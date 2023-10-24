Highlights Field goal kicker is a tough job, they don't get much appreciation for going about their business well, but when they miss, they can quickly become a pariah for that team's fanbase.

The pressure on a field goal kicker when they're lining up for a crucial kick can be immense, especially easy ones that they're expected to make in game-winning or game-tying scenarios.

The most heartbreaking kicks had significant consequences, including lost games, playoff eliminations, and missed opportunities. Not to mention the massive impact these misses have on kickers' reputations and careers.

A field goal kick can make or break a game. It can make a break a season. It can even make or break a career. Especially when it comes in the dying seconds on an important game. The kicker will either be loved or hated depending on the outcome—there is no in between. Missing a game-tying or game-winning field goal is one of the most devastating feelings for everyone involved, from the kicker himself to the fans in the stands.

The term “you only had one job” has never been more true than in the kicking profession. And what’s worse is when they miss an easy kick with everything on the line, the ones they can usually do in their sleep. Here, then, are the 10 most heartbreaking field goal misses in NFL history.

10 Wil Lutz, 2022 regular season (New Orleans)

Wil Lutz has been known as a clutch kicker for the New Orleans Saints, but not on this particular morning at the London game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Saints were already off to a rough start in the 2022 season, their record prior to this game was 1-2. A win in London would have been a great momentum boost for Whodat nation.

With two seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Saints were down 25-28, and this 61-yard kick from Lutz would’ve tied the game and sent it to overtime. The kick looked good all the way up until the very end when the ball hit the crossbar and fell short. Vikings win. One would think that since it's a 61-yarder it wouldn't be as tragic, but how close Lutz got to pushing it through makes this one so much more heartbreaking.

In the 1995 AFC divisional playoffs, the Miami Dolphins trailed the San Diego Chargers 22-21. In the final seconds, Pete Stoyanovich lined up for the 48-yard field goal. The snap was a little high, Stayanovich got his foot under it, but the ball curved right, and the Chargers came out on top to advance to the AFC title game.

Perhaps the strangest part about this field goal is that four years before that fateful day, Stoyanovich had hit a game-tying 58-yarder in the 1991 playoffs, setting an NFL record. Two years after his big miss, he made a game-winning 54-yarder during the regular season. While Stoyanovich departed Miami directly after that miss, he is one of the rare kickers that didn't allow a mistake like that to define the rest of his career.

One game-changing missed field goal is bad enough but two? Doug Brien probably couldn’t show his face in New York again for a while after this one. The New York Jets took on the 15-1 Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2004 Divisional playoffs. The Jets had played the number one seed very well and the score was tied at 17 with 2:02 left on the clock.

Brien, who had just hit a game-winning field goal in overtime the previous week, lined up for a 47-yard field goal, and it was just short, hitting the outside of the crossbar. The next Jets drive, Brien had second chance to take the lead. This one was even closer, from only 42 yards. Since the first one was so close, in theory, he will make this one, right? Wrong, wide left. The game went into overtime and the Steelers sealed the deal with a field goal of their own.

7 Lin Elliott, 1995 AFC Divisional playoffs (Kansas City Chiefs)

The Kansas City Chiefs went up against the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Divisional playoffs after the boys in red had gone 13-3 on the year. This was a low-scoring one at Arrowhead, so every point counted. Too bad Chiefs kicker Lin Elliot didn't get the memo: he missed two field goals on the day before he lined up for the game-tying boot late.

With 42 seconds left in the game, down 10-7, Elliot lined up for the 42-yard kick to tie it up. Unfortunately, he hooked it hard to the left and Indy came up with the win. What a terrible night to be off your game. Despite hitting about 82 percent of his field goals to make him the second-most accurate kicker in Chiefs history, the playoff debacle was too much, and he was released. He would never kick a field goal in the NFL again.

The Baltimore Ravens were down by three against the New England Patriots in a hard-fought AFC Championship Game. After a failed attempt to the end zone for the win, the Ravens had to settle for overtime with the Pats leading 23-20. With 11 seconds left on the clock, Billy Cundiff lined up for the routine 32-yard field goal and, shockingly, missed the mark by a country mile. It wasn’t even almost close.

A random person from the stands could have kicked a field goal better than that. It would have been more comical if the kick didn't have a ticket to the Super Bowl on the line, but the Ravens did get the last laugh: the Patriots would lose that Super Bowl, and the next year, in 2012, the Ravens would beat the Patriots in the AFC Championship en route to a Super Bowl victory.

The Indianapolis Colts, who had been the best team in football that year with a 14-2 record, were on the brink of a comeback after being down 21-3 in the fourth quarter of their Divisional playoffs matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In one of the most insane final sequences in NFL playoffs history, Steelers legend Jerome Bettis had fumbled on the goal line, and Indy's Nick Harper had scooped it up with eyes on a 90-yard fumble return touchdown.

Thankfully for the Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger made a literal shoe-string tackle on the DB at about midfield to keep the game at 21-18. Peyton Manning then promptly marched the boys into field goal range. Colts kicker Mike Vanderjagt was the most accurate kicker in NFL history at the time, so this should have been a piece of cake. Vanderjagt lined it up for the 46-yard field goal, and Steelers coach Bill Cowher iced him with a timeout.

The cheeky Vamderjagt responded by pointing right at the coach as if to say "nice try, buddy." Vanderjagt finally lined up for it, and it went wide right. Way wide right. So far right that the net didn’t even catch the ball. Pittsburgh got the victory to advance to the AFC Championship game and went on to their fifth Super Bowl title. Vanderjagt was cut by the Colts, played one more season where he was 72 percent on field goals, and was out of the league by 2007.

This is one of those field goals a kicker could usually do blindfolded with both hands tied behind their backs. In 2015, the Vikings went up against the Seattle Seahawks for a chance to get to the divisional round of the playoffs. The Seahawks were up by 10-9 with 26 seconds left on the clock.

Blair Walsh, who had been named an All-Pro as a rookie in 2012 and had hit 87 percent of his field goals on the season, lined up for the 27-yard field goal. He had been 32-for-33 on attempts inside 30 yards in his five-year career prior to this point. It was almost automatic—almost. He hooked the kick like you've never seen a 27-yarder hooked, and the Seahawks advanced to the divisional round.

Once again, Vikings fans had their hearts broken by a kicker, but more on that later. Walsh's efficiency dropped way down to 75 percent the next season, and the Vikings sent him packing. He was even worse the next year (his final in the NFL) kicking for none other than the Seahawks.

This one was heartbreaking for the Chicago Bears. With the Philadelphia Eagles up 16-15 with just 10 seconds remaining, Bears kicker Cody Parkey stepped up for the 43-yard attempt, and nailed it. Bears win. But wait, just like Cowher, Philly coach Doug Pederson had called a timeout to ice Parkey. The kicker had to line up and do it all again.

Parkey put his leg through it—and this time it is partially blocked by an Eagles player before it soared towards the uprights. The football hit the left upright, then the crossbar, and fell short. This play is now known as the “Double Doink”. Unlike most other kickers on this list, Parkey was still solid after the shocking miss, going 22-for-25 over the next three seasons before hanging 'em up.

2 Gary Anderson, 1998 NFC Championship (Minnesota Vikings)

One of the most famous missed kicks in NFL history, this one is still hard to believe a quarter-century later. One should be careful saying this kicker's name around Minnesota Vikings fans, even today. In 1998, a rookie receiver named Randy Moss burst onto the NFL scene and helped the Vikings put together the greatest offensive season in NFL history to that point, going 15-1 in the process.

Minnesota was killing teams, and one of their most reliable guys was 17-year veteran kicker Gary Anderson. The guy had been perfect all season on his way to First-Team All-Pro honors. And when we say perfect, we mean it: he went 35-for-35 on field goals and 59-for-59 on extra points in 1998. He was a machine—until he wasn't.

In the NFC Championship game, the Vikings faced a stiffer test from the 14-2 Atlanta Falcons. But, the Vikings still found a way to take a 27-20 lead in the fourth quarter. They set Anderson up with an easy 38-yarder with 2:11 left that would have put them up two possessions, essentially killing the game.

But alas, Anderson inexplicably missed the game-sealing kick, and the tortured Vikings faithful was utterly devastated once again. The Falcons then roared back to tie it, and Morten Andersen won it for Atlanta with a 38-yarder of his own in overtime. Anderson was just 63 percent the next season, but Minnesota kept him on, and he rediscovered his groove, retiring in 2004 after a 23-year career as the game's all-time leading scorer.

And finally, the most heartbreaking of them all. The absolute worst time to miss a field goal is in the last seconds of the Super Bowl. The biggest moment of Scott Norwood’s life and the whole game was in his hands. The Buffalo Bills were down 20-19 in Super Bowl XXV against the New York Giants. Norwood had the chance to be the most beloved man in Buffalo as he lined up for the 47-yard field goal.

But the exact opposite happened. The ball went wide right, and the Giants prevailed. Norwood, who had led the league in points in 1988 as a First-Team All-Pro, had hit on just 67 percent of his kicks that season. In 1991, Norwood put up a career-low 62 percent on field goals, and he was cut after that campaign. He never played in the NFL again. It was also a harbinger of dark times for the Bills, who went on to lose three straight Super Bowls after this one.

Rank Game Player Distance Result 10 Week 4, 2022 Will Lutz (NO) 61 yards 28-25 loss 9 1994 AFC Divisional Pete Stoyanovich (MIA) 48 yards 22-21 loss 8 2004 AFC Divisional Doug Brien (NYJ) 42 yards 20-17 loss 7 1995 AFC Divisional Lin Elliott (KC) 42 yards 10-7 loss 6 2011 AFC Championship Billy Cundiff (BAL) 32 yards 23-20 loss 5 2005 AFC Divisional Mike Vanderjagt (IND) 46 yards 21-18 loss 4 2015 NFC Wild Card Blair Walsh (MIN) 27 yards 10-9 loss 3 2018 NFC Wild Card Cody Parkey (CHI) 43 yards 16-15 loss 2 1998 NFC Championship Gary Anderson (MIN) 38 yards 30-27 loss 1 Super Bowl XXV (1990) Scott Norwood (BUF) 47 yards 20-19 loss

