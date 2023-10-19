Highlights The wide receiver position used to be synonymous with jersey numbers in the 80s, but over the last decade and a half, membership in the wide receiver 80s club has been dwindling.

The implementation of new jersey number rules in the NFL has led to a decline in wide receivers wearing numbers in the 80s, with many now opting for single-digit or teen numbers, resulting in 11 teams that don't have a single WR with an 80s number on their roster.

There are still a few courageous wideouts who continue to carry on the 80s club tradition such as Carolina's Terrace Marshall, Cincinnati's Tyler Boyd, Dallas' Ceedee Lamb, and more.

It used to be that all the best receivers in the NFL would be wearing a number in the 80s. 88 was the way to go for an elite Dallas Cowboys wideout, Randy Moss made 84 a number the youth aspired to, Jerry Rice made 80 an iconic number, Chad Johnson loved his number 85 so much he changed his last name, Terrell Owens rocked 81 wherever he went.

In the first 40 years of the Super Bowl era, it was the receivers wearing teen numbers that were the minority. Quirky receivers with quirky numbers. But, in the last decade and a half or so, there has been a shockingly swift changing of the guard, as the numbers in the teens started dominating the backs and fronts of receiver jerseys all over the league. With the implementation of the new jersey number rules in the last few years which allow skill players to wear basically any number they want, the receivers' 80s club has dwindled drastically.

For the vast majority of NFL receivers today, it's either a single-digit number, or it's a number in the teens. The 80s jersey numbers are now dominated by the tight end position. 11 teams haven't trotted out a wide receiver with an 80s jersey in 2023. So, for those that appreciate the old ways, we're celebrating the loyalty of those receivers still residing in the 80s club today.

10 Brandon Johnson, #89, Denver Broncos (2022-present)

An undrafted guy, Johnson joined the Denver Broncos out of UCF after grabbing a team-high 11 touchdowns in his final year with the Knights. He didn't do much as a rookie, but he did manage to catch his first career TD pass in a Week 5 loss. He has been a lot more involved to start the 2023 campaign, hauling in three touchdowns through the first six games.

While he only caught eight receptions total through Week 6, he could be in line for a much larger workload if fellow wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are indeed moved at the trade deadline as many insiders expect them to be.

9 Justin Watson , #84, Kansas City Chiefs (2018-present)

Watson probably didn't expect to rack up many accolades when he was drafted into the NFL in the fifth round in 2018, but that's exactly what he's done. Not individually, mind you. Rather, Watson was a member of both the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl champion team as well as the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl winning outfit in 2022.

While he never got much run with the Bucs, he has surprisingly become one of Patrick Mahomes' favorite big play guys. He may seem more like a tight end because he's white and he's a card-carrying 80s club member, but Watson has been putting his 4.44 speed on display. He's averaged 21.4 yards per catch over the past two years, and he's on pace for his best campaign by far in 2023.

8 Terrace Marshall , #88, Carolina Panthers (2021-present)

A member of the legendary undefeated national champion 2019 LSU team that also included receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, Marshall was something of the forgotten man. He was drafted in the second round by the Carolina Panthers in 2021, and has been coming on slowly in the NFL.

He had a quiet rookie campaign, but he showed some promise in year two with 28 catches for 490 yards and his first career touchdown. His 17.5 yards a catch proved that at 6'2" with 4.4 speed, he could be a serious deep threat in the NFL. However, his progress has slowed some in his third year as Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young attempts to find his footing in the NFL.

7 Romeo Doubs , #87, Green Bay Packers (2022-present)

A 2022 fourth-round pick out of Nevada, Doubs was not expected to make a major impact as a rookie, but injuries forced him into seven starts. In a year for the Green Bay Packers that was defined by injuries and low-quality play from the receiver position, Doubs was one of the lone bright spots for Aaron Rodgers in the QB's final year at Lambeau.

Doubs finished third on the team with 42 catches, which he turned into 425 yards and three touchdowns. Through the first few games of the 2023 season, it's clear that Doubs has a solid connection with new signal caller Jordan Love, and he has been outplaying the much more highly-touted Christian Watson. Through five games in 2023, Doubs led the Cheeseheads in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

6 Jamison Crowder , #83, Washington Commanders (2015-present)

The elder statesman of this list, Crowder has been in the league for nine years, and he's always stayed loyal to the 80s club. He wore number 80 for four solid seasons with the Washington Redskins, moved to number 82 for three more good years with the New York Jets, moved back to number 80 for a forgettable year with the Buffalo Bills in 2022, and is now once again in Washington, this time donning the number 83 jersey.

The diminutive receiver was one of the more elusive slot guys in the league during his first stint in Washington and his time in New York, using his slight frame and quick-twitch ability to keep defenders at bay. He's always been a reliable pass catcher who's willing to do the dirty work in the middle of the field, and he's also returned a punt for a touchdown in his career as a returner.

5 Kendrick Bourne , #84, New England Patriots (2017-present)

There has been a mass exodus from the 80s club in recent years, with many former members changing their number to a single-digit or teen number. However, one of a very select few that went the other way was the New England Patriots' Kendrick Bourne, who wore number 10 as a rookie but switched to number 84 in his second year and never looked back.

He has been one of the most productive receivers in Foxboro since Tom Brady's departure, putting up 667 yards in 2020 and 800 in 2021. He saw a major dip in production in 2022, but through six games in 2023, number 84 is on pace for his best campaign to date, averaging over 50 yards and just under five receptions a game.

4 Darius Slayton , #86, New York Giants (2019-present)

Slayton burst onto the season as a rookie fifth-round pick for the New York Giants in 2019, tying for the rookie lead with eight receiving touchdowns during the campaign. He continued to be an exciting outside threat over the next few years, but never reached those same heights again.

Inconsistency and mistakes caused him to lose opportunities in 2021 as he had his worst year as a pro with just 26 catches for 339 yards, but he bounced back nicely in 2022 with 46 grabs for 724 yards. He has topped 700 yards thrice in his four full NFL seasons, but he's never gone above 751. With Daniel Jones having a regressive season in 2023, Slayton continues to have very poor QB luck.

3 Tyler Boyd , #83, Cincinnati Bengals (2016-present)

The leader in career receiving yards (5,537) and receptions (476) for the active 80s club, Boyd continues to trudge along and offer a reliable slot target for whoever is throwing him the ball. We give him bonus points because he used to be one half of an elite 80s pair with number 85 Tee Higgins, but after the latter changed his number to five, Boyd stayed strong.

Unlike most of the current Cincinnati Bengals roster, Boyd knew what life was like pre-Joe Burrow, and he has been able to find success whether it's an All-Pro like Burrow or an over-the-hill Andy Dalton or even Jeff Driskel throwing him the ball.

Boyd had back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2018 and 2019, going for career highs in receptions (90) and yards (1,046) in 2019 right before Burrow's arrival. Boyd now plays third-fiddle in the Bengals passing game, but whenever one of the top two guys gets hurt or starts struggling, the veteran deputy of the 80s club is always there to clean it up.

2 Mike Williams, #81, Los Angeles Chargers (2017-present)

At one point the most dangerous deep threat in the NFL, injuries have kept Williams from reaching his true potential in the NFL. He has had two 1,000-yard campaigns for the Los Angeles Chargers during his career, and he caught a career-high 10 touchdowns in his second year back in 2018.

In 2019, Williams went for 1,001 receiving yards despite catching only 49 passes, which resulted in a league-leading 20.4 yards per reception, making him one of just five players to average 20+ per reception since the turn of the century.

Williams had another big year in 2021 with a career-high 76 receptions, but health issues stopped him from building on that in 2022. The injury bug did a job on him again in 2023, as he tore his ACL in Week 3 after getting off to the best start of his career with 83 yards per game.

1 Ceedee Lamb, #88, Dallas Cowboys (2020-present)

The current president of the 80s club, Ceedee Lamb deserves a lot of credit for carrying on tradition when he was drafted in the first round by the Cowboys in 2020. He could've gone with the sweeping tide, but instead he was the only wide receiver of the 13 taken in the first two rounds to choose an 80s number. And it wasn't just any 80s number, it was number 88.

For the Cowboys, wearing the number 88 is an honor that has been passed down for decades. First, Hall of Famer Drew Pearson wore it in the 1970s, then Michael Irvin made it famous as a member of the Triplets in the 1990s. Up next was Dez Bryant, who was one of the premier wideouts in football in the 2010s, and finally, we arrive at Ceedee Lamb, who chose to honor that 88 tradition rather than throw it in the trash.

Lamb has lived up to the 88 name, putting up 954 yards his rookie year, 1,102 in his second year, and 1,359 in his third year in 2022. He's been named to the Pro Bowl for the last two straight seasons, and he has entered the conversation of the league's top wideouts. Lamb is on pace for another Pro Bowl caliber campaign in 2023 as well.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

