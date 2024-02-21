Highlights Croydon FC's Ryan Hall recently hit the headlines after scoring just 2.31 seconds into the game Cockfosters.

Some of the quickest goals in history have come from players testing their luck virtually straight from kick-off.

GIVEMESPORT has now taken a look at the fastest goals in football history, including Hall's strike from February 2024.

After Ryan Hall scored straight from kick-off with a strike from 50 yards out for Croydon FC in February 2024, this article ranks the 10 fastest goals in football history.

The fastest goal in the Premier League era was scored by Shane Long for Southampton against Watford in 2019, with the goal registered at 7.69 seconds. The quickest goal in UEFA Champions League history was registered at 10.12 seconds, scored by Roy Makaay for Bayern Munich against Real Madrid in 2007. While they were fast, the players on the below list all scored under four seconds for their respective sides.

Fastest Goals in Football History Rank Goalscorer Fixture League Result Year Time 1 Gavin Stokes Maryhill vs Clydebank Superleague Division One (Scotland) 3-0 2017 2.1 seconds 2 Vuk Bakic GSP Polet vs FK Dorcol Serbian 2 League 4-1 2012 2.2 seconds 3 Ryan Hall Croydon FC vs Cockfosters London Senior Trophy 3-0 2024 2.31 seconds 4 Jack Lyons Rusthall vs Chatham Town FA Youth Cup 5-2 2023 2.52 seconds 5 Marc Burrows Cowes Sports Reserves vs Eastleigh Reserves Harwood-Vauxhall Isle of Wight Saturday League 5-3 2004 2.56 seconds 6 Ricardo Olivera Rio Negro Capital vs Soriano Interior Uruguay Amatuer Cup 1-1 1998 2.8 seconds 7 Fred America Mineiro vs Vila Nova Campeonato Mineiro (Brazil) 1-5 2003 3.17 seconds 8 Colin Cowperthwaite Barrow vs Kettering Town Southern League Premier Division Central 4-0 1979 3.55 seconds 9 Richard Wetton Oakwood vs Lingfield Peter Bentley Challenge Cup 2-6 2017 3.57 seconds 10 Bart van der Veer LTC vs Oeverzwaluwen Eerste Klasse (The Netherlands) 2-4 2014 3.6 seconds

10 Bart van der Veer

Time taken: 3.6 Seconds

During a game in the fifth tier of Dutch football, Bart van der Veer scored under four seconds for Oeverzwaluwen against LTC in 2014. Van der Veer's last game before retirement was made all the more memorable by scoring that goal and setting his side on their way to a 4-2 away win.

Van der Veer scored straight from kick-off, beating the LTC goalkeeper from just over the halfway line. Despite the club making headlines for the veteran's goal, Oeverzwaluwen finished bottom of the Eerste Klasse Saturday League, picking up just 14 points from 26 games, and finished 12 points away from safety.

Bart van der Veer vs LTC Fixture LTC vs Oerverzwaluwen Score 2-4 Year 2014 Time 3.6 seconds

9 Richard Wetton

Time taken: 3.57 Seconds

Richard Wetton set Lingfield on their way to a 6-2 away win over Oakwood in the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup in 2017. Wetton had an impressive game, scoring once and assisting twice. His opening goal came from kick-off, a similar technique to Bart van der Veer's strike, from just over the halfway line. His opening goal was registered at 3.57 seconds, and it was incredibly 1-1 after 40 seconds of the game as the home side equalised instantly after a swift break.

The 2017/18 campaign was a fruitful one for Wetton. He went on to score 34 goals in 39 appearances for Lingfield and also provided 13 assists. It was his best-ever season for the club, in terms of goal contributions. The forward did not hit double figures in any other campaign during his time at Lingfield.

Richard Wetton vs Oakwood Fixture Oakwood vs Lingfield Score 2-6 Year 2017 Time 3.57 seconds

8 Colin Cowperthwaite

Time taken: 3.55 Seconds

Barrow's all-time leading goalscorer and appearance holder, Colin Cowperthwaite, scored after 3.55 seconds against Kettering Town as Barrow romped to a 4-0 victory in 1979, which was recorded as the fastest goal ever scored in any division in England. The striker made his debut for the club in 1977, five years after their relegation from the football league. During his time with the club, he won two Northern Premier League titles.

Cowperthwaite scored 282 goals in 704 appearances across seventeen seasons and had his testimonial match against Manchester City in 1992 following his retirement from the game. His son, Niall Cowperthwaite, would later follow in his father's footsteps by also playing for Barrow from 2013-2016.

Colin Cowperthwaite vs Kettering Town Fixture Barrow vs Kettering Town Score 4-0 Year 1979 Time 3.55 seconds

7 Fred

Time taken: 3.17 seconds

Frederico Chaves Guedes, also known as Fred, scored the fastest goal in Brazilian football in 2003 while playing for America Mineiro vs Vila Nova during the early stages of his career. The former Brazil international scored from the kick-off after 3.17 seconds, beating the goalkeeper from just over the halfway line, having spotted Vila Nova's goalkeeper off his line. Despite the very early setback, Vila Nova went on to win the game 5-1.

Fred went on to have an impressive career, playing for Lyon from 2005-2009, winning three Ligue 1 titles and a Coupe de France with the club. He also won the league on two occasions with Brazilian side Fluminense, while also gaining international recognition and lifting the Copa America in 2007 and the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2013.

Fred vs Vila Nova Fixture America Mineiro vs Villa Nova Score 1-5 Year 2003 Time 3.17 seconds

6 Ricardo Olivera

Time taken: 2.8 Seconds

While other entries on this list have scored with impressive efforts from just over the halfway line, Ricardo Olivera scored in 2.8 seconds from the centre circle for Rio Negro Capital vs Soriano Interior in 1998. However, it wasn't enough to win the game with Soriano eventually pulling a goal back with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Olivera's strike was listed as the fastest goal scored in football history by the Guinness Book of Records in 1998, replacing Colin Cowperthwaite's effort for Barrow against Kettering Town in 1979. Unfortunately, for Olivera, that appeared to be the highlight of his career, with no other stats available for the player.

Ricardo Olivera vs Soriano Interior Fixture Rio Negro vs Soriano Interior Score 1-1 Year 1998 Time 2.8 seconds

5 Marc Burrows

Time taken: 2.56 Seconds

Marc Burrows scored after 2.56 seconds for Cowes Sports Reserves vs Eastleigh Reserves in 2004 following a smart kick-off routine, with one of Burrows' team-mates laying the ball off before unleashing a venomous shot from just over the halfway line, with the Eastleigh goalkeeper left stranded. Burrows' goal helped his side to a 5-3 victory, as well as a place in the history books.

After starting his career in Portsmouth's youth team, Burrow became a bit of a journeyman, appearing for a handful of sides in England's lower leagues. In 58 appearances with six different teams, Burrows scored 20 goals. He sadly passed away in February 2009 at the age of 30, after being diagnosed with cancer.

Marc Burrows vs Eastleigh Reserves Fixture Cowes Sports Reserves vs Eastleigh Reserves Score 5-3 Year 2004 Time 2.56 seconds

4 Jack Lyons

Time taken: 2.52 Seconds

In 2023, Jack Lyons scored the fastest-ever FA Youth Cup goal for Rusthall vs Chatham Town during a 5-2 victory. The goal came straight from kick-off and was scored in an impressive 2.52 seconds with the Chatham Town goalkeeper caught completely off guard by Lyons' 50-yard strike.

Lyons' strike from distance was the first of three goals in 16 appearances for Rusthall during the 2023/24 campaign so far. Unfortunately for Lyons and Rusthall, they have not won a game in the Southern Counties East League Premier Division since the 28th of November 2023, which is a run of 10 games without a victory.

Jack Lyons vs Chatham Town Fixture Rusthall vs Chatham Town Score 5-2 Year 2023 Time 2.52 seconds

3 Ryan Hall

Time taken: 2.31 Seconds

While playing for Croydon FC vs Cockfosters in the London Senior Trophy in 2024, Ryan Hall scored in 2.31 seconds during a 3-0 victory for the home side. The forward scored straight from kick-off, having spotted the Cockfosters goalkeeper off his line, scoring from just outside his own half of the pitch.

Hall has made 308 appearances during his career, scoring 55 times. His career began at Crystal Palace, and he made his debut under Peter Taylor, against Queens Park Rangers in November 2007. Hall made a further appearance for Palace's first team in 2008 during an FA Cup third-round defeat to Watford. The forward has also had spells at Leeds United, MK Dons and Luton Town.

Ryan Hall vs Cockfosters Fixture Croydon FC vs Cockfosters Score 3-0 Year 2024 Time 2.31 seconds

2 Vuk Bakic

Time taken: 2.2 Seconds

During a Serbian youth team game between GSP Polet and FK Dorcol, Vuk Bakic scored incredibly after just 2.2 seconds on the clock, in a resounding 4-1 victory in 2012. Bakic scored from the centre circle, in what is arguably the best goal on the list, considering the state of the playing surface, with divots and sand noticeable in the footage.

Bakic's stunning strike appears to be the real highlight of his career, with no stats found on the player. He has uploaded several clips to his YouTube channel, which has 12.7k followers, and appears to show him scoring a fierce free-kick from close range during a game of street football.

Vuk Bakic vs FK Dorcol Fixture GSP Polet vs FK Dorcol Score 4-1 Year 2012 Time 2.2 seconds

1 Gavin Stokes

Time taken: 2.1 Seconds

Gavin Stokes scored the fastest-ever goal in football history in 2017 while playing for Maryhill vs Clydebank in the lower tiers of Scottish football. Stokes' strike from exactly on the halfway line was clocked at an incredible 2.1 seconds, and the extremely early goal helped his side to a 3-0 victory.

Stokes went on to make appearances for Dundee United and Scottish League One side Alloa Athletic. He also made it into the Scotland youth team side. He tragically lost his life at the age of 30, in October 2022, following a horrific car crash in Glasgow after losing control of his vehicle, and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.