specific knack for finding undrafted receiver talent, with three players on this list coming from that franchise. Other notable undrafted wide receivers who had impressive single-season yardage totals include Miles Austin, Victor Cruz, Wes Welker, and Rod Smith.

The Carolina Panthers’ 2023 season has been far from a banner campaign. They became the last NFL team to win its first game in Week 8. But these struggles were to be expected, with rookie quarterback Bryce Young needing time to get acclimated to NFL game speed and new head coach Frank Reich’s offensive system.

To help aid in his development, the Panthers’ front office brought in a number of veteran playmakers via free agency, including former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen. Thielen’s presence in Charlotte hasn’t resulted in victories, but his personal performance through seven games has 2023 shaping up as the best season of his career.

ADAM THIELEN STATS RECEPTIONS RECEIVING YARDS TOUCHDOWNS THROUGH 7 GAMES 57 581 4 17 GAME PACE 138 1,411 10 SINGLE-SEASON BEST? YES YES YES

As NFL offenses have evolved into more heavily pass-oriented attacks over the past decade, the importance of top-notch receivers has never been more paramount. As a result, trades and extensions like those completed for A.J. Brown, Davante Adams, and D.K. Metcalf, along with the impending contracts for Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, among others, have become commonplace. But unlike each of those wideouts, Thielen didn’t hear his name called in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft. In fact, he never heard it called at all.

It isn’t rare to see an undrafted player turn into a valuable piece for an NFL team. However, the rate Thielen is producing at for the Panthers this year is exactly that; his 1,411 projected receiving yards would give him a top-ten single-season mark all-time for undrafted wideouts. Here now, are the top individual seasons* for undrafted wide receivers, by receiving yardage.

Honorable Mention: Drew Pearson, who played for the Dallas Cowboys throughout the 1970’s and early 80’s, did not have a single-season yardage total that cracked this list. Roger Staubach’s most infamous receiving threat, the three-time First-Team All-Pro and Super Bowl XII champion Pearson is one of eight undrafted players—and the only receiver—debuting after 1970 to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He led the Cowboys in receiving yardage for four straight seasons (1974-77) and certainly deserves acknowledgment.

*Note: Players who would have multiple entries on this list have their accomplishments discussed under one tab. The list below contains the top ten single-season yardage totals by unique undrafted receivers in NFL History

Read more: Top 10 wide receivers still in the 80s club

10 Drew Bennett (2004)

80 receptions, 1,247 yards, 11 TD

The 2004 NFL season was Bennett’s fourth in the NFL, and the first in which he was a full-time starter for the Tennessee Titans. He capitalized on his opportunity, drawing what would be career highs in every meaningful receiving category. His 144 targets nearly matched his target total from his first three years in the league (164), while his touchdown total surpassed it (8).

Despite finishing with the eighth-most receiving yards—more than Terrell Owens, Reggie Wayne, and Marvin Harrison—he was not among the 10 wide receivers elected to the Pro Bowl and failed to receive any All-Pro recognition. Bennett would not eclipse 60 catches, 750 yards, or 5 touchdowns in one season again in his eight-year career.

9 Pat Studstill (1966)

67 receptions, 1,266 yards, 5 TD

Studstill spent more time punting than receiving in his 11-year career, making ball contact with his foot 560 times and his hands only 187. He truly pulled double duty in his fifth season though, booting 72 punts and making more than one-third of his 181 career catches for the Detroit Lions. His yardage total led the league, helping him earn unanimous First-Team All-Pro status as a flanker back. Studstill put up a combined total of 1,574 yards across the rest of his career.

8 Miles Austin (2009)

81 receptions, 1,320 yards, 11 TD

The first of back-to-back 1,000-yard and Pro Bowl seasons for Austin wsaw him slot in with the third-most yards of any receiver in the league, trailing both Andre Johnson and another undrafted wideout (more on him to come). His 11 receiving scores were fewer than only Larry Fitzgerald, Randy Moss, and Vernon Davis (13 apiece).

Austin spent his last year in the NFL with the rival Philadelphia Eagles, but is much more synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys, who he played for from 2006-2013.

7 Alfred Jenkins (1981)

70 receptions, 1,358 yards, 13 TD

Jenkins spent his entire nine-year career with the Atlanta Falcons, starting all 110 games he appeared in. His first Pro Bowl nod and 1,000-yard season came the year prior at age 28, classifying as what would be deemed a “post-hype” breakout in the modern era.

Then in 1981, he was the best receiver in football, leading the league in receptions and touchdown catches. He would play the final 19 games of his career over the next two seasons, recording a combined total of just 62 catches and two touchdowns.

6 Adam Thielen (2018)

113 receptions, 1,373 yards, 9 TD

The campaign Thielen is currently chasing with his 2023 numbers is this one, the fifth of his nine-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings. He was the Batman of a dynamic one-two punch with Stefon Diggs before the Maryland product overtook him in 2019.

Thielen’s efforts resulted in a second consecutive Pro Bowl trip, but could not help him claim back-to-back All-Pro honors after achieving second-team recognition with a 91-catch, 1,276-yard season in 2017. Thielen also tied the NFL record for consecutive 100-yard games by going over the century mark in eight straight contests to start the 2018 campaign.

Read more: Puka Nacua's historic debut season by the numbers

5 Bill Groman (1960)

72 receptions, 1,473 yards, 12 TD

Groman’s career was short, but electric. As a rookie left end/right halfback for the expansion AFL’s Houston Oilers in 1960, Groman led the league in yards from scrimmage, yards per reception (20.5) and yards per game (105.2). He then put up 1,100 yards his sophomore season on only 50 catches.

However, a brutal knee injury in that year’s AFL title game limited him to only 52 catches across the next four years, eventually forcing him to retire at age 29. Groman is the only person to play on four AFL Championship teams.

4 Victor Cruz (2011)

82 receptions, 1,536 yards, 9 TD

Like Groman, Cruz’s career was both brief and dynamic. He didn’t make a single catch in three games as a rookie, but salsa danced his way to the third most receiving yards in the league and a Super Bowl XLVI ring with the New York Giants as a second-year pro.

The outstanding season earned him a Second-Team All-Pro nod, but a Pro Bowl invite would have to wait until his 86-catch, 1,092-yard, 10-TD effort in 2012. Cruz would fall two yards shy of a third consecutive 1,000-yard campaign in 2013, but would be out of the league at age 30.

3 Wes Welker (2011)

122 receptions, 1,569 yards, 9 TD

The man who beat out both Austin in 2009 and Cruz in 2011 for the second-most receiving yards in the league didn’t tally a reception as a rookie, but proved to be a valuable slot commodity in his second and third years with the Miami Dolphins. New England Patriots general manager and head coach Bill Belichick took a liking to what he saw from the scrappy 5-foot-9, 185-lb. receiver, trading second and seventh-round picks to Miami before inking him to a five-year, $18.1 million contract in 2007.

Welker then teamed with Tom Brady and Randy Moss to produce the first and only 16-0 regular season in NFL history, catching a league-best 112 passes for 1,175 yards. He’d exceed 110 receptions and 1,100 yards in four of his next five years as a Patriot, with the 2011 season representing his top statistical output. His yardage totals of 1,348 (2009) and 1,354 (2012) both rank top fifteen for undrafted receivers all-time as well.

2 Rod Smith (2000)

100 receptions, 1,602 yards, 8 TD

John Elway, Shannon Sharpe, and Terrell Davis all likely come to mind when you think about the Denver Broncos' back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1997 and 98; they’ve each been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the past two decades. Smith, who led each of those championship rosters in receiving yards, has unfortunately remained the forgotten contributor in that regard too.

Despite having two different quarterbacks make six starts in the second year post-Elway, Smith became only the 10th player to reach 1,600 yards in a season and achieved 100 receptions for the first time in his career. He notched 1,000 yards or more in eight of 12 seasons, and had the 17th-most career receiving yards when he retired in 2006.

1 Charley Hennigan (1961)

82 receptions, 1,746 yards, 12 TD

Hennigan signed with the expansion AFL’s Houston Oilers in 1960 at age 25 and scored the franchise’s first-ever touchdown on a 43-yard pass from George Blanda. He teamed with the aforementioned Groman (1,175 yards) to form the league’s most lethal receiving duo the next season and carry the Oilers to a second straight AFL title.

Hennigan’s 21.3 yards per reception and 12 touchdowns in 1961 were only topped by Groman (23.5 yards per catch, 17 touchdowns). His 124.7 yards per game average is second in NFL history to only Wes Chandler’s 129 in 1982, and was over 40 yards per game better than the second-best player that year.

Three years later, Hennigan would pace the league with 101 catches—25 more than the next closest player—and 1,546 yards, the fourth most by an undrafted receiver in a single season all-time. The two-time AFL champion played seven seasons, and was named to the All-Time All-AFL second team.

Rank Player Yards Receptions Yards/Rec. TD 10 Drew Bennett (2004, TEN) 1,247 80 15.6 11 9 Pat Studstill (1966, DET) 1,266 67 18.9 5 8 Miles Austin (2009, DAL) 1,320 81 16.3 11 7 Alfred Jenkins (1981, ATL) 1,358 70 19.4 13 6 Adam Thielen (2018, MIN) 1,373 113 12.2 9 5 Bill Groman (1960, HOU) 1,473 72 20.5 12 4 Victor Cruz (2011, NYG) 1,536 82 18.7 9 3 Wes Welker (2011, NE) 1,569 122 12.9 9 2 Rod Smith (2000, DEN) 1,602 100 16.0 8 1 Charley Hennigan (1961, HOU) 1,746 82 21.3 12

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Top 10 greatest late NFL draft picks, including Bo & the GOAT