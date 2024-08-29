Key Takeaways The Celtics acquired Kevin Garnett in 2007, leading to a championship victory.

Two recent draft trades have built Boston's current and future success.

The trade for Bill Russell in 1956 made the Celtics an NBA powerhouse, winning 11 titles.

The Boston Celtics were founded in 1946 and have become one of the most famous and successful franchises in not only the NBA but all American sports. Since their founding, they have won 18 championships, their most recent coming in the 2023-24 season.

Those 18 titles are one more than the L.A. Lakers for the most in NBA history.

Over the years, many legends have played and coached for Boston. They have also made multiple trades along the way, which has helped them maintain their level of success for decades.

This is thanks to the front office masterminds, including Red Auerbach, Danny Ainge and now Brad Stevens .

Most of their trade market success has been through acquiring draft picks, which they have turned into some of the best players in franchise history.

Here are the top five trades in the history of the Celtics.

Honorable Mention: Ray Allen — key player in the 2007-08 championship.

5 Kevin Garnett

Led Celtics to a championship in 2007-08

The Celtics struck a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2007 that had many other GMs around the league scratching their heads. The Timberwolves were giving up their best player, Kevin Garnett, to Boston for a haul of players and picks that were not franchise-altering.

Minnesota's General Manager and ex-Celtics player, Kevin McHale, was accused of helping his former franchise instead of doing what was best for the Timberwolves.

Kevin Garnett Trade – 2007 Celtics Received: Timberwolves Received: Kevin Garnett Gerald Green Al Jefferson Ryan Gomes Theo Ratliff Sebastian Telfair 2009 1st (Wayne Ellington) 2009 1st (Jonny Flynn)

In the trade, the Celtics received Garnett for two first-round picks and five players. The most notable players sent to Minnesota were Gerald Green and Al Jefferson, two players nowhere near Garnett's level.

For the Celtics, it worked out as the team reached the NBA Finals twice during Garnett's time with them. Their first appearance was in his first year with the franchise, 2007-08, when Boston defeated the Lakers in six games, winning their first championship since 1985-86.

Two seasons later, the two rivals would again meet in the finals, this time with the Lakers winning in seven games.

Kevin Garnett Celtics Stats Category Stat G 396 PPG 15.7 RPG 8.3 APG 2.7 SPG 1.2 BPG 1.0 FG% 52.0

Garnett played in Boston for six seasons before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets . In those six seasons, he won one championship and was the 2007-08 Defensive Player of the Year.

He was also a five-time All-Star, four-time All-Defensive team selection and member of the All-NBA First Team in 2007-08.

With the Celtics adding Garnett, they won a championship for the first time since the 1980s and used him to set up their future, which will be seen later on this list.

Garnett's only championship came while he was in Boston, and in 2020, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

4 Jayson Tatum

Celtics swap draft picks to land superstar of the future

Four days before the 2017 NBA Draft, the Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers made a trade that turned the Celtics' rebuild around.

Boston lucked out in the draft lottery, as the 2017 first-round pick they received from the Nets in the Garnett trade turned into the first overall pick. They then sent this pick to the 76ers for the third overall selection and a 2019 pick, changing their future in the process.

Jayson Tatum Trade 2017 Celtics Received: 76ers Received: 2017 1st (Jayson Tatum) 2017 1st (Markelle Fultz) 2019 1st (Romeo Langford)

With the first overall pick, the 76ers chose Markelle Fultz , who spent just two seasons in Philadelphia before being traded to the Orlando Magic in 2019. While the trade did not work out for Philly, it did for Boston.

Boston selected Jayson Tatum with the third overall pick, setting itself up for the future. The year before, they selected Jaylen Brown , who has become a perfect fit next to Tatum.

Jayson Tatum Celtics Stats Category Stat G 513 PPG 23.1 RPG 7.2 APG 3.5 SPG 1.1 FG% 46.0 3PT% 37.5

In Tatum's first seven seasons in Boston, he has helped lead them to two NBA Finals appearances. In 2023-24, the Celtics won their first title since 2007-08 after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

Tatum has become the face of the Celtics during his time there. He has been a five-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection. He now enters his eighth year in the NBA, looking to win back-to-back titles in 2024-25.

3 Jaylen Brown ... and Tatum

Robbery of Nets sets up Celtics' rebuild

In 2013, many around the NBA knew that Paul Pierce and Garnett were out of their primes. The problem for the Celtics was that those two players, plus Jason Terry, were taking up a ton of cap space, leaving the Celtics unable to rebuild properly for their future.

That all changed, though, after the Nets, who were under the leadership of a new owner, looked to make a splash.

The Celtics shipped Pierce, Garnett and Terry to Brooklyn for a package that included five players and four first-round picks. The main players sent to Boston were Gerald Wallace and Kris Humphries, but the real value came in the form of draft picks.

Jaylen Brown Trade 2013 Celtics Received: Nets Received: 2016 1st (Jaylen Brown) Kevin Garnett 2017 1st (Jayson Tatum) Gerald Wallace Paul Pierce Kris Humphries Keith Bogans Jason Terry MarShon Brooks Kris Joseph D.J. White 2014 1st (James Young) 2017 1st (Kyle Kuzma) 2018 1st (Collin Sexton) 2017 2nd (Sasha Vezenkov)

Boston received four first-round picks, one each in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. With the 2017 pick, they selected Brown third overall, setting up their rebuild perfectly.

The next season, the Celtics lucked out when their 2017 first-round pick from Brooklyn became the first-overall pick, which they then traded to the 76ers for the third-round pick, which became Tatum.

With both Brown and Tatum now on the roster, Boston was ready to complete its rebuild and get back to its winning ways. That is exactly what the franchise did.

Jaylen Brown Celtics Stats Category Stat G 540 PPG 18.6 RPG 5.3 APG 2.4 SPG 1.0 FG% 48.0 3PT% 36.4

Brown and Tatum led Boston to two finals appearances, including a championship in 2023-24. Brown was named Finals MVP, capping off one of the biggest trade robberies in NBA history.

Since Brown was drafted, he has been a three-time All-Star and made an All-NBA team in 2022-23. Without the Nets giving up their entire future for three aging stars, the Celtics may still be rebuilding, but instead, it is now the Nets who have been trying to bounce back from the trade that changed both franchises' futures.

2 Kevin McHale and Robert Parish

Helped lead Boston to three titles alongside Larry Bird during the 1980s

After selecting Larry Bird sixth overall in 1978, the Celtics knew they had an all-time great ready to lead their franchise to more championships.

To do so, though, Boston needed to make a move that would bring in some help for Bird. That is precisely what they did in 1980 in a trade with the Golden State Warriors .

Kevin McHale and Robert Parish Trade – 1980 Celtics Received: Warriors Received: Robert Parish 1980 1st (Rickey Brown) 1980 1st (Kevin McHale) 1980 1st (Joe Barry Carroll)

In the trade, Golden State sent Robert Parish and a 1980 first-round pick to Boston in exchange for two 1980 first-rounders. Boston used their newly acquired pick to select Kevin McHale third overall in the 1980 draft.

By adding both players, Boston formed a big three of Bird, Parish and McHale. The trio led the Celtics to a championship in their first year together, 1980-81. They would win two more titles in 1983-84 and 1985-86.

Kevin McHale and Robert Parish Celtics Stats Stat Category Kevin McHale Robert Parish G 971 1,106 PPG 17.9 16.5 RPG 7.3 10.0 APG 1.7 1.5 BPG 1.7 1.5 FG% 55.4 55.2

McHale spent all 13 years of his career in Boston, winning three titles. He was also a seven-time All-Star, six-time All-Defensive selection and made an All-NBA team in 1986-87.

McHale also won two Sixth Man of the Year awards and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999.

Parish spent 14 years in Boston, winning three titles. He was also a nine-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection.

Parish signed with the Chicago Bulls in 1996-97, ending his career after winning his fourth championship. In 2003, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Without this trade, the Celtics may not have won a championship during the Bird era. The additions of both McHale and Parish pushed the Celtics to the top of the league, adding their names to the long list of franchise legends.

1 Bill Russell

Celtics trade for the greatest winner in NBA history

In 1956, the Celtics were coming off their sixth straight season of losing in either the first or second round of the playoffs. They knew they needed to make a move that would propel them to the top of the NBA, and they did just that.

In the 1956 NBA Draft, the St. Louis Hawks, now the Atlanta Hawks , held the second pick. They used the pick to select Bill Russell.

They then traded him to Boston for two players, making the Celtics a powerhouse over the next decade and a half.

Bill Russell Trade 1956 Celtics Received: Hawks Received: Bill Russell Cliff Hagan Ed Macauley

Not only did Boston trade for Russell, but they also drafted Tom Heinsohn sixth overall. Heinsohn would go on to win Rookie of the Year over Russell because Russell competed in the Olympics.

Russell's career started off strong. He averaged 14.7 points and 19.6 rebounds in his rookie season despite playing just 48 games. He then led the Celtics to their first championship during his rookie year.

Over the next 12 seasons, Boston would be in the NBA Finals 11 times and win 10 championships. That included eight straight titles from 1958-59 to 1965-66, a record that will likely never be broken.

Bill Russell Celtics Stats Category Stat G 963 PPG 15.1 RPG 22.5 APG 4.3 FG% 44.0

In Russell's 13 seasons in the NBA, he made 12 finals appearances and won an NBA record 11 championships. With 11 rings, he cemented himself as the greatest winner in NBA history and also became one of the best players in NBA history.

He was a 12-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA selection. Russell also won five MVP awards, the second most of all time behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar .

It is safe to say that this trade is not just the best trade in Celtics history but also the most important. Russell made the Celtics the face of the NBA and the team to beat during his 13 years in the league.

Without Russell, Boston would not have 18 championships and would not have seen the amount of success that the franchise has seen since he was traded to them in 1956.