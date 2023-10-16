Highlights Talented international players have dominated the NBA, with foreign players receiving the most votes in multiple categories, signaling a global shift in basketball talent.

Stephen Curry continues to be a formidable force in the NBA, with GMs acknowledging his exceptional shooting skills and his ability to impact the game in crucial moments.

Erik Spoelstra is highly respected among NBA coaches, earning recognition for his coaching abilities, in-game adjustments, and defensive schemes, solidifying his status as one of the league's best coaches.

Every year, NBA.com polls the 30 general managers on the biggest topics surrounding the Association’s upcoming season. The survey takes the league’s temperature on the NBA’s best player, most significant offseason acquisitions, title favorites, and much more. People working inside these organizations often hold contrary opinions to the average fan.

Getting a glimpse into the minds of the decision-makers gives us a helpful perspective on how the NBA thinks and functions. It’s also worth noting they can be as wrong as casual fans. Before the 2021-2022 NBA season, they gave the Irving-Harden-Durant Brooklyn Nets a 72% chance of winning the title. Here are the five biggest takeaways from the 2023-24 NBA GM survey.

Rise of the internationals

Most NBA fans could see this train of talented international players coming a long way off, but it’s officially arrived. Between Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid, Victor Wembanyama, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Canada, internationals stuffed the ballot box. A foreign player received the most votes for the following categories:

Best center

Best passer

Best power forward

Most versatile player

Highest basketball IQ

Best defensive player

Most versatile defender

Who will win the 2023-24 Kia MVP?

Who will win the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year?

Which rookie will be the best player in five years?

If you were starting a franchise today and could sign any player in the NBA, who would it be?

Considering the incredible wealth of talented American players, it’s stunning to see internationals dominate so thoroughly. Evidently, the days of the “soft” Europeans are long gone, with Giannis taking home nearly every defensive poll question. John Schuhmann, who conducted the survey, also noted that Jokić and Antetokounmpo became the first players to receive over 90% of their positional votes since Dwight Howard 11 years ago. The game went global long ago, but now the globe has come to the NBA.

Steph Curry still scares the Association

After taking home his fourth title in 2022, people started to quietly wonder if Stephen Curry superceded Magic Johnson as the greatest point guard of all time. For most people of a certain age, the wizard of the Showtime Lakers will always hold the top spot. However, GMs around the NBA still quake in their wingtips when the Warriors pop up on the schedule.

Of course, Curry dominated “best pure shooter” category with 90% of votes. He also came in first for “Which player would you want taking a shot with the game on the line?” (37%), best point guard in the NBA (63%), and “which player forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments?” (40%). In an era of spacing and three-point shooting, Curry’s deep barrages give defenses nightmares.

Erik Spoelstra is the NBA’s most respected coach

When LeBron James first arrived in Miami all those years ago, many predicted a young Erik Spoelstra wouldn’t last the season. Over a decade later and two Finals appearances without James, and Spoelstra obviously ranks among the league’s best coaches today. The GMs certainly felt so, voting him first for “best head coach (73%),” “best manager/motivator of people (37%),” “best in-game adjustments (43%),” and “best defensive schemes (40%).”

The only person keeping Spoelstra from a coaching clean sweep was a surprising nod to Mike Brown for “which head coach runs the best offense.” Clearly, his time with Steve Kerr in Golden State rubbed off on him. It wasn’t that long ago when many considered Brown as a strictly defensive guy. Perhaps Jordi Fernandez (31%) winning top assistant working under Brown speaks to the unexpected nomination.

General managers expect results from blockbuster deals

Like many of us, Damian Lillard landing with the Milwaukee Bucks shocked front offices, winning “most surprising move of the offseason” (43%), with more than double the second place Smart/Porzingis trade. Astonishment apparently turned to dismay. Boston and Milwaukee received the vast majority of first-place votes within the Eastern Conference rankings (96%) for swinging surprising trades this summer. Only the reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami earned a sniff of respect, with 3% of first place votes.

Both the Celtics and the Bucks tied for “best overall moves this offseason” with 23%. Lilliard and Jrue Holiday naturally soaked up the lion’s share of votes for “Which one player acquisition will make the biggest impact?” Clearly, most people around the league see the East as a two horse race. It’s hard to argue with Philadelphia in turmoil, thanks to James Harden’s trade demand, and Miami’s inability to make any substantive offseason additions.

It’s also worth noting that the two “most underrated player acquisitions” were Marcus Smart (17%) and Grant Williams (14%). Perhaps some GMs are split over the decision to ultimately swap Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, Robert Williams, and Malcolm Brogdon for Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis. There’s no question that Boston raised their ceiling, but with the spotty health history of their acquisitions, they also might have lowered their floor. With Milwaukee splashing the pot with their all-in Lillard deal, it’s easy to see why the Celtics felt they needed to match.

A changing of the guard?

Thanks to the league’s shift toward positionless basketball, voting for traditional point guard, shooting guard, etc. becomes slightly more complicated. For instance, Curry received votes at both point guard and shooting guard, the same for Dončić at three positions. Nevertheless, there’s an unmistakable passing of the torch in GMs minds, among a few of the game’s legends.

Last year Lebron received a total of 20% between small forward and power forward spots. This year? The King received just 13% at small forward behind Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, and Dončić. Similarly, before last season, Kevin Durant was considered the league’s best small forward at 45% and this year, Durant fell behind Tatum (47%) to second with 20%. As they say, father time remains undefeated, but the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns are betting that the two Hall of Famers can hang on for at least one more run.

