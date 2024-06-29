Highlights Ryan Garcia considers transitioning to MMA, and has support from UFC fighter Khalil Rountree.

Garcia's boxing skills and dedication could lead to a successful MMA debut in 1-2 years.

UFC would likely give Garcia favorable matchups to help him succeed in the transition.

Ryan Garcia has been in the news for a slew of negative headlines surrounding his fight against Devin Haney — for testing positive PEDs, arrests, and a one-year ban from boxing. One positive to come out of these events has been Garcia’s apparent push to land an MMA fight, which may start gaining momentum.

During the festivities of the UFC’s international fight week, UFC light-heavyweight top contender Khalil Rountree said he sees Garcia having success in MMA if he is serious about testing himself. Rountree respects the skill set and work ethic that comes with a high-level boxer like Ryan Garcia and predicts a successful Mixed Martial Arts debut for the polarizing fighter.

Khalil Rountree Talked to GIVEMESPORT About Ryan Garcia's Chances in MMA

As he's a high-level boxer, Rountree said he cannot count Garcia out

Rountree had this to say, when speaking to GIVEMESPORT on radio row during International Fight Week in Las Vegas:

"I think adding kicks and takedowns … it's another element when you have a high-level boxer, and they've been doing this and they know how to fight, their instincts are reactive to boxing. I think anybody who's a high-level boxer has a fair chance in the UFC. ... No takedowns, he goes all five. Takedowns included, he could get through the first [round].. It will be a rough second, but he could get through the first."

In February, during the press tour for his upcoming fight versus Haney, the confident Garcia casually dropped the line that he would train a few months and be ready for a fight against current UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley:

O’Malley, who can sometimes be a bit of a troll online, showed respect to Garcia following his fight with Haney:

Could Ryan Garcia Win a UFC Fight?

Record: 24-1 (20 KOs), Age: 25, Ht: 5’ 9 ”, Wt: 143.2 lbs, Reach: 70 in, Best win: Luke Campbell

At just 25-years old, if Garcia is committed to becoming a true UFC contender and pours the same attention and focus that he did into his boxing career, in just one to two years, he could be a UFC champion. “King Ry” obviously has elite punching and distance control. With the right MMA coaches around him, Garcia could follow a game plan to that of Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, which is to be aggressively offensive and not pushed around by grappling-heavy opponents.

Because UFC CEO Dana White and the UFC matchmakers know how absolutely valuable it would be to have Garcia representing their brand, it would be expected that the inexperienced martial artist wouldn’t be fed fighters that would put him on his back and crush him. Garcia is on the shelf for about a year from now, and time will tell if he decides to get on the mats and release a training video on social media.