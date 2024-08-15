Highlights The Premier League's top six will likely feature a mix of the usual suspects with City, Arsenal and Liverpool replicating their finishes last season.

Burnley and Sheffield United will likely bounced back from relegation last year, while Middlesbrough stand a great chance of finishing in the playoffs.

Birmingham City and Wrexham are set for success in League One, while Doncaster Rovers could dominate in League Two.

The football season is finally upon us and it brings a new sense of optimism for fans all over England and up and down the football league. With everyone starting off on an even footing, anything is possible, but only some sides will see success this year. While the top six of the Premier League will qualify for either the Champions League or the Europa League, the top six of the Championship, League One and League Two will all have a shot at promotion to the division above them.

To celebrate club football returning, it's time to try and predict how the top six will look in all four of the top leagues in England. We might be left looking very silly by the time May comes around, or we could look very smart indeed. Only time will tell, but that's part of the fun.

Premier League

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea & Aston Villa

When it comes to the Premier League, it's usually the same suspects finishing among the top six. The likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool are usually in the mix and that shouldn't be any different this time around. For our money, Pep Guardiola's City will likely come out on top again, winning a record-extending fifth straight Premier League trophy, while Arsenal will once again come up just short in second place.

Liverpool's first season under Arne Slot might have some growing pains, but they should still have enough to finish third, while Manchester United may be poised for a huge improvement in comparison to the 2023/24 campaign. Having finished all the way down in eighth last season, with their lowest ever Premier League points tally, the Red Devils have done some excellent work this summer in the transfer window and stand a great chance of finishing fourth and landing that Champions League spot.

Another team who might improve upon last year is Chelsea and we've tipped the Blues to finish fifth as they adjust to life under Enzo Maresca. Unfortunately, Aston Villa's Champions League campaign might cost them a place in the top four and they could drop down to sixth. They've had a solid transfer window so far, though, so they should still hold onto a spot in the top six.

Championship

Burnley, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United & Luton Town

Predicting the top six in the next three leagues is a little trickier as there are always a handful of new teams taking part every year. It might seem a little safe, but Burnley and Sheffield United seem like locks to go straight back up to the Premier League. They should finish in the first and second place respectively, securing automatic promotion. The Championship playoffs could get interesting, though.

Middlesbrough have been going from strength to strength since Michael Carrick took charge and this year could be the year he takes them to third. West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United are typically among the strongest teams in the second tier and that doesn't appear to be any different this year, with the two likely to finish in the playoff places.

Luton Town have done a solid job keeping hold of the majority of the players they had in the Premier League last season, so they should remain a top contender for promotion, but the relegation hangover might see them only just make it into the top six.

League One

Birmingham, Bolton, Rotherham, Huddersfield, Wrexham & Charlton

Moving onto League One, there are a couple of interesting stories to keep an eye on and that's the rise of Birmingham City under their ambitious new owners and the continued surge of Wrexham. Both teams have conducted fine recruitment this summer and both should be comfortably among the promotion contenders. For our money, Birmingham will bounce straight back up to the Championship in first place, while the Welsh club will finish among the playoff places in fifth.

Bolton Wanderers have flirted with promotion in two straight campaigns, but this could be the year they finally return to the second tier in second place. Coming off of Championship seasons, Rotherham and Huddersfield have two of the strongest teams in League One and should finish third and fourth respectively, while Charlton Athletic should also secure a spot in the playoffs, but only just in sixth.

League Two

Doncaster Rovers, MK Dons, Gillingham, Chesterfield, Bradford City & Notts County

The tale of League Two last season was the incredible form that Doncaster Rovers found themselves in during the second half of the campaign. No one looked better than the Yorkshire club under Grant McCann. They made it to the playoffs and fell short, but this year they should go one better and win the division. MK Dons and Gillingham are both strong contenders and have spent the majority of their recent history in the league above. The former was relegated to League Two last season, while the latter have been in the fourth tier for a couple of years now, but they should both finish among the automatic promotion spots and return to the third division this time around.

Chesterfield may have only just been promoted from the National League, but they've already built the foundations of a very impressive team and under Paul Cook, they could secure a spot in the playoffs alongside Bradford City, fresh off a takeover and Notts County who will build off the back of a solid return to the football league last year.