Highlights While the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have surpassed all expectations, a number of others have failed to hit the heights.

Whether it's big names like Marcus Rashford or Neymar, some players across the world could be classed as 'overrated'.

Now, GIVEMESPORT has ranked the top 10 most overrated players in football right now.

In the world of football, some players are over-hyped and don't quite live up to the lofty expectations placed on their shoulders. Whether rightly or wrongly, the individuals are judged by the weight of those expectations. There are many reasons why a player is judged to be overrated, ranging from not delivering on early hype, not justifying a high transfer fee, or even relying on just their name and reputation that they've built before.

Football is a game full of different opinions, and not everyone will agree with the players on the list below. However, the list has been backed up by the players' stats and different pundits' views on the individuals named on the list. Several high-profile players continue to polarise opinions throughout the football world - a player can be overrated by some sections of the sport but be adored by others, and this can result in a never-ending debate.

Ranking factors

Given the nature of this list, some names below could be seen as controversial, but with the use of stats and other findings, GIVEMESPORT will provide a compelling argument for the players to be named on the list. Taking that into account, here are some of the factors that have been considered.

Expectations

Stats

Perceived reputation when starting their careers

Success

How they are viewed overall by those in the football world

The rankings are based not only on personal stats, but on how each individual has fulfilled their potential, and whether the high expectations placed on their shoulders have hampered their career to the point they have failed to deliver on the biggest stage. Some are placed lower on the list due to their age, and the fact they could still kick on and realise their full potential. With that all being said, here is GIVEMESPORT's attempt at ranking the top ten most overrated players in the world right now.

10 Marcus Rashford - Manchester United

He burst on the scene as an 18-year-old and was tipped to go right to the top. Rashford scored twice on his Manchester United debut in the Europa League against FC Midtjylland, and as with any young player who gets off to a flying start, he received so much attention in the media, which usually has a detrimental impact on a player's career if they are not strong enough to deal with it at such a young age.

Unfortunately for Rashford, he hasn't lived up to the hype he received during the early stages of his career, and some would argue he still receives the same hype now. For a forward who was expected to produce high numbers in the scoring charts consistently, Rashford has only surpassed the ten-goal mark in the Premier League on four occasions and has never reached the magical 20 mark in the competition. That is a pretty damning stat for someone who was expected to achieve so much more to this date.

It feels like Rashford has been around for a long time now, but he's still only 26 and has many more years ahead of him in the game. There is hope that he can still reach the lofty levels expected of him when he first burst on the scene, but his inconsistency is a real issue and has resulted in criticism from several people in the world of football. After a 1-0 defeat against Newcastle in December 2023, former Liverpool player and current Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher criticised Rashford's attitude and suggested he didn't care:

"For Rashford and myself and Gerrard at Liverpool, it's your job to fix it and drag others up with you. Watching Rashford, he reminds me of Martial, and that is the worst possible thing you can say about him. A foreign player comes in and doesn't really care. Rashford now looks like Martial. As a local player, it is your job to drag others up. You do not stop running for that badge and your supporters, as you are supposedly one of them."

The table below shows Rashford's numbers throughout his career so far, and on the surface, it doesn't seem too bad, but beyond that, there's a frustration with Rashford that he just hasn't kicked on. The attitude problems that have been levelled at his door are a huge cause for concern, and it's a real shame because he can be unbelievable on his day. Unfortunately, those days do not come as often as they should.

Season Appearances (All competitions) Goals Assists 2023/24* 24 3 5 2022/23 56 30 11 2021/22 32 5 2 2020/21 57 21 15 2019/20 44 22 12 2018/19 47 13 10 2017/18 52 13 9 2016/17 53 11 7 2015/16 31 12 2 *Season ongoing. All data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 03/01/24

9 Jordan Henderson - Al-Ettifaq FC

A player who has caused many arguments across the country every time he is named in an England squad. Arguably over-hyped by Liverpool supporters during his time on Merseyside, and a player that will continue to polarise opinions for years to come. When he arrived at Anfield from Sunderland, he was tipped to fill the very big shoes of Steven Gerrard, but those lofty expectations were never quite realised. Gerrard spoke at the time of Henderson's signing, saying:

“It's a really positive signing. Let's hope he is the next Steven Gerrard. That's what good football clubs do — they replace their best players. Liverpool needs a new Steven Gerrard and it will need a new Jamie Carragher."

Henderson's haul of 8 trophies in 12 years at Liverpool masked the player some thought he would go on and become. He's played over 600 games in his career so far, scoring 39 goals and providing 79 assists, which aren't exactly sparkling numbers and are not on the same level as the man he was tipped to eclipse. For the majority of his career, Henderson has played in an attack-minded position and the expectation placed on a player in that position is to contribute in front of goal, whether that's in the form of goals or assists.

For a player of his potential, Henderson never quite reached the levels many thought he would. The constant comparisons with Gerrard hindered his development and perhaps stopped him from really pushing on to become one of the best in his position. Henderson has only managed to provide over 10 assists in one season throughout his career thus far, and for a player in his position, it doesn't make for pretty reading at all. Henderson's conservative approach, especially while playing for England, led to supporters growing increasingly frustrated with the midfielder, and there is always a sense that he can deliver so much more.

Season Appearances (All competitions) Goals Assists 2023/24* 19 0 5 2022/23 43 0 3 2021/22 57 3 7 2020/21 28 1 1 2019/20 40 4 5 2018/19 41 1 5 2017/18 41 1 2 2016/17 27 1 4 2015/16 26 2 3 2014/15 54 7 15 2013/14 40 5 7 2012/13 44 6 5 2011/12 48 2 4 2010/11 39 3 5 2009/10 38 2 6 2008/09 15 1 3 *Season ongoing. All data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 03/01/24

8 Antony - Manchester United

After impressing in the Eredivisie, Antony moved to Manchester United from Ajax for a hefty £82 million. The Brazilian promised so much and has thus far delivered very little. The transfer fee paid isn't the players' fault, but it automatically comes with pressure and an expectation to succeed, but it hasn't happened for Antony during his time at Manchester United so far.

The winger is in danger of becoming one of the biggest flops in the Premier League. His tricks and flicks rarely lead to anything other than him losing possession which results in frustration from the Manchester United supporters. His time at Old Trafford has also been marred by some off-the-field allegations, and it is becoming increasingly likely that Manchester United will cut their losses.

Perhaps it is a confidence issue, as Antony looks like a shadow of the player who was catching the eye of the world's biggest teams while playing for Ajax. However, there is an argument that the jump from the Eredivisie to the Premier League is too much for Antony and the gap in quality has exposed the weaknesses in his game.

Season Appearances (All competitions) Goals Assists 2023/24* 21 0 0 2022/23 47 10 5 2021/22 33 12 10 2020/21 46 10 10 2019/20 4 0 0 2018/19 31 4 6 2017/18 3 0 0 *Season ongoing. All data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 03/01/24

7 Paul Pogba - Juventus

Perhaps one of the most infuriating players on the list due to the amount of talent he has but does not show it consistently enough. While at Manchester United, Pogba was labelled as lazy and didn't do enough for the team. Nobody denied the talent he had, but people started to question whether he showed his quality consistently.

When Pogba left Manchester United after his first spell in 2012, Sir Alex Ferguson accused the Frenchman of disrespecting the club. His attitude has always been under the spotlight, and had he just knuckled down and concentrated on his football, perhaps things would have turned out differently, and his obvious talent would have been on show a lot more. It is a troubling sign when managers such as Ferguson and José Mourinho question a player's attitude, and that's exactly what happened with Pogba.

Three buzzwords come with Pogba, and unfortunately, they do not equal a positive outcome. Inconsistent, lazy and talented. The first two have plagued his career and, as a result, he has not been able to show how talented he is for long enough throughout his career so far. Having all the talent in the world is one thing, but not backing that up with hard work and teamwork, it's often made redundant. Graeme Souness criticised the midfielder on several occasions, and in September 2023 he said:

“He’s an extremely talented young man. He should be one of the best midfielders in the world. But he’s lazy."

Matters have become worse for Pogba after anti-doping prosecutors in Italy requested a maximum four-year suspension due to the World Cup winner testing positive for testosterone. If he serves the full four years, the likelihood is that his playing career will come to an end at the age of 30. Perhaps, an unsurprising way to bow out of football for one of the most frustrating players of his generation.

Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24* 2 0 0 2022/23 10 0 1 2021/22 27 1 9 2020/21 42 6 9 2019/20 22 1 4 2018/19 47 16 11 2017/18 37 6 12 2016/17 51 9 6 2015/16 49 10 13 2014/15 41 10 11 2013/14 51 9 16 2012/13 37 5 0 2011/12 23 3 6 *Season ongoing. All data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 03/01/24

6 Mykhailo Mudryk - Chelsea

One of the many expensive arrivals at Stamford Bridge in the Todd Boehly era, Mudryk arrived at Chelsea in January 2023 for a whopping £88.5 million, a huge transfer fee placed on the shoulders of a then-21-year-old. The problem with large transfer fees being paid for young players is, that it adds to the pressure to deliver, and football is a brutal environment, one where very little time is afforded.

Mudryk moved to Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk, where he caught the eye of several teams in world football. However, his stats weren't exactly mind-blowing. His numbers were fairly average and, despite his obvious talent, Mudryk struggled to add goal contributions to his name - something that has continued in his Chelsea career so far.

At just 22, there's plenty of time for Mudryk to prove the doubters wrong and to realise his potential, but the early indications aren't great. Mauricio Pochettino is the manager tasked with getting the best out of Mudryk and bringing his goal contributions up to a much higher level than his current numbers.

Season Appearances (All competitions) Goals Assists 2023/24* 19 4 2 2022/23 35 10 10 2021/22 19 2 9 2020/21 14 0 0 2019/20 9 0 1 2018/19 17 0 1 *Season ongoing. All data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 03/02/24

5 Kai Havertz - Arsenal

Arriving in England initially at Chelsea before moving on to Arsenal, it's fair to say Havertz's time in the Premier League hasn't quite gone as well as first expected. The German international shone for Bayer Leverkusen, which prompted Frank Lampard and Chelsea to agree a deal worth up to £90 million. Havertz had his moments at Stamford Bridge, but that was just it, they were moments, and they didn't come consistently enough to be one of Chelsea's most trusted players.

Havertz managed 32 goals in all competitions and 15 assists for Chelsea throughout 139 appearances for the Blues, and never really lived up to the hype of his Leverkusen days. Chelsea realised he wasn't the answer for them, and this resulted in a rather surprising transfer to London rivals, Arsenal, in the summer of 2023.

Havertz's performances for Arsenal have frustrated pundits and supporters alike, including some very famous faces like Piers Morgan, who laid into the former Bayer Leverkusen player following a disappointing display against London rivals, Fulham. The TV presenter took to Twitter early in the first half to say:

"I don’t get Arteta changing our whole system to accommodate Havertz. Just isn’t working. Put Gabriel back in next to Saliba, move White to right back, and stick Partey in the middle where he belongs. And take off Havertz."

Things haven't gone to plan for Havertz so far at Arsenal. He has struggled to adapt to the new style of play and has faced some fierce criticism over the course of the 2023/24 campaign. His poor form has seen him contribute just five goals and one assist in all competitions, which is a disappointing return, to say the least. Arsenal and Havertz will hope things start to turn around soon, and he can find the form of his Leverkusen days. At 24, Havertz still has a lot of time on his side and there is every chance he could still fulfil his potential.

Season Appearances (All competitions) Goals Assists 2023/24* 28 5 1 2022/23 47 9 1 2021/22 47 14 6 2020/21 45 9 8 2019/20 45 18 9 2018/19 42 20 7 2017/18 35 4 9 2016/17 40 6 7 *Season ongoing All data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 03/01/24

4 Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United

Quite possibly one of the most polarising players on the list, Bruno Fernandes is adored by Manchester United supporters but can come in for some criticism over his performances and attitude outside of that circle. His goal-scoring numbers are less impressive when the amount of penalties is taken into account - the Portugal international has scored 30 penalties for the Red Devils so far and 50 throughout his entire career, which stretches back to his time at Sporting Lisbon.

He can be unplayable on his day, but he has been talked up to the point many view him as one of the best in his position. His lack of defensive work and tracking back is a frustrating aspect of his attributes, add that to his attitude problems on the pitch, and it taints his name and reputation considerably. Those antics on the pitch led to Manchester United legend, and former captain, Roy Keane wanting the captain's armband taken off Fernandes.

"Today having watched him again I would take the captaincy off him 100 per cent. I know it's a big decision, obviously they changed the captaincy with Maguire, but Fernandes is not captain material. He is a talented player no doubt about it. But what I saw today - we've discussed many times before, it was last season at Liverpool - his whinging, his moaning and throwing his arms up in the air constantly. It really isn't acceptable. From what we saw today, I'm thinking I would take that off him."

If the attacking midfielder was genuinely world-class, should he not be firing United to greater heights than where they are now? The club have not won the Premier League or Champions League since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, and Fernandes hasn't exactly dragged the team to better things since he arrived from Sporting.

Season Appearances (All competitions) Goals Assists 20123/24* 26 5 5 2022/23 59 14 15 2021/22 46 10 14 2020/21 58 28 17 2019/20 50 27 22 2018/19 53 32 18 2017/18 56 16 18 2016/17 35 5 3 2015/16 33 3 4 2014/15 34 4 3 2013/14 33 6 6 2012/13 27 7 2 *Season ongoing. All data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 03/01/24

3 Joao Felix - Barcelona (on loan from Atletico Madrid)

The curious case of Joao Felix. A player with undoubted flair and talent, but has delivered very little in terms of contributing to significant trophy wins. Felix began his career at Benfica before a big-money move (£111 million) to Atletico Madrid in 2019, while his relationship with the club turned sour after falling out with Diego Simeone. There's no love lost between Felix and his former club, where it was initially viewed as a move that would see the player kick on his career and become one of the best players in the world. That has been far from the case, and after a brief spell with Chelsea, Felix now finds himself on loan at Barcelona, with no guarantees of making the move permanently.

There are huge doubts about whether Felix can settle at a club, and prove how good he can be consistently. His attitude has tarred his reputation and his stock has fallen considerably. Whether Barcelona or any other club take a risk on Felix with a permanent transfer depends on him, and whether he can show maturity on and off the pitch.

Season Appearances (All competitions) Goals Assists 2023/24* 20 6 3 2022/23 40 9 3 2021/22 35 10 6 2020/21 40 10 6 2019/20 36 9 3 2018/19 43 20 11 *Season ongoing. All data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 03/01/24

2 Alvaro Morata - Atletico Madrid

Morata had such a high ceiling when he burst on the scene, and perhaps it was unfair to add unnecessary pressure on such young shoulders at the time. However, his performances when coming through the ranks at Real Madrid were of high quality, and it led to many thinking he could be the next Spanish striker to set the world alight.

Strikers are naturally judged on their ability to score goals and a damning stat for Morata is that he has only broken the 20-goal barrier twice in his career so far. That goal target is one that every striker looks to at the start of every season, and is readily seen as a benchmark for a good campaign. For Morata to have only reached that target twice is astounding with the amount of quality players around him at his current and previous clubs.

Morata is 31-years-old now and heading towards the latter stages of his career, and hasn't reached the levels expected. Whether the striker can reach those levels towards his final years in the game remains to be seen, but on the evidence shown thus far, it seems unlikely.

Season Appearances (All competitions) Goals Assists 2023/24* 24 17 3 2022/23 45 15 3 2021/22 48 12 9 2020/21 44 20 12 2019/20 44 16 5 2018/19 41 15 1 2017/18 48 15 6 2016/17 43 20 6 2015/16 47 12 11 2014/15 46 15 7 2013/14 34 9 1 2012/13 33 14 8 *Season ongoing. All data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 03/01/24

1 Neymar - Al-Hilal

Perhaps one of the most controversial players to make the list and their position on it. Many will be surprised to see Neymar as number one, and on the surface it looks baffling, but when looking at Neymar's career closely, it's easy to see why he's made it on here. When he rose to fame at Santos, Neymar was seen as the next big thing, a player who could challenge the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player in the world.

Not only was Neymar expected to be in the same company as Ronaldo and Messi, but there were numerous figures in Brazilian football who thought he would eclipse Pele one day. These expectations were huge, possibly the highest expectations someone could have for a young player. However, some thrive on such expectations and deliver time and time again - see Messi as a prime example of this.

Neymar's attitude has come into question on several occasions throughout his career, and his list of trophies is surprisingly short too. For such a dazzling name in the football world, Neymar has only lifted the Champions League once and has only lifted one trophy with Brazil, which was the Confederations Cup in 2013 - that is certainly not the level of Pele.

After a period of five consistent seasons across his time at Barcelona and PSG, there was a significant drop-off. The very best stay at the top consistently, and Neymar has never quite managed to reach the elite level but has always been viewed as an elite player. There's no denying his brilliance, but he has been largely overrated throughout his career due to the lofty expectations placed on him while playing for Santos.