Wolverhampton Wanderers had an intriguing summer transfer window, selling two of their best players whilst bringing in a whole host of youth talent from across Europe and South America - but one target who didn't join is Monchengladbach star Nico Elvedi. And after he picked up a red card in Switzerland's clash against Denmark on Thursday, it's a decision that has been dubbed 'between good and evil' after a VAR intervention gave him his marching orders.

Elvedi was on Wolves' shortlist throughout the summer, with then-captain Max Kilman departing for West Ham United for a fee of around £40million. The long-serving Monchengladbach star has been on Gary O'Neil's shortlist throughout the past few months, but a move never materialized - and now fans of the Molineux club will be keeping a keen eye on his performances. Eagle-eyed fans will have seen that he was sent off for his country on Thursday evening - but Swiss media have stated that the red card was 'beyond good and evil' in a controversial decision that had negative implications for Murat Yakin's men.

Elvedi Red Card 'Beyond Good And Evil'

The Wolves target was harshly sent off against Denmark on Thursday

The report by journalist Stephan Ramming, writing for Swiss outlet NZZ, stated that the red card was 'beyond good and evil' in a decision that ultimately allowed the home side to pick up vital points in their UEFA Nations League group. He wrote:

"'Completely incomprehensible', 'beyond good and evil', 'a blatant wrong decision': That was the tone of the Swiss after the 0:2 defeat against Denmark. It was the sending off of Nico Elvedi that threw Murat Yakin's team off balance shortly after the break and steered the game in a direction that the Swiss were not mentally able to deal with against the cool Danes. "The decision of the German referee Daniel Siebert was indeed difficult to understand. He initially decided on a penalty in this scene, but was called to the screen by the VAR. Siebert took back the penalty, but assessed Elvedi's fall on the foot of the running Kasper Dolberg as a foul, even though the Danish striker had pulled the Swiss defender to the ground with his arm trapped. "Siebert had evidently only assessed the situation when Elvedi fell on Dolberg's foot, and not how it came about. But mistakes happen. A mature team should know how to deal with that."

Wolves Should Have Signed a Centre-Back

A move for Nico Elvedi in January should firmly be on their minds

Wolves are still in need of a centre-back after selling Kilman to West Ham early on in the summer transfer market.

Nico Elvedi's Bundesliga statistics - Monchengladbach squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =6th Goals 2 =10th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.5 1st Clearances Per Game 4.8 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.4 3rd Match rating 6.76 6th

Whilst they did strengthen in some key areas, with the likes of Manchester City graduate Tommy Doyle and Fluminense star Andre both coming in to bolster their ranks in the centre of midfield, they have been left desperately short at centre-back thanks to captain Kilman's departure.

The signings of youngsters Rodrigo Gomes and Pedro Lima were forced through before deadline day, whilst Sam Johnstone signed in the dying embers of the window from Crystal Palace. Additionally, loanee signings Jorgen Strand Larsen and Carlos Forbs have offered extra firepower in attack, but a centre-back should have been sought-after once Kilman departed at the start of July.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Elvedi has made 53 appearances for Switzerland, scoring twice.

A failure to do so could be hugely detrimental to Wolves as they aim to eek away from a relegation battle that has slowly been creeping in over the past few seasons - with the Molineux outfit recording their worst Premier League finish since promotion last season after coming 14th.

Related Wolves Duo Ait-Nouri And Lemina Recalled With Injury Woes Wolves will be relying on their stars to drag them from Premier League relegation - but two have been recalled from international duty with injuries

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-09-24.