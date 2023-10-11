Highlights Chemistry between a wide receiver and quarterback is crucial for success on the field. Talent and athleticism alone, while very important, are not enough.

The wide receiver position has taken on an even more impactful role in the NFL over the past couple of decades, but which wideouts were the best during that transition period in the 2010s?

The 2010s were chock-full of elite wide receivers who put up gaudy, never-before-seen numbers such as Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, Megatron, and more.

Behind every great quarterback is a great wide receiver who makes him look even better. There has to be chemistry between a wide receiver and QB in order to be successful on the field together. Being a top target man isn’t just about skill and athleticism. It’s not just a position, it’s a personality.

There's a certain confidence, whether quiet or loud, that a top wideout needs on top of crisp route-running and Charmin-soft hands. Not to mention the mental toughness they require to continuously sacrifice their bodies to make those unbelievable jump ball catches or over the middle grabs. In a decade full of deserving options, here are the top 10 wide receivers of the 2010s decade.

10 Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (2016-present)

Michael Thomas is one of the younger players on this list. He was drafted by the New Orleans Saints out of Ohio State in 2016. But since he was an absolute stud on the field for Whodat nation in his four years during the 2010s he deserves a spot on the list.

Thomas had four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start off his NFL career. His career high was in 2019 with 1,725 receiving yards and nine touchdowns while also setting the NFL single-season record with 149 receptions. Thomas started to face critical injuries in the 2020 season, to the point where he was out all of 2021 because of an ankle injury.

He came back in 2022, but unfortunately a foot injury got in the way of his success again. In 2023, Thomas looked to be back to his old ways, having come out the other side after those injury plagued years. In the 2010s, Thomas racked up 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns on 470 receptions.

Hilton’s speed made him one of the most dangerous deep threats in the league throughout the 2010s after being drafted to the Indianapolis Colts in 2012. Hilton had four games with over 100 receiving yards in his rookie season, but he would have his breakout year in 2013 when he had his first 1,000-yard season.

Hilton had four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons between 2013-2016 and another one in 2018. He was selected to four Pro Bowls, and he led the NFL in receiving yards in 2016 with 1,448 yards. Thanks to his flat out speed and quick-twitch movements, Hilton was one of the most exciting players to watch during the decade.

8 Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys (2010-2020)

Dez Bryant’s passion and enthusiasm made him electrifying on the field. He was drafted in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys, and he was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team. Bryant had his first 1,000-yard season in 2012 and continued the trend for the next two seasons as well.

2014 was undoubtedly the best year of Bryant's career. He led the league in touchdowns with 16 while also putting up 1,320 yards and 88 receptions. The franchise player was riddled with injuries after that campaign, however, which was his last 1,000-yard season.

Throughout Bryant’s career, he was named First-Team All-Pro once and he was selected for three Pro Bowls. He ended his career with 537 receptions, 7,506 receiving yards, and 75 receiving touchdowns.

7 Demaryius Thomas , Denver Broncos (2010-2019)

Demaryius Thomas was drafted by the Denver Broncos to very little fanfare in 2010. He didn't do much his first couple of years until the 2011 playoffs, when he caught an 80-yard game-winning touchdown pass from Tim Tebow on the first play of overtime to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thomas had announced himself, but once Peyton Manning arrived at Mile High the next season in 2012, it was really on. Thomas would put up five straight years of 90+ catches and 1,000+ yards once Manning got there, including a career year in 2014 when he amassed 111 catches for 1,619 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Thomas had a precipitous drop-off after that dominant stretch from 2012 to 2016, but he did more than enough during that time to make this list. He ranks fourth in receiving yards for the decade, and he also picked up two Second-Team All Pro nods and four Pro Bowl selections on top of his Super Bowl ring in 2015.

A.J. Green was one of the most dangerous wide receivers of the past decade. He spent the bulk of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, with whom he picked up seven straight Pro Bowl nods and a pair of Second-Team All Pro selections. His rare combination of size and speed made him a great asset for the franchise.

Green exploded right out of the gate in his rookie season. In Week 2, he recorded his first of many 100-yard games and had three more by the end of freshman year that included 1,031 yards, surpassing Cris Collinsworth’s franchise record of 1,009 yards set in 1981.

From the time he came into the league in 2011 he had five straight 1,000-yard seasons. Green missed six games during the 2016 season, but he was back to 1,000+ yards in 2017, his final as one of the best in the business.

Injuries resurfaced, however, and Green was out for most of 2018 and all of 2019. He ended his NFL career in 2022 with 727 catches for 10,514 receiving yards and 70 touchdowns.

5 Larry Fitzgerald , Arizona Cardinals (2004-2020)

Larry Fitzgerald played in the NFL for 18 glorious years. He was able to do that by playing at an elite level whether he was 22 or 36 years old. His intelligence and leadership on the field matched his craftiness and skill. He was drafted to the Arizona Cardinals in 2004 out of Pitt, spending his whole career as a Card—and he was dominant from start to finish.

In his sophomore season, he led the NFL with 103 receptions for 1,409 yards, which ranked fourth in the league, and was invited to his first Pro Bowl. He also showed the utmost integrity and professionalism off the field as well, as evidenced by his 2016 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

In 2017, he was still rocking with the top receivers in the game at age 34 as he was selected for his 11th Pro Bowl in 13 years. He ended his career with 1,432 catches for 17,492 receiving yards and 121 touchdowns.

Perhaps most amazingly, Fitzgerald dropped just 29 passes during his lengthy career while making 41 tackles. That insane stat not only speaks to Fitzgerald's reliability as a pass-catcher, but also to the futility of the quarterbacks that were usually throwing to him. He was forced to chase down and tackle an interceptor 12 more times than he dropped a pass in the NFL. Mind-boggling.

4 DeAndre Hopkins , Houston Texans (2013-present)

DeAndre Hopkins had the ability to make catches in the tightest spaces. The way he could outmuscle defenders and secure a contested catch made him a huge threat and a quarterback’s best friend.

Hopkins was drafted 27th overall to the Houston Texans out of South Carolina in 2013. He was just the second receiver in franchise history to be drafted in the first round, the other being Texans legend Andre Johnson.

By 2015 Hopkins solidified himself as the number one receiver for Houston, and despite playing with four different quarterbacks that year, he finished the season with a career high (at the time) of 111 receptions for 1,521 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Hopkins had just two seasons below 1,000 yards during his first eight years in the league and caught 100+ passes four times, showing immense consistency in the face of constant QB turnover in Houston. In 2020, he also became the youngest player to reach 700 career catches, which he can add to a list of accomplishments that includes five Pro Bowls and five All-Pro selections.

3 Calvin Johnson , Detroit Lions (2007-2015)

Calvin Johnson was nothing short of a freak of nature on the turf. What’s most impressive about Johnson was that his career was cut short because of injuries and the mental weight of playing for the futile Detroit Lions teams of the era, but he still managed to be one of the top receivers of all-time.

Johnson was known as “Megatron” in his playing days because of his size and dominance on the field. Unfortunately, he spent all nine of his NFL seasons with the Lions. Between 2010-2015 Johnson put up six straight 1,000-yard seasons. He was selected to six consecutive Pro Bowls, the 2010s All-Decade Team, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame on his first year of eligibility.

In 2012, he started all 16 games and set the record for most receiving yards in a season with 1,964. Megatron claimed many more records during his short career too: consecutive games with 100 yards (8), consecutive games with 10 receptions (four), and single-game receiving yards (329) among many others.

2 Julio Jones , Atlanta Falcons (2011-2022)

Julio Jones was drafted in 2011 to the Atlanta Falcons, and he played there for 10 of his 12 years in the league. His speed and versatility allowed him to catch balls all over the field and make explosive plays after the ball was in his hands on a regular basis. Bottom line is, he made every quarterback look good.

In his rookie season, Jones finished with 54 receptions for 959 yards, which put him second in the rankings among rookie receivers, behind only A.J Green. In 2016, he set career highs in a masterful performance with 12 receptions against the Carolina Panthers for 300 yards.

Jones set the record for most consecutive seasons with 1,400+ yards (five) when he did it every year from 2014 to 2018. He's also the only player to amass 250 yards in three different games and the only guy to average 100+ yards a game for four straight years.

The seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro was also the fastest player to reach 13,000 career yards, though he saw a pretty steep dropoff after reaching that mark, amassing just 733 yards over the final two seasons (20 games) of his career.

1 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-2021

Antonio Brown was smaller in stature compared to other wide receivers, but his speed and undeniable determination put him right up there among the best to ever do it. Because of his size, the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to draft the all-timer out of Central Michigan in the sixth round in 2010. Talk about a steal.

In Brown's second season with the Steelers, he finally got his chance. In 2011, he became the first player in NFL history to have more than 1,000 yards receiving and returning in the same season. Brown was also selected for his first Pro Bowl as a punt returner at the end of the 2011 season and finished his career with four punt return touchdowns.

Brown became a bonafide star in 2013, when he embarked on the greatest six-year stretch an NFL receiver has ever seen. From 2013 to 2018, Brown racked up six Pro Bowls and four First-Team All Pro selections while averaging 114 receptions, 1,524 yards, and 11 touchdowns per season. We will never see his like again.

While his career is looked at in a much darker light thanks to his off-field antics after leaving Pittsburgh in 2019, his prime was as dominant as the NFL has ever seen. He caught more touchdowns in the 2010s (74) than anyone except Rob Gronkowski, and he made up for his lack of size and draft pedigree with an insane work ethic, often unbelievable hand-eye coordination, the sharpest route-running you'll ever see, and speed to absolutely burn.

Player Seasons During 2010s 2010s Receptions 2010s Yards 2010s TDs 10 Michael Thomas (NO) 4 470 5,512 32 9 T.Y. Hilton (IND) 8 552 8,598 45 8 Dez Bryant (DAL) 8 531 7,459 73 7 Demaryius Thomas (DEN) 10 724 9,763 63 6 A.J. Green (CIN) 8 602 8,907 63 5 Larry Fitzgerald (ARI) 10 855 10,016 61 4 DeAndre Hopkins (HOU) 7 632 8,602 54 3 Calvin Johnson (DET) 6 538 8,548 62 2 Julio Jones (ATL) 9 797 12,125 57 1 Antonio Brown (PIT) 9 837 11,207 74

