Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is not just a game; it's a phenomenon that brings together football fans worldwide.

As we gear up for the 23/24 season, fans across the globe are beginning to get their FPL drafts in, spending hours putting together the perfect squad, only to change it hours later.

Whether you're a seasoned FPL veteran or a beginner, these tips will help you navigate the game, so join GIVEMESPORT as we take you through 15 ways you can dominate FPL this year.

15 Optimal Budget Allocation

One of the essential tips for mastering FPL is managing your budget efficiently.

With your £100m budget, it's tempting to pack your squad with all the premium strikers, such as Gabriel Jesus, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, but remember football is a team game, and so is FPL.

Neglecting your midfield or defence to afford big hitters up front can cost you precious points. Instead, you need to aim for balance.

Make sure you prioritise players who offer good value for their price. For example, a player like Kaoru Mitoma from Brighton for £6.5m could well outscore Tottenham's Heung-Min Son, who costs £2.5m more.

Value for money should be your mantra while building your FPL squad, rather than fitting in all the biggest names and most expensive players.

14 Importance of Fixture Difficulty

Another critical factor in your FPL strategy should be the fixture difficulty rating (FDR).

FDR is a tool that helps predict a team's performance in a match based on their opponents. A lower FDR indicates an easier matchup, and vice versa.

Managers need to make sure their using FDR to identify when players from certain teams are likely to score more points, which should dictate their transfers.

If a player has a run of matches with a low FDR, for example, Chelsea after gameweek two, then it might be wise to bring them into your team.

Similarly, if a player has a tough run of fixtures coming up, it might be time to transfer them out for another play with more favourable games.

The FDR isn't the be-all and end-all, and big players can often perform well in big games too, but it can provide valuable insight into potential point-scoring opportunities.

13 Selecting a Rotating Goalkeeper

A smart strategy to dominate FPL is to consider is employing a rotating goalkeeper strategy.

This involves selecting two moderately priced goalkeepers and playing them alternately based on fixtures.

The theory is that you'll always have a goalkeeper playing a match with a favourable FDR.

While it requires a bit more planning and foresight than just sticking with one premium goalkeeper, this strategy can often yield more points over the course of a season.

Remember, though, it's not just about fixtures; form and likelihood of clean sheets are also important to consider when deciding which of your goalkeepers to play.

12 Scout Potential Game-Changers

Every season, certain players come out of the blue to become fantasy gold.

These hidden gems often start the season priced relatively cheaply, as Riyad Mahrez did in 2015 for example, but their performances soon see their value skyrocket.

Identifying these players early is crucial. Scout for potential breakouts during pre-season and keep them on your watch list.

Monitor their performances and, if they start to deliver, don't hesitate to bring them into your team.

Joao Pedro impressed during his debut for Brighton for Chelsea, and at £5.5m, should he start for the Seagulls, could be a really shrewd pick-up for managers.

It's not just about finding these players, though; it's also about knowing when to capitalise on their form!

11 Avoid an Early Wildcard

Your wildcard is one of the most powerful tools at your disposal in FPL, so don't use it too early.

For those that don't know, the wildcard allows you to overhaul your team, making multiple transfers, without suffering any point penalties.

But remember, you only get two per season—one in the first half, one in the second, so definitely use it at the right time.

It can be tempting to use it early in the season if your team isn't performing well, but resist the urge.

It's better to save it for later when the season's patterns are clearer, and you have a better idea of which players are performing consistently.

Patience is key with the wildcard, saving it for weeks when not every team is playing, or some teams have a double gameweek, is definitely the way to go.

10 Pick the Right Captain

Last season in FPL, having Erling Haaland wasn't enough... managers needed to captain him to properly reap the rewards.

Selecting the right captain can be the difference between a good gameweek and a great one. Your captain's points are doubled, so it's vital to make the right choice.

When deciding on your captain, consider several factors: form, fixture difficulty, and historical performance against the same opponent.

Also, consider whether the player is likely to play the full 90 minutes—the more time on the pitch, the more opportunities for points.

Don't just go with the crowd; sometimes, a differential captain can pay off massively and see you shoot up your leagues.

9 Handling Price Changes

Player prices in FPL aren't fixed; they change based on ownership trends.

If a player is being transferred in by many managers, their price will increase.

In the same vein, if a player is being transferred out by managers in the game, their price will decrease, and being savvy with these price changes can help you maximise your squad value.

Try to get on rising stars early before their price increases, and consider offloading underperforming assets before their price drops too much.

But remember, points are more important than team value, so don't make transfers based solely on price changes, as that will mean anything come the end of the season.

8 Leverage Bench Boost & Free Hit

The Bench Boost and Free Hit are two more valuable chips at your disposal.

Bench Boost allows you to earn points from all 15 players in your squad during a single gameweek, and Free Hit lets you overhaul your team for one gameweek before it reverts to its previous state.

Both chips can be particularly useful during double gameweeks when teams play more than once, which tends to happen towards the end of the season.

They can also be lifesavers when fixture congestion hits, and rotations become more frequent, really allowing you to score the maximum amount of points.

Like with the wildcard, though, patience is key—don't waste these chips early in the season, as that can be costly.

7 Analyse Player's Underlying Numbers

When selecting players for your team, don't just look at goals and assists. It's a lot more complicated than that.

Delve deeper into players’ underlying statistics to get a better understanding of their potential, and how they really SHOULD be performing.

Factors like key passes, shots on target, expected goals (xG), and expected assists (xA) can provide valuable insights.

For example, Darwin Nunez not have scored in the last few games, but if he's getting a lot of shots on target, it could be a sign that a goal is coming, and at just £7.5m, he could be worth bringing in. Similarly, a midfielder might not be racking up assists, but if they're creating a lot of chances, their assist tally could soon increase, making them a valuable asset.

6 Value in Set Piece Takers

Set-piece takers are often a goldmine in FPL.

They are players who take corners, free kicks, and penalties, and as a result, they have more opportunities to provide assists or score goals.

As a manager, you should be mindful of who takes set pieces for each team and consider getting these players into your squad.

Bruno Fernandes might be a more costly asset at £8.5m, but given that he takes all set pieces for Manchester United, including penalties, he's definitely worth considering.

Also, remember that a change in set-piece takers can often happen due to team tactics or player transfers, so keep an eye out for any changes and act accordingly.

5 The International Break

The international break often brings headaches for FPL managers.

During these periods, players jet off to represent their countries, and with that comes the increased risk of injuries and fatigue.

Be prepared for this by having a strong bench that can come in if necessary, or even look to bring in a player or two who hasn't been called up by their national team.

It can be frustrating to see your star player return injured from international duty, but such is the unpredictable nature of FPL.

Stay informed about international fixtures and manage your team accordingly.

4 Adaptability is Key

If there's one thing you can predict about FPL, it's that it's unpredictable.

Injuries can occur, suspensions can happen, players can hit a rough patch of form, fixtures can be rescheduled. No one knows what's going to happen.

As a manager, you don't need to be able to predict everything ahead of time, but you do need to be ready to adapt your team based on these changes.

Be flexible with your transfer plans and be ready to pivot when necessary. You won't be able to win FPL without that.

Have contingency plans in place and don't be afraid to deviate from your original strategy if the situation demands it. Adaptability is often the key to FPL success.

3 Bandwagon Players

Every season, certain players become 'bandwagon' players.

These are players who perform well over a short period, resulting in a large number of managers transferring them in.

Heung Min Son, who'll cost managers £9m at the beginning of the game, is often a prime example of one of these players.

It can be tempting to jump on the bandwagon, but be careful.

These players often level out, and their high ownership means that when they fail to deliver, it hurts you more, and you struggle to replace them with high-scoring players.

Always assess whether they fit into your team structure and long-term strategy before bringing them in. Don't let FOMO dictate your transfer decisions.

2 Avoid Defensive Midfielders

While they may be regular starters and come with a low price tag, defensive midfielders rarely provide good value in FPL.

They are usually tasked with breaking up play and protecting the defence, roles which aren't conducive to scoring FPL points. Their attacking returns are minimal, and they aren't often involved in goal-scoring situations.

Even if they keep a clean sheet, they only get one point, compared to the four or six points that defenders and goalkeepers receive.

While Arsenal might have thrown over £100m at West Ham for Declan Rice, FPL is different, and your money is usually better spent elsewhere.

1 Check Team News

Team news is one of the most valuable resources for an FPL manager.

It can provide crucial information about injuries, potential transfers, and tactical switches.

Make it a habit to review team news before each gameweek deadline, and use the time wisely to make the most informed decision.

This can help you avoid fielding a player who's been ruled out through injury or benching a player who's set to start.

Also, keep an eye on press conferences, as managers often give hints about their lineups and tactics.

In the information-heavy world of FPL, staying informed is half the battle, and the key to success.