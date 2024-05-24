Highlights Spain have a host of brilliant players, including Manchester City's Rodri and Barcelona midfielder Pedri.

Teenager Lamine Yamal has also emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

Spain won three major tournaments in a row between 2008 and 2012 but have underachieved since then.

The summer of 2024 presents itself as an interesting time for Spanish football. Domestically, Real Madrid are chasing the Champions League for a record 15th time, and even structurally, there looks to be exciting times ahead for La Roja's reputation.

The legendary Vicente del Bosque was recently announced as the man to lead the newly created Superior Sports Council (CSD). In particular, he'll oversee the new commission of “supervision, normalisation and representation” as part of a bid to reform Spanish football. While his involvement among the top brass will likely delve into a wealth of knowledge, his employment arrives at a time when the national team would no doubt love to replicate the form of the group he managed between 2008 and 2016.

Although the greats of yesteryear have come and gone, there are new stars who could prove pivotal in potentially winning the tournament in Germany. Under manager Luis de la Fuente, this current crop have tasted glory before with the Nations League victory of 2023 and have star-studded ranks that will wish to chase success once more amid the superlative pack that are the bookies' favourites of England, France, Germany, and Portugal. Plus, after Round of 16 failure at the hands of Morocco, Spain will likely take to the Euros looking to put things right.

So, who exactly do Spain have that may be inspired by the triumphs of the World Cup in 2010 and the Euros of 2012? Read on, as GIVEMESPORT provides the top 15 players at the disposal of the three-time European champions.

The 15 Best Spanish Footballers Right Now [Ranked] Rank Player Club Spain caps 1. Rodri Manchester City 49 2. Dani Carvajal Real Madrid 43 3. Lamine Yamal FC Barcelona 6 4. Pedri FC Barcelona 18 5. Gavi FC Barcelona 27 6. Joselu Real Madrid 10 7. Alvaro Morata Atletico Madrid 71 8. Mikel Oryazabal Real Sociedad 28 9. Alex Grimaldo Bayer Leverkusen 2 10. Nico Williams Athletic Club Bilbao 13 11. Dani Olmo RB Leipzig 33 12. Unai Simon Athletic Club Bilbao 39 13. David Raya Arsenal 4 14. Pau Cubarsi FC Barcelona 2 15. Ferran Torres FC Barcelona 40

15 Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres battled back from a two-month absence at the end of March. The former Manchester City man had been sidelined with a hamstring injury since January, yet re-entered the fray against Las Palmas before racking up a decent final few appearances of the season.

Although he didn't get on the scoresheet after returning from injury, he showed glimpses of his undeniable quality. The 24-year-old ended the LaLiga campaign with seven goals and three assists from 28 appearances for the Blaugrana - most notably scoring a hat-trick against Real Betis in Seville. He may be a good option for Spain from the bench.

Ferran Torres' 2023/24 league stats Appearances 28 Goals 7 Assists 3

14 Pau Cubarsi

Pau Cubarsi features after an exciting debut season with Barcelona. Alongside Lamine Yamal, who we'll get to shortly, Cubarsi has been working away at a highlight reel that makes Gavi and Pedri feel firmly like a part of the furniture. He's already featured twice for the national team after Xavi's inclusion of the 17-year-old for Barca reaped massive personal rewards.

The biggest highlight for Cubarsi this season came in the Champions League last 16 against Napoli, when the teen pocketed one of the most feared forwards of this generation, Victor Osimhen, with his astute defending and composure in the 3-1 win. Cutting his teeth further against La Liga's plethora of stars, it could point to further appearances at the Euros this summer as De La Fuente mixes experience with youth.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cubarsi showed no nerves on his European debut and became the first Barcelona player, per Opta, to complete 50+ passes (61/68), 100% of his tackles (3/3) and make 5+ clearances to break a club record that has stood since the 2003-04 season.

Cubarsi's 2023/24 league stats Appearances 18 Goals conceded 17 Clean sheets 9

13 David Raya

David Raya's rise to the top has been excellent viewing for the football romantics, as in just a few seasons the agile stopper has evolved from a Championship level pro at Blackburn Rovers and Brentford, before going on to become a Premier League regular with the latter and then moving to Arsenal on loan this season.

With the Gunners, Raya played superbly, and racked up a superlative 16 clean sheets in 32 outings. While Arsenal were just beaten to the title by Manchester City, unfortunately for the Premier League Golden Glove-winning Raya, he too gets pipped by the Spanish team's starting goalkeeper who sits a place above him in this list.

David Raya's 2023/24 league stats Appearances 32 Goals conceded 24 Clean sheets 16

12 Unai Simon

Unai Simon beats Raya in this list as he is currently Spain's number one. Furthermore, it seems that he'll likely retain that position after this season's outstanding personal performances. In the league he ended as the best goalkeeper - keeping 17 clean sheets in 35 games, beating the likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Jan Oblak.

Additionally, personal glory came for the 43-times capped Basque stopper, as Athletic Bilbao won the Copa del Rey to end a 40-year trophy drought. Although it was back-up keeper Julen Agirrezabala who took the plaudits with two saved penalties in the final, there's no doubt that Simon played a big part in the side, as he celebrated with his understudy.

Simon's 2023/24 league stats Appearances 35 Goals conceded 33 Clean sheets 17

11

10 Dani Olmo

RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo has proven that the route to the top isn't always orthodox, and his current form and ability can't be understated.

Olmo began at Espanyol before moving to Dinamo Zagreb. There, he established himself as one of the best players in Croatia's league, and tempted Europe's elite with flashes of excellence in the Champions League. Now on the back of another fine Bundesliga campaign since his 2020 move, Olmo seems ready to transfer his nine direct goal involvements in 21 games to the national side. Plus, with Liverpool, Tottenham, and Manchester United hot on his tail, the dynamo's value only looks to be headed one way - especially if he has a fine tournament to boot.

Olmo's 2023/24 league stats Appearances 21 Goals 4 Assists 5

9 Nico Williams

The younger brother of teammate Inaki, 21-year-old Nico Williams has joined his sibling in representing Athletic Bilbao proudly. The now-established winger utilises jaw-dropping pace and dribbling skills to burst past markers, and has arguably had his most impressive individual season yet.

Just in time for the Euros, Williams has intertwined the glory of his Copa del Rey victory, in which he got three goals and five assists in a mere six games, with La Liga performances. As Bilbao finished fifth, he notched four goals but turned heads as a supplementary figure with 12 assists from the right side, as the second-best creator this term. Considering Spain's forward options, the €50million-rated man could be integral in carving out big chances for his team.

Williams' 2023/24 league stats Appearances 30 Goals 4 Assists 12

8 Alex Grimaldo

Alex Grimaldo was an integral cog in Xabi Alonso's invincible Bayer Leverkusen side and provided some unbelievable numbers from the left wing-back position. As Die Werkself romped to an historic first Bundesliga title, Grimaldo registered 23 direct goal involvements in 33 games - with ten goals and 13 assists.

Two of these were a magnificent representation of his wand-like left-foot, as he scored direct free-kicks against Bayern Munich and Mainz.

Although not ranking higher in this list purely down to his two caps so far, Grimaldo has shown similar tenacity to Dani Olmo and taken a route less travelled to get to the top. He left Barcelona's academy in 2015 and plied his trade with Benfica, winning four league titles amid nine honours before moving to the BayArena at the start of this season. Reaching his prime at 28, it looks like Grimaldo could offer Spain a fantastic dynamic for the next several years.

Grimaldo's 2023/24 league stats Appearances 33 Goals 10 Assists 13

7 Mikel Oyarzabal

The Real Sociedad captain has been a leading light for his side from the left wing and a big reason why the San Sebastian club have been in Europe consistently for the last few seasons. After a brilliant breakthrough back in 2017/18 that saw 12 goals and five assists in 35 games, Oyarzabal has always been in and around the upper reaches of LaLiga statistics. Since that term, he has scored 56 goals and registered 28 assists in 194 games.

He can transfer these mercurial skills to the national side. For instance, where there was an ultimately victorious goal in the 2020 Copa del Rey final (their first win for 34 years), there was also a goal in the final of the Nations League. Although Spain lost, Oyarzabal possesses a fine record nonetheless - with seven goals in 28 appearances. Entering his prime, Oyarzabal is another fine attacking option as this iteration of La Roja sees an equal spread of talent across the pitch.

Oyarzabal's 2023/24 league stats Appearances 32 Goals 9 Assists 2

6 Alvaro Morata

Similarly to Oryazabal, Alvaro Morata is often seen as a captain. However, similarly to Joselu, Morata has mixed Premier League critics. Regardless, the Atletico Madrid striker, 31, has aged well and looks back on a fine La Liga season as he heads into the Euros to lead the Spanish attack.

After a period during which the forward looked like a bargaining chip for Europe's elite teams, he has now come into his own and recently equalled his best scoring season in LaLiga with 15 goals in 31 games.

Towards the end of the season, doubts were raised over the striker's consistency - yet as Morata scored four goals in Euros qualifying, it seems that De La Fuente will keep him in the set-up. Spain's manager will be hoping Morata can find some momentum with pre-tournament friendlies against Andorra and Northern Ireland.

Morata's 2023/24 league stats Appearances 31 Goals 15 Assists 2

5 Joselu

After a journeyman career, Joselu has blossomed in recent years, scoring 16 goals in 34 games as Espanyol were relegated to the Segunda Division last season. That led to Real Madrid signing him on loan and, since then, the back-up man has made good on being released from Los Blancos' academy in 2011 to score some pivotal goals. None more worthy of the 17 bagged in all competitions this season, were the five in ten Champions League matches that notably saw the Newcastle and Stoke City reject turn over Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

He enters this summer's competition with the same tally for Spain since receiving his first cap in March 2023, two days shy of his 33rd birthday - making him the oldest Spain debutant since 2006.

Joselu's 2023/24 league stats Appearances 34 Goals 10 Assists 2

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joselu is the toast of Madrid after scoring more goals in three minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu against Bayern, than he did in an entire Premier League season at Newcastle United.

4 Gavi

Gavi is a generational bright young spark whose light has been dimmed because of injury. He features on this list merely as a shot of 'what could have been' as his ACL injury will see him miss the Euros. Regardless of his current predicament, Gavi's skill is simply beyond his years and shows that Spain are in good hands for years to come.

He was a crucial component in La Roja's 2023 Nations League win, yet it's through absence you really get a sense of the 19-year-old's gift. After tearing his ACL against Georgia, Barcelona fans almost ended up at loggerheads with the national team. With Xavi mourning the loss of his team's “heart and soul” in the midfield, it's no wonder that the star has a contract with Barcelona until June 2026, which also contains a release clause of €1billion.

Gavi's 2023/24 league stats Appearances 12 Goals 1 Assists 1

3 Pedri

It must be said, that although Pedri hasn't had the best season, the boy wonder's raw ability is ridiculously hard to ignore. Form has faltered with injury for the 21-year-old midfielder as Real Madrid comfortably pipped Barcelona to the LaLiga title. His recurring hamstring injury meant he missed 19 games in the 2023-24 season. However, he still managed four goals and two assists in 23 league games, whilst his minutes were managed strictly by Xavi.

Nearing full sharpness after the league's end, he can hopefully look to be included in De La Fuente's plans for the tournament, as those innate regular sparks of technical brilliance no doubt come back to the fore like they did with his assist for Raphinha against PSG in the Champions League.

Pedri's 2023/24 league stats Appearances 23 Goals 4 Assists 2

2 Lamine Yamal

It's simply staggering to think just how good Yamal is already. At 16, he looks like he's been beating defenders for much longer and possesses this innate skill and tapered sharpness on the ball, all the while still looking as if there's more to come as he grows into his position and ever-changing stature.

This season, the prodigy has been influential for the Blaugrana - notching five goals and an impressive eight assists in 36 games. Need we remind you, this was Yamal's first full season in senior football after making his debut at 15? Although Barcelona finished well behind Real Madrid, with the likes of Cubarsi, Yamal and the returning Pedri, Gavi and more, that title fight will no doubt be more entertaining for years to come.

Yamal's 2023/24 league stats Appearances 36 Goals 5 Assists 8

"I see him very calm. He is very measured in the sense that he is digesting everything that is happening to him very well, despite his young age. He is a mature person, he is responsible, he is aware of the situation he is experiencing. He's very humble, and he's showing us that he's a differential player. He is a player that can mark an era in football, especially at Barcelona. Hopefully, we can always enjoy him at this level." - Xavi, 2024

1 Dani Carvajal

At first glance when looking over Real Madrid's wealth of talent, one may start thinking 'how does this man get in?' However, Dani Carvajal consistently proves why. He's quick off the mark, has aged brilliantly and he's crafty. All of these aspects will be crucial for Spain going into the European Championships.

The 32-year-old right-back continues timelessly with the Spain set-up as a valuable old head, and has shown with big performances for Real Madrid as they continue to keep an elite standard, that he has adapted with age. This summer, he'll likely feature with vital wisdom to help guide a youthful group - but not before he looks to add to his fourth La Liga title with a sixth Champions League. In his distinguished career with Real Madrid, Carvajal has celebrated 24 honours.

Carvajal's 2023/24 league stats Appearances 27 Goals 4 Assists 3

Rodri

Topping this list is Rodri. In the centre of Manchester City's midfield now since 2019, the former Atleti man is simply imperious. He sets the tempo, is unwieldy in a tackle, and has also shown his aptitude for a crucial goal.

He has willingly shouldered the scoring burden on multiple occasions, like in the Champions League final of 2023 where his decisive goal sent the trophy to Manchester for the first time in the club's history. For City, he has racked up four Premier League titles and that Champions League, amid six other honours.

In the 2023–24 season, Rodri was involved in more sequences of play than any other player in his team or in the Premier League. If everything clicks around the dominant midfielder's ability to retain and regain possession, as well as generate goal-scoring opportunities, Spain could quite easily saunter to victory in Germany.

Rodri's 2023/24 league stats Appearances 34 Goals 8 Assists 9

“The holding midfielder has to play positive, for him and for the team, and make the team play. This is the role for the holding midfielders. All the highlights have to be for the guys up front who score goals and make assists and so on. “But Rodri always has the ability in important moments to score goals so he’s an unbelievable player. He’s the best midfield player in the world currently by far because he is able to do everything. “What a signing. It’s difficult to understand how we could have done what we have done in recent years without him.” - Pep Guardiola, 2024

Stats via Transfermarkt.