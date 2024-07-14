Highlights The NBA has seen some incredible players over the years, and the 2023-24 season was no exception.

Young superstars like Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum cemented their status as some of the league's best with their performances last year.

But there are 10 players age 30 and older who still belong among the NBA's best.

These players may be older and on the downside of their careers, but all of them have made their mark, and their impact has been felt.

Oldest Active NBA Players LeBron James 39 P.J. Tucker 39 Chris Paul 39 Taj Gibson 39 Kyle Lowry 38 Garrett Temple 38

While we don't know exactly how long these stars will continue to play, we can reflect and appreciate all they have contributed and look forward to seeing how they will close out their illustrious careers.

It's not easy becoming a high-level player in the NBA , but these guys continue to do it at an elite level, even in their 30s.

1 LeBron James

The King has set the standard for longevity

The two main things that have set LeBron James apart from the rest of the NBA are his ability to adapt and his longevity. He is one of the best to ever touch a basketball, and he's still performing at a very high level late in his career.

James has received his fair share of criticism over the years for various reasons, but the greats are always placed under a microscope.

Over these final seasons of his career, he could truly elevate his status in the greatest of all-time discussions. James needs to do something that's never been done before, like leading a team to a title at an age no other player has.

If he doesn't accomplish that feat, it won't hurt his legacy, but it would enhance it if he could.

James is still one of the best players in the NBA regardless of age, and it was astounding to watch and see his game mature over the years, from his reads to his shot selection and how he understands the game of basketball like the back of his hand.

He is still ridiculed at times, as if he is in his second season in the league, but he is an old man out there holding his own against a bunch of youngsters. We are holding James to the most ludicrous and unrealistic expectations, but that's because everyone knows what he is capable of and expects to see greatness.

2 Joel Embiid

When he's 100 percent, Embiid is an MVP

Joel Embiid 's future could still be very bright, as he is capable of producing MVP numbers every year.

Statistically, he has finished in the top five of every major category and is always a favorite to win the scoring title.

The problem with Embiid is his ability to stay healthy, especially during the postseason.

He has to prioritize self-preservation and adapt to a style of play that can keep him from getting injured so often. Injuries are impossible to avoid sometimes, but Embiid can't continue falling to the floor, attempting to draw charges or getting a foul called on the offensive end.

Joel Embiid's MVP Season (2022-23) PPG RPG APG MPG 33.1 10.2 4.2 34.6

There may never be a time when we will be able to see Embiid playing at 100 percent because his body simply won't hold up. We have seen more big men massively decline after hitting the age of 30 than any other position.

It's a lot to ask from a 280-pound 7-footer to be able to hold up after 10-plus years of professional basketball. Embiid may not fall off a cliff with a steep decline in production, but it won't be surprising to see him far removed from his MVP level of play after the next two or three seasons.

He may have three years at most if he wants to be the best player on a championship team. He has had to carry a heavy workload during the regular season and in the playoffs as well.

Embiid now has adequate help with the addition of Paul George and emerging star Tyrese Maxey . It may not be as bad as some might think whenever he does begin to decline.

It may affect his defense the most, because that's when he uses his athleticism and quickness.

As long as Embiid remains efficient from mid-range, he can still give the team value. Hopefully, Embiid can do a little less heavy lifting and get to the postseason healthy, as he has yet to advance past the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

3 Stephen Curry

The game has evolved due to Curry's approach

© Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is without a shadow of a doubt the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA. The way he has been able to elevate his game since entered the league is nothing short of legendary.

His unmatched skills, leadership and ability to redefine the game make him a true basketball icon.

Curry's handles, footwork, passing off of ball movement, endurance and ability to get in the lane are truly underrated for a player his size, but this usually goes unnoticed due to how great of a shooter he is.

The debate about who the greatest player of all time is still exists, but no legitimate argument can be made about who the greatest shooter of all time is.

NBA All-Time 3-Point FG Leaders Steph Curry 3,747 Ray Allen 2,973 James Harden 2,940 Damian Lillard 2,607 Reggie Miller 2,560 Klay Thompson 2,481

Curry's impact on the game must be acknowledged. It's undeniable how he influenced the three-point revolution, changing the way teams run plays, how teams emphasize spacing and ball movement and how he changed the perception of the three-pointer being viewed as a primary weapon in today's modern NBA.

Curry is also responsible for making the point guard position so versatile that guards are not limited to handling the ball and looking for the open man.

Just seeing the look on his opponents' faces after he drains a difficult shot or a buzzer-beater is satisfying, and as long as Curry remains relatively healthy and is able to get to his spots, there is no reason not to believe that he could play another five seasons, at least.

4 Kawhi Leonard

Still one of the best in the league when he's healthy

Every person who saw the end of Kawhi Leonard 's tenure with the San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors knew he was a special talent if he could stay healthy. He was able to handle LeBron during his prime in the mid-2010s, which is when the league realized how great of a defensive menace he is.

Leonard is an absolute all-time elite player who had an awesome peak before slowing down due to injuries.

Leonard lost a lot of time due to injury and missed some meaningful games, but he doesn't have much left to prove. His accolades undersell how much he has accomplished already, from winning multiple titles in the same decade to winning Finals MVP not once but twice.

Leonard was drafted by one of the first-class organizations and greatest dynasties ever when the Spurs selected him. That gave him an opportunity to play for a team with one of the greatest coaches ever, Gregg Popovich.

He was also fortunate to have developed alongside Hall of Fame-caliber players. Critics criticize him for load management, but Leonard is smart enough to understand that the postseason is the only thing that matters. He preserves his health, if possible, during the regular season and then explodes in the playoffs.

Kawhi Leonard Career Stats Stat Regular Season Postseason PPG 20.0 21.3 RPG 6.4 7.8 3PT% 39 40 SPG 1.7 1.8

Unfortunately, some of his playoff runs were cut short. Leonard has never won a regular-season MVP, but the talent he's shown during the playoffs and those title runs would probably translate to two or three regular-season MVPs.

5 Kevin Durant

KD is still one of the NBA's best scorers and continues to climb the all-time scoring list

Love him or hate him, Kevin Durant is one of the best pure scorers in NBA history. There are a lot of opinions when it comes to deciding who the greatest scorer of all time is, and Durant's name would definitely come up in that conversation.

It's safe to say that he is one of the greatest shooters of all time as well.

The eye test and the numbers speak for themselves, and he has no weaknesses offensively. He can play with or without the ball, off of pin-downs, off screens and in isolation.

Fans must realize and appreciate that he's still one of the best players in the NBA, even at 35 years old.

Durant is a walking cheat code. He can be inserted into any team's starting lineup, and it won't skip a beat on offense due to Durant's efficiency. It's never a bad idea to give Durant the ball and just tell him to shoot. He makes shots at above-average efficiency, even if it's a difficult shot.

Durant is currently in the top 10 of the NBA's all-time scoring list, and he can very well reach the top three with a few more seasons under his belt. Durant is also in the top 15 on the all-time list for three-pointers made and could very well move inside the top 10 by the end of his career.

NBA's All-Time Points Leaders LeBron James 40,474 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 Karl Malone 36,928 Kobe Bryant 33,643 Michael Jordan 32,292 Dirk Nowitzki 31,560 Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 Kevin Durant 28,924

6 Damian Lillard

Still one of the NBA's best point guards

Multiple injuries to key players derailed the 2023-24 season for the Milwaukee Bucks , and changes to the coaching staff in the middle of the season didn't help either.

Damian Lillard's failed expectations in year one of joining the team were a little disappointing, as it appeared that he might need a little time to adapt to being a second option.

A full offseason working on his chemistry with fellow superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo should help as they should return more focused and ready to go next season.

The thing that is most fascinating about Lillard is "Dame Time." It's a big thing for a reason, and he just seems to find another gear in clutch time more often than not, especially in the playoffs.

Many of the greatest shooters of all time were extremely efficient, especially off catch-and-shoot chances, which Lillard excels at. Creating their own three-point shot at such a high volume and maintaining that efficiency is what separates them as well.

Lillard's change of pace to be able to go from one move to another dribble is fast and explosive, and it makes sense how he can create space for himself the way he does from anywhere on the floor.

Even when Antetokounmpo went down and couldn't suit up for the postseason, Lillard had to remind everyone what kind of force he is to be reckoned with. Despite the Bucks losing the series to the Indiana Pacers and with Lillard battling injuries of his own, he tried to rescue the team but fell short.

Expect Lillard to enter next season with a chip on his shoulder ready to chase that elusive title.

7 Kyrie Irving

Kyrie is experiencing a career resurgence with the Mavericks

Kyrie Irving experienced a major career resurgence last season after the Dallas Mavericks were able to facilitate a trade for the eight-time all-star.

Once he joined the team, the Mavs improved immediately and began a successful run all the way to the NBA Finals. Irving and fellow backcourt mate Luka Dončić took the NBA postseason by storm as the duo took turns leading the Mavs game-to-game.

Even though his career has been quite controversial, Irving still has a chance to add to his legacy as he would love to finish what he started.

What Irving has done for the game is show future point guards how important it is to develop into a complete scorer. He has shown that it is important to finish layups with your off-hand and also how important it is to be able to shoot from midrange and behind the arc.

Kyrie Irving 2023-24 Stats with Mavericks PPG RPG APG MPG 25.6 5.0 5.2 35.0

Irving possesses amazing handles going in either direction, has impeccable footwork and is an ambidextrous finisher. He's also a good passer who draws a lot of pressure and is a rarity in making hustle plays that generate points and possessions.

In the air, he can manipulate his body and the ball, expanding his hangtime, which creates better shot opportunities. Despite fighting through contact and multiple defenders, he patiently waits for the right opportunity to attack with perfect technique and ultimate awareness.

Finishing with his poetic finger roll is just the icing on the cake.

8 Jrue Holiday

His sustained two-way impact has allowed Holiday to be successful

Jrue Holiday has always been an underrated player. He was a key contributor to the 2021 Bucks team that won the NBA Title, just as he did with the Boston Celtics this past season. It appears like he never gets as much attention or credit for the value he brings to a team.

He's one of the best defenders in the NBA and as good as he is at that end of the floor, he can also score if his team's offense struggles to get going. He's slotted perfectly into a fifth starter role as a bigger defender who constantly takes on opposing teams' other star guards and wings.

Holiday is probably the fifth-best player offensively for the Celtics, but if defenders think for a second that he can't find ways to score, they will be in for a surprise.

Jrue Holiday 2024 NBA Finals Stats PPG RPG APG SPG 14.4 7.4 3.8 0.6

Holiday hardly ever forces up shots and the offense still runs through him extremely well when he's running point. Holiday is a different breed of defender and will usually attempt to block a shot instead of gambling on a steal, but he played great defensively last season despite playing in a new system.

9 Paul George

The superstar is beginning a new chapter at the backend of his career

Paul George is still a top player in the NBA and one of the most offensively skilled wings in the game. He is also one of the greatest shooters in history and should elevate a Philadelphia 76ers team that has been looking to get over the hump in the postseason.

A player with George's size, strength and IQ makes him an instant threat on the floor. He's quick and agile enough to score at the rim, has a lethal stroke from behind the arc and is the ideal defensive wing capable of locking down and harassing the opposing team's best player.

George's athleticism has obviously declined over the years compared to now. He doesn't attack the rim as much as he used to when he was younger, and most of his production mainly comes from jumpers within and outside the arc.

Paul George Stats with Los Angeles Clippers PPG RPG 3PT% SPG 23.1 6.1 39 1.5

At worst, George is still an All-Star-caliber player and can fit many different offensive schemes with his versatile skill set.

Even if he declines, George would still legitimately be a good 3-and-D player who any coach would love to have.

10 Jimmy Butler

The elite-level defender continues to run on an underdog mentality

Jimmy Butler 's value comes from being similar to many underrated players. He's made every team he's ever played for better, as he has done for the Miami Heat .

Butler is willing to do the dirty work that other players won't do. At his peak, he's an elite defender and has been known to reach another gear in the postseason.

Butler began his career as a defensive specialist, understands defensive patterns very well, and exploits them. On top of that, he has that killer mentality that increases his game's intensity.

Butler is a gritty player who can create his own shot, is physical in the paint and is a tenacious defender. He is also a master at drawing fouls and getting to the foul line. Butler is also well-conditioned, and when the games slow down, it suits his style of play.

When other players fade late in games, he just continues to get stronger. Hopefully, Butler can deliver a fourth championship banner in South Beach and cement his legacy as one of the greatest players to suit up for the Heat.

Jimmy Butler 2023-24 Stats PPG RPG APG SPG 20.8 5.3 5.0 1.3