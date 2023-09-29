Highlights After months of speculation surrounding his future, it's been reported that Edge's WWE contract is expiring tomorrow, with no extension being signed

After months of speculation, we now have an indication as to when Edge may be free to appear outside of WWE, with reports stating that his contract is expiring tomorrow.

At this point, it’s no secret that Edge’s wrestling future is up in the air. When WWE travelled to Canada to put on SmackDown in August, a huge deal was made of whether it may be the last time that the four-time WWE Champion would ever wrestle.

Edge admitted to the viewers that his career was winding down, and to capitalise on the conversation that was building over his future, a match was set up between he and Sheamus, in which the pair certainly stole the show.

Is Edge leaving WWE?

It was a hard-hitting affair which surprised many people. Who knows whether the 2021 Royal Rumble winner will return to the WWE ring, but if that was indeed his last outing under the banner of Vince McMahon’s company, it was certainly a fitting way to go out.

To this day, there has been no official word from Edge on what he will do next, with the last we heard from the man himself being him speaking openly about how he had a new WWE contract sitting in his email inbox, but at that point, he still wasn’t sure what to do.

Is Edge joining AEW?

He was quite open with the fact that his current deal with the company ended in September, though he purposely didn’t give any further detail as to which particular date it expired. We are now within the last few days of the month, with there still being no announcement with regard to his future, whether that be a new contract or a move elsewhere.

However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Edge’s current WWE deal expires tomorrow (September 30), which means he'll be able to sign with AEW, should be want to, as early as this weekend.

Edge's WWE contract is up on Saturday (September 30). So he's free to sign with AEW and appear on Sunday at WrestleDream. People in WWE, at least just a few weeks ago, believed that he was going there.

As the report notes, at least according to people that Meltzer has spoken to within WWE, the feeling is that Edge isn't going to be staying with the wrestling giant and is going to be jumping to AEW shortly.

Real Name Adam Copeland Ring Name Edge Date of Birth October 30, 1973 (age 49) Height 6ft 5" Weight 240lbs Trained By Ron Hutchinson & Sweet Daddy Siki Debut July 1, 1992 Titles Won 4x WWE Championship, 7x World Heavyweight Championship, 5x Intercontinental Championship, 1x WCW United States Championship, 12x World Tag Team Championship, 2x WWE Tag Team Championship, 2001 King of the Ring tournament winner, 2005 Money in the Bank match winner & 2010 and 2021 Royal Rumble match winner

The news will surely pique the interest of all wrestling, as it seems we are on the cusp of a new journey for Edge, one of the biggest stars not only in WWE right now, but of the 21st century.

Of course, Meltzer explicitly mentioned this Sunday’s AEW WrestleDream as a potential first destination for Edge outside of WWE, and given that his longtime friend Christian Cage is defending the TNT Championship on the show, Tony Khan might have himself the perfect place to debut the Hall of Famer.

RELATED: One of WWE's biggest stars is 'closer than ever' to joining AEWIn particular, this weekend’s match will see Cage’s current ally Luchasaurus banned from ringside, so Edge could very easily fill that absence by arriving in AEW to help his friend and former tag team partner.

Understandably, there will remain those who want the star to make a WWE comeback and perhaps retire on a grand stage such as WrestleMania, but it does appear as if he is going to be exploring his options and showing up elsewhere in the near future.

As always, should more come out about Edge and his potential move to AEW, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.