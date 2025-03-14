With MLS growing in the global transfer market, as well as improvements in quality, infrastructure and scouting, the league has become a place for young players to shine.

That includes both academy-produced talents and young players acquired from abroad.

There will be plenty of pleasant surprises to emerge in 2025, but here are the top TK teenage talents currently playing in MLS. A big number of them won’t be here for long, with multi-million dollar transfers in their future.

Players below are all likely to win real minutes in 2025. There are a ton of hugely talented youngsters not named on this list that just don’t have clear pathways to playing time.

Obed Vargas – 19

Seattle Sounders

In thinking out this article, Obed Vargas was initially overlooked. Not for quality — he might be the best player on this list — but for erroneously assuming he can’t possibly still be a teenager.

Vargas broke through with the Sounders as a 16-year-old, playing in the Concacaf Champions Cup final, helping Seattle become the first MLS club to win that tournament in this iteration. He plays with such poise, intelligence and calm at this point, and now in his fourth full professional season, it’s easy to forget he’s only 19.

The central midfielder is a no-doubt-about-it starter for Seattle and working to break into the Mexican national team, after filing a one-time switch from the United States.

Plenty of clubs in Europe have Vargas on their radar, as well as all the big clubs in Mexico. I’m assuming offers to come this summer after the Club World Cup. That timeline for a transfer would make sense for all parties, provided the right opportunity comes.

David Martinez – 19

LAFC

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

When Los Angeles FC signed Venezuelan winger David Martinez last winter, it was a shrewd deal. Martinez had long been tipped for big things and many in South America assumed he was going to go straight to Europe.

Instead, LAFC won the race to bring him in. The talented attacker has had time to settle, but still showed plenty of top moments in his age-18 season last year. In 2025, he’s taken a big step forward so far.

Martinez, who only turned 19 in February, had four goals and two assists in 447 MLS minutes last year and is looking to build on it this year.

One Premier League executive told GIVEMESPORT he’s already ready for the Bundesliga and has a big ceiling.

Peyton Miller – 17

New England Revolution

New England Revolution left-back Peyton Miller quickly earned a starting role down the stretch last season when he was just 16-years-old, a bright spot in an otherwise disastrous campaign for the club.

Now 17, Miller is likely to play plenty of minutes this year, though he hasn’t started any of the Revs first three games.

All the big European clubs are aware of Miller from his time with the USYNT as well as breaking into New England’s first team, sources say.

Atlanta United transferred hugely talented left back Caleb Wiley to Chelsea for $11 million. If things continue progressing on this trajectory for Miller, that’s a very realistic pathway, both in terms of transfer fee and club size.

Jonny Shore – 17

NYCFC

In his first MLS start, New York City FC midfielder Jonny Shore was named Man of the Match after a stellar performance against Orlando City. The best compliment is, you wouldn’t have known he was 17 based on the way he played.

Shore is the latest in a proud line of academy graduates from NYCFC, including the likes of Gio Reyna, Joe Scally, James Sands, Tayvon Gray and more.

With the first team roster a little bit in flux, and Shore clearly winning the trust of new manager Pascal Jansen, he should keep earning minutes.

Fidel Barajas – 18

D.C. United

Back in MLS on loan after a $4 million transfer to Chivas, Mexican youth international attacking midfielder Fidel Barajas should get plenty of minutes with D.C. United.

Barajas, 18, spent half a season with Real Salt Lake where he impressed to the point that Chivas pushed hard to sign him. Prior to that, he was named USL Championship Young Player of the Year and All-League Second Team in 2023, when he had five goals and 11 assists in 32 appearances that year.

The attacker is still eligible for the U.S. national team in the future, though it would require a one-time switch.

Alexsandr Guboglo – 17

CF Montréal

Alexsandr Guboglo has been among the most pleasant surprises in the early MLS season, bursting onto the scene with a couple positive performances for CF Montreal .

Guboglo is a perfect fit in Montréal’s 3-4-2-1 system, a converted winger player wing-back. His first appearances have come at right wing-back, but he’s capable of playing on the left as well.

There was European interest in Guboglo before he opted to sign a homegrown deal with Montréal. That interest remains. The next 12-18 months will be very interesting for the soon-to-be 18-year-old.

Julian Hall – 16

New York Red Bulls