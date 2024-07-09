Highlights The Boston Celtics are the team to beat in the 2024-25 NBA season, but they have several potential challengers that could give them a run for their money.

The Philadelphia 76ers significantly improved their roster by adding Paul George and others.

A trio of Western Conference teams could also be waiting in the NBA Finals, ready to dethrone the defending champs.

The Boston Celtics had an incredible 2023-24 campaign. They were by far the best team in the NBA throughout the regular season and playoffs.

Despite being doubted all year because of past postseason underperformances, Boston boasted a 64-18 record with the fourth-best net rating in league history and finished the job after a 16-3 playoff run.

As is always the case with this franchise, soon after finally reaching the mountaintop with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown , the doubters swooped back in to question the validity of the championship, citing the relatively easy path that the Celtics had on their way to the title.

Although a ring is a ring and Boston earned its road by securing the NBA 's best record by seven games. Next year, the defending champs are sure to face much greater challenges.

Boston brought back everyone from a nine-man rotation to attempt a repeat, but several teams around the league got much better.

Which teams are approaching the Celtics' level ahead of the 2024-25 season?

5 Philadelphia 76ers

The addition of Paul George and role players makes Philly dangerous

Dedicated NBA fans know very well how the Celtics have owned the Philadelphia 76ers since Tatum was drafted in 2017.

Boston is 27-16 overall against Philly in those seven years and has beaten them three times in the playoffs (2018, 2020, 2023). This is the main reason Joel Embiid has famously never played in a conference finals despite consistently playing at an MVP level.

After losing to an injured New York Knicks team in the first round last season, the Sixers appeared to finally hit rock bottom.

Luckily, they had a ton of cap space this offseason, and they used it as well as they could have by making several key additions.

The big splash they made was signing Paul George away from the Los Angeles Clippers to upgrade the Tobias Harris spot on the wing. George will fit perfectly as the third option between Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

However, they made some under-the-radar moves as well, adding Andre Drummond , Caleb Martin and Eric Gordon while retaining Kelly Oubre Jr.

Drummond was a badly needed backup center who could effectively eat up the non-Embiid minutes, which were an absolute disaster for Philly in last year's playoffs (minus-44 in Paul Reed's minutes in 6 games). Martin, Gordon and Oubre are all capable two-way wings who can fill out a previously thin rotation next to the big three.

What once was a barren roster unfit to compete at the highest level is now ready to support three stars and challenge Boston.

The Sixers' rotation now looks like this: Embiid, Maxey, George, Martin, Oubre, Gordon, Drummond and promising rookie Jared McCain.

76ers Offseason Acquired Retained Departed Paul George Tyrese Maxey Nicolas Batum Andre Drummond Kelly Oubre Jr. Buddy Hield Eric Gordon Mo Bamba Caleb Martin De'Anthony Melton Jared McCain

After acquiring the wings to better match up with the Celtics, Philly's immense talent, at least on paper, can now be more of a threat to the league's top teams. The future is bright in Philadelphia.

4 Minnesota Timberwolves

Another year of Ant and a dominant defense should scare Boston

Although they suffered a disappointing five-game defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks in last year's playoffs, the Minnesota Timberwolves were ahead of schedule when they pulled off a stunning upset of the defending champion Denver Nuggets .

The 20-point third-quarter comeback in Game 7 wasn't supposed to happen in Anthony Edwards ' age-22 season, but the Wolves' physical dominance and lockdown defense stymied the seemingly unbeatable Nuggets.

Yes, Minnesota matched up poorly with Dallas, but four of the five games were close, and the Wolves will surely keep improving this year. Another year of ascension from Edwards should put him at an MVP level, and his experience from his latest playoff failure should both fuel him and teach him what he must improve on as a lead ball handler.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving just proved that two elite ball handlers aren't enough to beat Boston with poor surrounding talent, which is worrisome for Minnesota. Luckily, the Wolves traded for Rob Dillingham on draft night, which should elevate their overall level of shot creation on the floor.

The exciting aspect of Minnesota versus Boston is that the Timberwolves have great defensive personnel to guard the Celtics' five-out attack. Rudy Gobert is an underrated perimeter defender in most matchups, and Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are three of the best wing defenders in the league.

Minnesota has great options to stick on Brown and Tatum.

Timberwolves Rotation Starters Bench Anthony Edwards Rob Dillingham Rudy Gobert Nickeil Alexander-Walker Karl-Anthony Towns Joe Ingles Jaden McDaniels Naz Reid Mike Conley

The lack of shot creation and off-ball shooting will still be a massive worry against Boston, but Minnesota has the formula to beat the Celtics if they meet in the NBA Finals.

3 New York Knicks

Perhaps no team matches up better with Boston after the Mikal Bridges trade

There are three main reasons the Knicks can take down the Celtics in 2024-25: They matchup perfectly with Boston, have much better depth and have a superstar who can outperform Tatum and Brown in any series.

As for the last reason, Jalen Brunson has proven to be a special playoff performer after carrying New York in back-to-back playoffs with unbelievable shot-making consistency.

There are few players in the league who can be relied upon as surely as Brunson to have a great game in a big moment.

Their depth advantage is simple: New York has three players who would start for most NBA teams in Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and Miles McBride.

We just saw these guys start for a Knicks team that made it to within one game of the Eastern Conference Finals, and all three played like they deserved it.

DiVincenzo will be a Sixth Man Of The Year Candidate, Hart is perhaps the best glue guy in the league and McBride is an elite on-ball defender.

However, New York is a top threat to the Celtics mainly because of matchups.

The Knicks will be able to stare down Boston's incredible starting five and its drive-and-kick offense with a unit that can neutralize it better than anyone else.

You cannot hope to assemble a defensive wing duo better than OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges to guard Tatum and Brown. Mitchell Robinson is one of the league's best rim protectors, and Julius Randle will be a matchup nightmare for whoever guards him.

Knicks Rotation Starters Bench Jalen Brunson Donte DiVincenzo Julius Randle Josh Hart Mikal Bridges Miles McBride OG Anunoby Mitchell Robinson

New York also has a deadly wrinkle it can add against the Celtics: a terrific small-ball lineup.

Pushing Randle to the five and inserting DiVincenzo at the guard position makes the Knicks just as unguardable as Boston while maintaining an elite defense. Kristaps Porzingis is a perimeter-oriented player who won't punish the Knicks for their lack of size, meaning New York can match Boston's formula better than anyone.

2 Denver Nuggets

2023 Champs' edge comes from their execution

For a second straight offseason, the Nuggets lost a critical member of their 2023 championship team.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope took a better contract than Denver could offer under the new CBA to head to the Orlando Magic.

Denver has only added Dario Saric, who could be useful as a backup big in the non-Nikola Jokić minutes. Denver will rely heavily on its young players to fill those gaps left by Pope and Bruce Brown.

Denver will desperately need Christian Braun, Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther to step up and fill out the end of the rotation or the Nuggets will have no chance to compete for a title next year. All three have shown tremendous potential but have been inconsistent at best so far in their careers.

However, this is a bet on their top four players, who remain an elite group. Jamal Murray , Aaron Gordon , Jokić and Michael Porter Jr. were great together again last season and just need adequate help from their role players. It is also a nod to their late-game execution, which remains the best in the league and led to two wins over Boston last season.

Denver Nuggets Elite 4-Man Lineup (2023-24) Players ORTG DRTG NRTG MP Jokić/Murray/Gordon/Porter Jr. Reg. Season 124.9 111.7 +13.2 1070 Jokić/Murray/Gordon/Porter Jr. Playoffs 110.0 117.0 -7.0 294 Jokić/Murray/Gordon/Porter Jr. 2023 Reg. Season 125.9 110.3 +15.6 795 Jokić/Murray/Gordon/Porter Jr. 2023 Playoffs 121.3 108.0 +13.3 431

NBA fans should still have faith in Denver despite a disappointing 2024 postseason, which is why they are ranked second on this list.

1 Oklahoma City Thunder

Two key additions put OKC at the top of the heap

It flies under the radar how close the Oklahoma City Thunder were to beating the eventual conference champion Mavericks and advancing to the Western Conference Finals where they would have had a real shot at defeating Minnesota.

The Thunder were a few key rebounds and a silly foul on P.J. Washington away from hosting a Game 7 against Dallas, where they could have closed the deal.

OKC addressed its weaknesses directly this offseason, adding Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso, trading Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls and retaining key young players Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe.

Giddey was a huge problem for the Thunder in last year's playoffs because of his inability to shoot as opposing teams would use his defender as another help guy, forcing OKC to play four-on-five offense.

His minutes were getting eaten up by Wiggins and Joe, the two players the Thunder re-signed.

They did a masterful job ridding themselves of Giddey by adding another terrific wing defender in Caruso, giving OKC yet another option to throw at the opponent's best ball handlers.

The Thunder also addressed their rebounding needs by adding a stud center in Hartenstein, which allows them to slide Chet Holmgren to the four and play a traditional lineup in certain matchups.

Thunder Rotation Starters Bench Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Alex Caruso Jalen Williams Isaiah Joe Luguentz Dort Aaron Wiggins Chet Holmgren Cason Wallace Isaiah Hartenstein Jaylin Williams

Similar to New York, Oklahoma City offers endless amounts of wing athleticism and defense to throw at Boston, which seems to be the formula to contain the Celtics.

The Thunder can do this while maintaining their explosive offense, which just got much better this summer.