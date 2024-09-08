Key Takeaways FM's 2007 wonderkid list showcases diverse footballing careers with mixed success and failures.

Predicting the future of 50 wonderkids in 2024 might seem like an easy task, but the reality is far more complex. The list of players that Football Manager (FM) highlighted in 2007 serves as a reminder of just how difficult this can be.

Injuries, talent, and attitude all play a significant role in determining a player's success, and even the most promising talents can sometimes fall short of expectations. Back in 2007, FM identified 50 wonderkids they believed were destined for the top.

From footballing icons like Lionel Messi to the lesser-known Steven Taylor, the list was intriguing, to say the least. For all the Football Manager enthusiasts out there, we've revisited this 2007 wonderkid list and explored where each of these players stands today.

Player 2007 Club 2024 Club Alexis Sánchez Udinese Udinese Anderson Luís de Abreu Oliveira Porto Retired Anthony Vanden Borre Anderlecht Retired Aythami Las Palmas Retired Carlos Vela Arsenal Free Agent Daniel Agger Liverpool Retired Eduardo Ratinho Corinthians Retired Ezequiel Lavezzi San Lorenzo Retired Guillermo Ochoa Club América Free Agent Freddy Adu D.C. United Retired Fredy Guarin Envigado Retired Hugo Rodallega Atlas Santa Fe Igor Akinfeev CSKA Moscow CSKA Moscow Jo CSKA Moscow Amazonas John Obi Mikel Chelsea Retired Johnathan de Guzman Feyenoord Sparta Rotterdam Leandro Lima Sao Caetano Retired Lebohang Mokoena Orlando Pirates Retired Leighton Baines Wigan Athletic Retired Libis Arenas Lazio Retired Lionel Messi Barcelona Inter Miami Lucas Leiva Gremio Retired Lucas Biglia Anderlecht Retired Luizao Cruzerio Retired Luka Modrić Dinamo Zagreb Real Madrid Manuel Fernandes Benfica Retired Marcelo Fluminense Fluminense Micah Richards Manchester City Retired Michel Schmoller Figueirense Retired Nani Sporting Lisbon Estrela Amadora Omar Esparza Guadalajara Retired Oscar Ustari Independiente Audax Italiano Patricio Araujo Guadalajara Retired Pedro Junior Vila Nova Retired Per Ciljan Skjelbred Rosenborg Ranheim Rafinha Schalke Sao Paulo Raul Garcia Osasuna Retired Renato Augusto Flamengo Fluminense Salomon Kalou Chelsea Retired Sergio Agüero Atlético Madrid Retired Sergio Ramos Real Madrid Retired Sherman Cardenas Atlético Bucaramanga Retired David Silva Valencia Retired Simon Vukcevic Saturn Ramenskoye Retired Steven Taylor Newcastle United Retired Theo Walcott Arsenal Retired Thiago Ribeiro Sao Paulo Retired Valeri Bojinov Juventus Retired Vincent Kompany Hamburg SV Retired Yoann Gourcuff AC Milan Retired

1 Alexis Sánchez (35)

Udinese -> Udinese

Alexis Sánchez was an incredible pick, and Football Manager's prediction was spot on. The Chilean forward went on to have an illustrious career, featuring for clubs like Barcelona, Arsenal, and Manchester United. While his time at United was less successful, his spell at Arsenal was remarkable. He scored 80 goals in 166 games and cemented his place as one of their all-time greats.

2 Anderson Luís de Abreu Oliveira (36)

Porto -> Retired

Anderson became a familiar face during his time at Manchester United where he enjoyed huge success, winning four Premier League titles and a Champions League. However, after leaving United, his career declined. He retired in 2020 after stints at Fiorentina, Internacional, Coritiba, and Adana Demirspor.

3 Anthony Vanden Borre (36)

Anderlecht -> Retired

Anthony Vanden Borre had the most successful days of his footballing career at Belgian club, Anderlecht. Future moves to Genoa, Portsmouth and Genk failed to work out for the defender. However, between 2004-2014, Vanden Borre made a total of 28 appearances for the Belgium national team.

4 Aythami (38)

Las Palmas -> Retired

Aythami, who was predicted to be a future star, never quite reached the heights expected. He spent his entire career in Spain, with notable spells at Las Palmas, Deportivo La Coruña, and Córdoba. Despite his early promise, he only made appearances for Spain's U19 team and retired without fulfilling his potential.

5 Carlos Vela (35)

Arsenal -> Free Agent

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Vela was just 17 when FM predicted his rise. After several loans, he found success at Real Sociedad, where he played 184 games. Later, Vela became a prominent figure in Major League Soccer (MLS) with Los Angeles FC. He recently became a free agent after leaving the club.

6 Daniel Agger (39)

Liverpool -> Retired

Daniel Agger became a Liverpool legend during his eight-year tenure at the club, winning the League Cup and Community Shield. He also represented Denmark and earned a reputation as a top-class defender. Agger retired in 2016 and is now the assistant manager of the Denmark national team.

7 Eduardo Ratinho (36)

Corinthians -> Retired

Eduardo Ratinho is one of FM's biggest misses. After playing 71 games before turning 21, his career never took off as expected. He retired in 2013 after a brief stint with Audax São Paulo and left many to wonder what could have been.

8 Ezequiel Lavezzi (39)

San Lorenzo -> Retired

Ezequiel Lavezzi had a very successful career, especially in France with Paris Saint-Germain, where he won three Ligue 1 titles. In 2016, he made a lucrative move to Hebei China Fortune and played in Asia until his retirement in 2019.

9 Guillermo Ochoa (39)

Club América -> Free Agent

Guillermo Ochoa is best known for his outstanding performances in the World Cup, representing Mexico in five tournaments. However, his club career was less impressive. He had spells at Málaga, Granada, and Standard Liège. Most recently, he was the goalkeeper for Salernitana in Italy but is now a free agent.

10 Freddy Adu (35)

D.C. United -> Retired

Freddy Adu was expected to become a global superstar, but his career never lived up to the hype. Despite early moves to Benfica and Monaco, Adu struggled to find consistency and spent brief periods at numerous clubs. However, he retired with 17 caps for the U.S. national team.

11 Fredy Guarín (38)

Envigado -> Retired

Fredy Guarín was a powerful midfielder who became a fan favourite, particularly during his time at Inter Milan. He played over 100 games for the Italian giants. Like many players, he later moved to China for a lucrative contract. Guarín also represented Colombia 57 times, scoring four goals before retiring.

12 Hugo Rodallega (39)

Atlas -> Santa Fe

Hugo Rodallega became known to Premier League fans for his stints at Wigan and Fulham. He was a reliable goalscorer wherever he went. He remains Wigan's all-time Premier League top scorer and also had a notable international career with Colombia, where he earned 43 caps.

13 Igor Akinfeev (39)

CSKA Moscow -> CSKA Moscow

Igor Akinfeev is the epitome of a one-club man and played 574 games for CSKA Moscow. He remains a key figure at the club, where he has won six league titles. Akinfeev is also Russia's third most-capped player with 111 appearances.

14 Jo (37)

CSKA Moscow -> Amazonas

Jo's career started promisingly in Russia, which led to a £20m move to Manchester City. However, his time in the Premier League was underwhelming. He later moved around, playing in China, Japan, and Saudi Arabia. Although he briefly retired in 2023, Jo returned to play for Amazonas.

15 John Obi Mikel (37)

Chelsea -> Retired

John Obi-Mikel was a club legend at Chelsea and played for the London side for 11 years. In that time, he won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and the Champions League. Known for his strong midfield presence, Mikel later moved to China and had brief stints at Middlesbrough, Stoke City, and Trabzonspor before retiring.

16 Jonathan de Guzman (36)

Feyenoord -> Sparta Rotterdam

Jonathan de Guzman might ring a bell for Premier League fans due to his two-year loan stint at Swansea City, where he won the League Cup in 2013. After his time in Wales, the midfielder enjoyed spells at Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt. He won silverware in both Italy and Germany. Currently, he plays for Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam.

17 Leandro Lima (38)

Sao Caetano -> Retired

Leandro Lima's early promise in Brazil earned him a move to Porto. However, his career in Portugal didn’t pan out as expected. His situation worsened when he became embroiled in a false documentation scandal which revealed discrepancies in his age and name. Following that, his career took a downturn. He drifted between teams in Brazil and South Korea and his final spell as a footballer was with Paysandu, a club in Brazil's second tier.

18 Lebohang Mokoena (37)

Orlando Pirates -> Retired

Lebohang Mokoena is probably better known among Football Manager fans than for his on-pitch exploits. The South African winger remained in his home country throughout his career and made eight appearances for the national team. He was also one of the top scorers in the U23 squad. Nicknamed "Cheeseboy" by fans, Mokoena is a player remembered more for his potential than his achievements.

19 Leighton Baines (39)

Wigan Athletic -> Retired

Leighton Baines is one of the greatest left-backs in Premier League history, and Football Manager was spot on in identifying his potential. The Englishman made 348 appearances for Everton after joining the club in 2007. He was also named twice in the PFA Team of the Year and won Everton's Player of the Season award on two occasions.

20 Libis Arenas (37)

Lazio -> Retired

Colombian goalkeeper Libis Arenas never quite fulfilled the potential that Football Manager saw in him. His career stalled after his youth days, leading to a journey through the lower leagues of South America. Despite making three appearances for the Colombian national team at just 19, his career faded quickly. Eventually, he retired at Fortaleza in 2015.