Highlights Manchester United's top transfer target for midfield is Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Red Devils have improved their attack & defence, but midfield remains a concern with players ageing.

Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are set to join United for a fee of around £60m.

Manchester United remain interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, and according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, he is their top target for the middle of the park.

The Red Devils have already brought Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee to the club this summer, improving their attacking options and signing a centre-back for the long term. Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are also closing in on a £60m double deal from Bayern Munich, but United are yet to address their midfield.

The likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are reaching the latter stages of their careers, while Scott McTominay's future remains uncertain. As a result, adding another midfielder will be a priority for the Manchester outfit before the deadline.

Manuel Ugarte a 'Top Target' for Man Utd

Sander Berge is also an option

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano has confirmed that PSG's Ugarte is still the top target for Manchester United in the summer transfer window for the midfield position. The respected reporter also claims that Burnley's Sander Berge is another option, with United speaking to his agent...

"United also remain busy in the search for a new midfielder - they spoke with the agents of Sander Berge and have considered other options, but their top target remains Manuel Ugarte. PSG will have to drop their price as United will not pay crazy money, otherwise they could also sell one player in that position, it could be Scott McTominay or Casemiro, we will see, but they will likely need a sale in order to finance the deal."

Manuel Ugarte's Ligue 1 statistics - Paris Saint-Germain squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =11th Assists 2 =11th Passes Per Game 53 10th Tackles Per Game 3.9 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 7.15 4th

Fulham have recently shown an interest in signing McTominay this summer after submitting a £20m bid, so Erik ten Hag could be left short of options if the Scotland international departs. Although United supporters will be pleased with some of the business they've done so far, the lack of a midfield addition could be cause for concern.

Another Defender Could Arrive at Man Utd

They want another centre-back

Romano has also claimed that United are expected to be busy for the rest of the summer transfer window after securing the signatures of De Ligt and Mazraoui. The Italian journalist suggests that United want to add another centre-back before the deadline and another right-back.

Aaron Wan-Bisska is set to head to West Ham United this summer, with a deal close to being completed for a fee of around £15m.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-08-24.