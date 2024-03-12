Highlights The Champions League has seen legendary strikers such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul & Karim Benzema shine under the spotlight for clubs like Real Madrid.

The top 10 Champions League strikers have been ranked based on goals, assists, titles, memorable games, and iconic moments in history.

Players like Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Samuel Eto'o, and Didier Drogba have left lasting legacies in the competition with their performances in Europe.

The Champions League is home to the best of the best that Europe has to offer. As such, we've seen a whole host of legendary names shine bright under the floodlights after that famous anthem belts out.

Throughout the competition's history, there has been an abundance of world-class players in all positions, but none more important than those playing as the number 9. From Filippo Inzaghi to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, there have been countless examples of strikers who have put on dominating displays, but it takes someone special to do so at such a level for an extended period of time.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have taken a look at who is worthy of being considered a top 10 Champions League striker and ranked them accordingly. We are specifically looking at players who played down the middle, so the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe aren't included.

Ranking factors

Goals

Assists

Titles

Memorable Games

Iconic Moments

10 Greatest Strikers in Champions League History - Ranked Rank Player Clubs Champions League wins 1. Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus 5 (07/08, 13/14, 15/16, 16/17, 17/18) 2. Karim Benzema Lyon, Real Madrid 5 (13/14, 15/16, 16/17, 17/18, 21/22) 3. Robert Lewandowski* Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Barcelona 1 (19/20) 4. Raul Real Madrid, Schalke 3 (97/98, 99/00, 01/02) 5. Samuel Eto'o Real Madrid, Mallorca, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Chelsea 3 (05/06, 08/09, 09/10) 6. Ruud Van Nistelrooy PSV, Manchester United, Real Madrid 0 7. Thierry Henry Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona 1 (08/09) 8. Didier Drogba Marseille, Chelsea, Galatasaray 1 (11/12) 9. Andriy Shevchenko Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan, Chelsea 1 (02/03) 10. Ronaldo Nazario Inter Milan, Real Madrid 0 *Still playing Champions League football in 2024

10 Ronaldo Nazario

37 games, 14 goals, 10 assists

It's a travesty that a player such as Ronaldo did not win a single Champions League trophy in his entire career. Despite turning out for Barcelona, Real Madrid and both Milan clubs, the Brazilian somehow missed out on the famous trophy.

His record in comparison to some on this list is somewhat lacking. Only fourteen goals may not seem like a top-ten name. However, his 10 assists (for a total of 24 goal contributions in just 37 games) add to his resume, and he is also the owner of one of the most dominating performances in Champions League history. R9 brought Old Trafford to their feet in 2003 when he tore Manchester United apart with an incredible hat-trick. That display alone makes 'El Phenomenon' worthy of a spot in this ranking.

9 Andriy Shevchenko

100 games, 48 goals, 16 assists

Premier League fans were unfortunate not to see the best of Andriy Shevchenko during his stint at Chelsea, as he turned out to be a big flop. However, in the early 2000's the Ukranian was a machine.

The 2004 Ballon d'Or winner was the main man in attack for an AC Milan team that terrorised Europe's elite, reaching two finals. Both of those ended in penalties, with both having contrasting results. The first, in 2003, saw victory for the striker against Juventus. Two years later, Shevchenko missed the decisive penalty in Istanbul as Liverpool completed a remarkable comeback.

This effectively ended the goal machine's dominant reign in the competition, but what an emphatic era it was.

8 Didier Drogba

92 games, 44 goals, 15 assists

The Champions League and Didier Drogba will be synonymous with one another forever thanks to the fairytale ending to the Ivorian's first stint at Chelsea. The target man was a menace in his prime and nothing short of a handful for defenders. He announced in 2012 that he would be leaving Stamford Bridge and did so in style. With the Blues 1-0 behind in the final to Bayern Munich, Drogba scored a late equaliser before converting the winning penalty in the shootout.

Not only was it the perfect way to call time on his Chelsea career, but it was redemption for the 2008 final. Drogba was pencilled in to take the final penalty in that year's shootout against Manchester United but was sent off in extra time for a slap on Nemanja Vidic. This led to John Terry's infamous slip and Moscow being painted red come the end of the game. Here Drogba was able to right the wrongs in poetic fashion.

7 Thierry Henry

112 games, 50 goals, 22 assists

Thierry Henry's swagger and skill was enough for him to deserve a Champions League title in his prime and it so nearly came in 2006. That year, the Frenchman was talismanic with his displays for Arsenal as he guided them to the final against Barcelona. The highlight of this was a superb individual effort to silence the Bernabeu.

Unfortunately, the Gunners came up short losing 2-1 on the night. Perhaps that was part of why Henry made the move to the Catalan giants, where he finally got his hands on the winner's medal he deserved in 2009. The only shame is that a player of Henry's ability couldn't win the trophy whilst being the lead man in his team.

6 Ruud Van Nistelrooy

73 games, 56 goals, 18 assists

Still Manchester United's leading Champions League goalscorer, Ruud Van Nistelrooy was a one-of-a-kind striker who just knew exactly how to put the ball in the back of the net. His record of 74 goal contributions in 73 games is nothing short of outstanding, especially considering the stereotype that he only came alive inside the 18-yard box.

The Dutchman is one of the unlucky ones on this list to have never won the title, leaving United for Real Madrid the season before the Red Devils brought the trophy home in 2008. The striker may wonder what would've happened if he had stayed just a little bit longer.

5 Samuel Eto'o

78 games, 30 goals, 19 assists

Samuel Eto'o is part of a unique club of players who have won consecutive Champions League titles at two different clubs. The Cameroonian opened the scoring in the 2009 final against Manchester United. Despite his impressive performances, he was part of a swap deal that saw Zlatan Ibrahimovic move to the Nou Camp and Eto'o join Inter Milan.

Forming a deadly partnership with Diego Milito, Eto'o guided his side to an unlikely success the following year, defeating his former club in the process. That gave him his third Champions League title, having already won one in 2006, where he once again scored his side's opener.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Samuel Eto'o won back-to-back trebles with two different clubs - Barcelona (2009) and Inter Milan (2010).

4 Raul

142 games, 71 goals, 32 assists

Real Madrid legend Raul was, up until 2014, the highest goalscorer in the competition's history. The poacher made a living at scoring the most simple of goals, which was a skill in itself. The Spaniard found success in the tournament in his earlier years, winning the title three times between 1998-2002.

He was able to outlast many of the 'Galacticos' and was always someone you could turn to when you were in desperate need of a goal. He may have seen his records smashed by some modern-day greats, but 'El Ferrari' will forever be linked with his Champions League heroics.

3 Robert Lewandowski

117 games, 93 goals, 26 assists

Whether it was at Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich or Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski has been one of the best in the business for well over a decade. Even at 35 years old, the Polish icon is showing no signs of slowing down. He scored Barca's only goal in their recent 1-1 draw against Napoli.

Winner of the tournament in 2020, Lewandowski is closing in on 100 goals in the competition, something which only two other men have achieved. Time may be ticking, but it would be difficult to bet against the Pole reaching that number before his career is out.

2 Karim Benzema

152 games, 90 goals, 30 assists

For most of his Real Madrid career, Karim Benzema was the Robin to Cristiano Ronaldo's Batman. Because of this, some of his incredible performances went under the radar. However, the Frenchman continued to rack up the goals and the trophies, winning four European titles by 2018.

When CR7 joined Juventus, it was Benzema's time to shine. Los Blancos went on an incredible run to the final in 2022, with Benzema leading the way with 15 goals that season, eventually lifting the trophy as captain. He would go on to win the Ballon d'Or at the end of the year, to complete his story as the main man of Madrid.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

183 games, 140 goals, 48 assists

188 goal contributions in 183 games. That record is superhuman. Which makes sense since we described Ronaldo as being Batman just one entrant ago. The Portuguese superstar is comfortably the greatest marksman to ever grace the competition and did so in the biggest of games. Winning the trophy five times between 2008 and 2018, CR7 also scored four goals in three of the finals he played in and dispatched the decisive penalty against Atletico Madrid in 2016.

There has never been a player to have such an impact in one competition like Cristiano Ronaldo. There likely never will be. His journey in Europe may be complete, but the memories will remain forever.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and UEFA