Highlights It is hard to evaluate great talent in the NBA, it is even harder to do such in unfavorable positions in the NBA Draft.

The Toronto Raptors excel in drafting valuable players outside the lottery compared to other NBA teams.

The Toronto Raptors have a history of finding talent late in the draft, such as Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Norman Powell, Morris Peterson, and Delon Wright.

Every great NBA roster configuration has utilized the NBA Draft to craft a competent roster. Some teams are greater than others in this area and the Toronto Raptors have established themselves as an upper echelon organization in this area.

However, finding exceptional talent at unfavorable positions in the draft hasn't been a strong suit for the Raptors franchise historically. Toronto has made countless bad selections in the draft, including when the lottery odds were in their favor in the 2006 NBA Draft, where they selected Andrea Bargnani first overall.

The Raptors have learned from their mistakes and have grown to be one of the best-rated franchises in the NBA. A result of being able to pick out the diamonds in the rough on draft night.

5 Delon Wright

20th Overall Pick, 2015 NBA Draft

A somewhat forgotten piece of the Toronto Raptors' success, Delon Wright was an underrated draft pick made by the Raptors, but was the perfect selection the team could make.

Drafted with the 20th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Wright was seen as a guard with great defensive abilities, but tremendous upside on the offensive end. In his first two seasons in the league, he played a combined 54 games but would become a mainstay in the rotation during his third season.

Delon Wright Career Stats With the Toronto Raptors (2015-2019) Category Stats PTS 7.4 REB 2.8 AST 2.7 STL 1.0 FG% 44.5

Wright would become a key piece in the Raptors' 'Bench Mob' during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. His value would be displayed as one of the best backup guards in the NBA.

Although Wright started the 2018-19 season with the Raptors, he wouldn't be a part of the group that won the championship as he was dealt at the trade deadline. Toronto sent him and Jonas Valanciunas to the Memphis Grizzlies for Marc Gasol, who proved to be the deciding addition to pushing the Raptors over the hump.

4 Norman Powell

46th Overall Pick, 2015 NBA Draft

Now this one isn't technically Toronto's draft pick, but they were behind the selection, so we'll give it a pass. In the 2015 NBA Draft, the Raptors came out with one of the biggest steals in recent NBA history with Norman Powell at the 46th overall pick.

It is difficult to find great talent in the second round of the draft. If it wasn't, every team would find high-level contributors. Powell was originally selected by the Milwaukee Bucks but was traded to the Raptors along with a 2017 first-round pick—which turned into OG Anunoby—in exchange for point guard Greivis Vasquez. Powell surprised the Raptors immediately, developing into a key rotation piece right away.

Norman Powell Career Stats With the Toronto Raptors (2015-2021) Category Stats PTS 10.4 REB 2.5 AST 1.1 FG% 46.3 3P% 37.7

Powell was a member of the young core including Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Fred VanVleet. He joined the team as a key bench player and eventually developed into a consistent scorer for the Raptors. In his first season with the Raptors, Powell was huge in helping propel the team to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in franchise history in 2016.

The 2021 season was a forgetful one for Toronto, but Powell was a bright spot as he elevated himself into a premier scorer in the league, averaging 19.6 points with Toronto before he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers for Gary Trent Jr. The team wasn't ready to commit to the money that Powell would be demanding as an impending free agent, which caused his tenure with the Raptors to be cut short.

However, Powell is remembered as one of the main pieces of the best years of Raptors basketball and was enshrined with a championship.

3 Morris Peterson

21st Overall Pick, 2000 NBA Draft

Before the 2010s, the track history of the Raptors with draft picks isn't pretty. However, one of the very few great picks that the franchise made was in the 2000 NBA Draft with the selection of Morris Peterson.

At the time, Peterson was one of the hottest names in the draft due to his impact on leading Michigan State to the NCAA National Championship. Toronto took a chance on a fifth-year collegiate player with the 21st pick in the 2000 NBA Draft. Toronto was going through a period where the organization lacked an identity, but Peterson shifted the Raptors' culture.

Morris Peterson Career Stats With the Toronto Raptors (2000-2007) Category Stats PTS 12.0 REB 3.8 AST 1.8 STL 1.0 3P% 37.1

Peterson finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting in his first season with the team as he helped lead the Raptors to the franchise's first deep postseason run, which ended in an iconic semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers in 2001. The 6-foot-7 guard was an Iron Man for Toronto, playing all 82 games in four straight seasons from 2002-2006.

Time ran its course and Peterson signed a four-year, $23 million deal with the New Orleans Hornets in 2007. However, whenever he is back in the city, the fans shower him with cheers in admiration for one of the pioneers of the Raptors culture and the eventual success that the team would experience in the 2010s.

2 OG Anunoby

23rd Overall, 2017 NBA Draft

One of the best value draft picks made in recent history, the Raptors struck gold with the selection of OG Anunoby in the 2017 NBA Draft. A year following the selection of Pascal Siakam, Toronto hit on back-to-back picks in the 20th range in the draft. Anunoby turned out to be one of the best players in his class and one of Toronto's best selections.

Anunoby received much praise coming out of Indiana due to his outstanding defensive abilities. In a game against Penn State, Anunoby suffered a right knee injury, which required season-ending surgery. The concerns about his health caused him to slide in the draft to the 23rd pick of the Raptors—a part of the greatest stretch of success in the franchise's history.

OG Anunoby Career Stats With the Toronto Raptors (2017-2024) Category Stats PTS 12.0 REB 4.3 STL 1.3 FG% 47.4 3P% 37.6

Anunoby was a member of the 2019 championship roster but didn't log a single minute due to an injury that kept him sidelined. However, he grew to become one of the greatest defensive players in the NBA. On a night-to-night basis, Anunoby was given the assignment of the opposing team's best player and thrived. From guarding Kevin Durant to Nikola Jokić, Anunoby could do it all.

In 2024, along with Siakam, Anunoby's time with the Toronto Raptors came to an end as he was dealt to the New York Knicks. His impact was displayed on the big stage, as he was historically impactful when he was healthy for the division rivals.

1 Pascal Siakam

27th Overall, 2016 NBA Draft

Undoubtedly the biggest draft steal in franchise history, Pascal Siakam's rise to stardom is nothing short of amazing. Siakam entered the draft as a sophomore out of New Mexico State.

The majority of great players in the NBA are selected in the lottery of the NBA Draft. The Raptors would be lying if they were to admit that they believed Siakam would turn out to be the player that he became. As a player for Toronto, Siakam exceeded all expectations and accomplished what many failed to do in their entire career.

Pascal Siakam Career Stats With the Toronto Raptors (2016-2024) Category Stats PTS 17.7 REB 6.6 AST 3.6 STL 0.9 FG% 49.6

Siakam was a key piece of the Toronto Raptors' success in the 2010s, including bringing the team their first NBA championship in franchise history in 2019. The 6-foot-8 forward was at times the second-best player for the Raptors, behind NBA Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, during that title run. He would complete that season by winning the 2018-19 Most Improved Player of the Year award.

A fan favorite in Toronto, Siakam's conclusion with the Raptors was bittersweet as the team was heading in a different direction. At the 2024 trade deadline, Toronto sent the star forward to the Indiana Pacers, parting ways with the franchise legend. Siakam was a two-time All-Star, and two-time All-NBA while representing Canada's only NBA team.