The FA Cup is one of world football's most prestigious domestic cup competitions. The inaugural FA Cup tournament began in 1871 when four first round matches were played on the 11th of November 1871, and perhaps unsurprisingly, is the oldest national football competition in the world, which adds to the magic of it.

Over the many years of the FA Cup, there have been some incredible goalscorers to have appeared in and graced the competition. However, the all-time top scorers list is not as commonly known as it perhaps should be, and there are some surprising names to miss out on the top ten, including the likes of Harry Kane, Robbie Fowler and Kevin Keegan. GIVEMESPORT has now taken a look at the ten best marksmen in FA Cup history, and without further ado, here they are...

Top 10 Goal-scorers in FA Cup history Rank Player Teams Appearances Goals 1 Ian Rush Liverpool, Leeds United and Newcastle United 74 42 2 Frank Lampard West Ham United and Chelsea 72 27 3 Alan Shearer Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United 50 27 4 John Barnes Watford and Liverpool 87 27 5 Wayne Rooney Everton and Manchester United 49 23 6 Jackie Milburn Newcastle United 44 23 7 Jermain Defoe West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur 39 22 8 Mark Hughes Manchester United and Chelsea 56 22 9 Teddy Sheringham Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, West Ham United, Portsmouth and Colchester United 38 20 10 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 22 20 All data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 12/01/24

10 Sergio Aguero - 20 Goals

Manchester City's all-time leading goalscorer props up the list, and what is surprising is that despite the number of goals he scored in the competition and the number of honours Aguero won throughout his career, he only lifted the FA Cup once in 2019. The former Manchester City striker has an impressive individual record in the FA Cup, making 22 appearances in the competition and scoring 20 goals.

Surprisingly, Aguero did not manage to score in an FA Cup Final despite being involved in two Manchester City match-day squads for a final. He was an unused substitute when City ran riot against Watford in 2019 in a 6-0 victory. Aguero did however score twice in the quarter-finals against Swansea City in 2019.

FA Cup Appearances FA Cup Goals Goals Per Game Number of FA Cups 22 20 0.9 1 Data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 12/01/24

9 Teddy Sheringham - 20 Goals

Somewhat of a football journeyman, Sheringham played for 10 clubs during his illustrious career. Of the 10 clubs the striker played for, he managed to score in the FA Cup for five of them. Over his 38 appearances in the tournament, Sheringham scored an impressive 20 goals, and the stat perhaps solidifies just how underrated the striker was.

Like Aguero, despite his impressive individual record in the competition, Sheringham only managed to lift the FA Cup on one occasion in 1999, as part of Manchester United's famous treble-winning side. The former England star scored in the final to help the Red Devils to a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United.

FA Cup Appearances FA Cup Goals Goals Per Game Number of FA Cups 38 20 0.5 1 Data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 12/01/24

8 Mark Hughes - 22 Goals

Those of a certain age will only know Hughes as a manager, however, back in his playing career he was a fearsome striker and someone who perhaps does not get enough plaudits for his achievements. Hughes' record of 22 goals in 56 FA Cup appearances adds to his impressive career stats of 224 goals in 799 appearances.

Hughes won the FA Cup a remarkable four times, three with Manchester United and one with Chelsea. During the 1993/94 season, Hughes became the only player to score in the FA Community Shield, League Cup Final and FA Cup Final in the same season. A player of great stature and possibly one of the most underrated on the list.

FA Cup Appearances FA Cup Goals Goals Per Game Number of FA Cups 56 22 0.3 4 Data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 12/01/24

7 Jermain Defoe - 22 Goals

Despite Defoe's obvious goalscoring prowess, he only lifted two trophies throughout his career: the League Cup with Tottenham in 2008, and the SPL league title in the 2020/21 campaign. Defoe was unfortunately cup-tied while on loan at Portsmouth during the 2007/08 season when they went on to lift the trophy.

Defoe is a natural-born goalscorer who arguably should have won more trophies during his career. His FA Cup heartache in 2008 summed up his luck in terms of his trophy collection. Over 760 appearances for seven different clubs, Defoe scored an impressive 302 goals. One of his most memorable performances in the FA Cup came in a fifth round replay, as the striker scored twice to help Tottenham beat Stevenage, a win that saw Spurs progress to the quarter-finals.

FA Cup Appearances FA Cup Goals Goals Per Game Number of FA Cups 39 22 0.5 0 Data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 12/01/24

6 Jackie Milburn - 23 Goals

Having been Newcastle United's all-time leading goalscorer before Alan Shearer broke his long-standing record in 2006, Jackie Milburn quite rightly is seen as a legend in the North East. The striker won the FA Cup three times for Newcastle (1950/51, 1951/52 and 1954/55) and is highly thought of on Tyneside. In 399 appearances for the Magpies, Milburn scored an impressive 201 goals.

Milburn scored twice in the 1951 FA Cup Final and scored in 45 seconds during the 1955 FA Cup Final, which was the fastest-ever Wembley FA Cup final goal until it was beaten by Roberto Di Matteo in 1997. An astonishing player for the Magpies, the striker also had impressive records else-where, scoring 10 goals in 13 England appearances and 68 goals in 54 appearances for Linfield.

FA Cup Appearances FA Cup Goals Goals Per Game Number of FA Cups 44 23 0.5 3 Data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 12/01/24

5 Wayne Rooney - 23 Goals

It's not a surprise to see Rooney on this list, but what may come as a shock, is that the striker only managed to lift the FA Cup on one occasion during his glittering career. His only triumph came in 2016 with Manchester United. Rooney's FA Cup medal is one of 17 honours he won throughout his career, which includes five Premier League titles and a Champions League.

Rooney's most important goals in the FA Cup came in 2007, scoring twice and providing an assist in a 4-1 victory over Watford. Rooney is Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer, eclipsing the late, great, Sir Bobby Charlton in 2017. He is also second on England's all-time leading goalscorers list, having been overtaken by Harry Kane in 2023.

FA Cup Appearances FA Cup Goals Goals Per Game Number of FA Cups 49 23 0.4 1 Data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 12/01/24

4 John Barnes - 27 Goals

Another former FA Cup winner appears on the list in the shape of John Barnes, who lifted the famous trophy twice during his Liverpool career in 1989 and 1992. Throughout 751 appearances throughout his career, Barnes netted 198 times and is perhaps a surprise entry on the list with him not being viewed as a prolific goalscorer. Barnes has an impressive FA Cup record of 27 goals in 87 appearances, and he has the most FA Cup appearances out of any other player on the list.

Barnes played for Watford, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Charlton Athletic, winning 9 trophies during his career, including four English Super Cups and two Division One titles. Barnes is remembered fondly at Watford and Liverpool, where he played some of the best football of his career. Given he was predominantly a wideman, the former England star is one of the most impressive players to make this top ten scorers list in FA Cup history.

FA Cup Appearances FA Cup Goals Goals Per Game Number of FA Cups 87 27 0.3 2 Data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 12/01/24

3 Alan Shearer - 27 Goals

Arguably one of the greatest players to have never won the FA Cup. Shearer's 27 goals in 50 FA Cup appearances for Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle makes him one of the most prolific scorers in the competition's history. Although Shearer didn't manage to get his hands on the famous trophy, he did reach two consecutive finals with Newcastle in 1998 and 1999. Shearer scored in both the 1998 and 199 FA Cup semi-finals against Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.

Shearer's decision to move to his hometown club, Newcastle, from Blackburn proved to be costly in terms of the amount of trophies he won throughout his career. He finished his career having only lifted one trophy - the Premier League with Blackburn - although it is something he has repeatedly said he doesn't regret. His individual achievements make up for the lack of trophies, with Shearer being Newcastle's all-time leading goalscorer and the all-time leading Premier League goalscorer.

FA Cup Appearances FA Cup Goals Goals Per Game Number of FA Cups 50 27 0.5 0 Data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 12/01/24

2 Frank Lampard - 27 Goals

One of the best goal-scoring midfielders the game has seen, Lampard won an astonishing four FA Cups during his time at Chelsea and scored the winner in the 2009 FA Cup Final against Everton in a 2-1 victory at Wembley. Lampard's 27 goals in 72 appearances leaves him in second place on the FA Cup all-time scorer list.

Over the course of his glittering career, Lampard scored 274 goals in 915 appearances for five different clubs. More impressively, Lampard sits sixth on the all-time Premier League goal-scoring list ahead of the likes of Thierry Henry, Robbie Fowler and Jermaine Defoe - an incredible achievement for a midfielder.

FA Cup Appearances FA Cup Goals Goals Per Game Number of FA Cups 72 27 0.3 4 Data sourced from Transfermarkt - Data correct as of 12/01/24

1 Ian Rush - 42 Goals

A ridiculously prolific goalscorer and number one on the list, Rush's incredible record of 42 goals in 74 FA Cup appearances is phenomenal. The former Liverpool striker lifted the famous trophy on three occasions, and he has an eye-watering 19 trophies in his collection. Rush appeared for nine clubs during his career, playing for some of the biggest teams in the world including Liverpool, Juventus and Leeds United.

Rush scored 383 goals in 825 appearances during his career and is Liverpool's all-time leading goalscorer. The striker scored twice for Liverpool against fierce rivals Everton in the 1989 FA Cup final in a thrilling 3-2 victory, and is quite rightly regarded as one of the Reds' greatest-ever players.