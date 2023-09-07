Highlights CM Punk's return to WWE is still a topic of speculation amongst fans now that he's been released by AEW, as was announced last week

Despite the controversy surrounding his departure from AEW, some wrestlers within WWE see the potential for big money in a CM Punk return.

However, the majority within WWE are apparently against about the idea of CM Punk rejoining, with some some hesitant due to his polarising personality.

As rumours of CM Punk’s WWE return rage on, the reaction of the current locker room has been revealed.

Over the last couple of days, CM Punk’s dramatic AEW departure has been widely covered across the media. It came as a direct consequence of an internal investigation into the backstage altercation between the 44-year-old and Jack Perry at All In, which took place at Wembley Stadium on August 27.

The wrestling world hasn’t been able to stop taking about what might come next for CM Punk, but many believe that the abrupt end to his recent run, as well as the controversial nature of it, may prompt the star to go back into retirement after what would be a fitting end against Samoa Joe at Wembley.

Will CM Punk return to WWE?

Let’s not forget, Punk signing with AEW in the first place ended seven years away from the ring for the star, with it well documented for much of his absence that he felt as if he would never come back.

With other companies perhaps not having the means to bring him in, it’s starting to appear as if an unlikely return to WWE is the only way in which wrestling fans could still get to see CM Punk perform, now that he's out of AEW.

In recent days, reports have come out suggesting that Punk was at least ‘open’ to a return to WWE last year, with it believed that he was keen on coming back at the Royal Rumble and feuding with Kevin Owens into WrestleMania.READ MORE: CM Punk's pitch for WWE return leaked online; including WrestleMania opponent

How do people in WWE feel about CM Punk returning?

On this note, the final decision on whether the Chicagoan comes back would sit with Triple H, who has had a rocky relationship with Punk dating back more than a decade. Hunter’s pre-existing issues for the outspoken performer makes a comeback sound unlikely, though, as the old saying goes, you really can never say never with regard to the future.

While the possibility is there, many will wonder how those who are already in WWE feel about the prospect of CM Punk rejoining their ranks. Now, PWInsider have shared some insight into what some roster members think about the idea of the former AEW World Champion coming in, and it isn't positive.

Within minutes of the announcement that Punk was terminated “with cause” by AEWn, he was an immediate topic of discussion within WWE, especially top talents. There were some who were adamantly against the idea and didn’t believe it could happen but others who looked at it as a “chance to make big money.” We know of one top-tier star who was all for it, but it wouldn’t be their call.

READ MORE: CM Punk unlikely to return to WWE after 'burning that bridge' Who specifically opposed Punk’s re-hiring wasn’t disclosed, but, the ‘Second City Saint’ has always been a polarising individual, so, if WWE do choose to re-integrate him into their locker room, it’s no surprise that many wouldn’t be overly comfortable with his brash personality coming into the company.

As always, should more come out about CM Punk and any potential links to WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.