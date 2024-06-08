Highlights Women's tennis is rising in popularity with stars like Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, and Iga Świątek paving the way for a larger female audience.

TopSpin 2K25's release is thought to be able to help promote real-life interest in women's tennis with its diverse roster of in-game stars.

Sloane Stephens, Paula Badosa and Caroline Garcia all believe that in a digital world, gaming could be instrumental in helping attract new audiences to tennis.

Tennis is certainly a sport that is on the rise, especially women’s tennis, with young figureheads like Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka and Iga Świątek just three names of the next generation, who are aiming to further build upon the legacy of what their heroes like Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova created before them.

Now, there is an additional way to help promote the sport to young women and girls, thanks to the highly anticipated release of the latest iteration of the TopSpin series, TopSpin 2K25.

It has been 13 years since tennis has had such a top-tier feature video game, and stars Sloane Stephens, Paula Badosa and Caroline Garcia all expressed in a sit down with GIVEMESPORT at the French Open that TopSpin 2K25 has the power to attract an even bigger female audience into their sport.

Women’s Sport Is on the Rise Everywhere

It’s no secret that women’s sports are becoming more and more popular by the day. In fact, it’s something that is being widely encouraged across the world.

When the England Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 in extra time of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 with 87,192 people in attendance at Wembley Stadium, they became the first English team – men or women - since the World Cup winning team in 1966 to lift a major trophy.

This victory on home soil then acted as a catalyst for a seismic shift in the landscape of women’s football, not just domestically but on a global scale.

The viewing figures spoke for themselves, with an estimated 50 million people worldwide tuning in just for the final alone, almost three times that of the 2017 final, while 17.4 million watched domestically, making the day the Lionesses made history even more poignant, with it going on to be the most watched programme on the BBC for the entirety of 2022.

Stateside saw a similar trend, but in college basketball, with viewing records continually being set throughout the March Madness tournament, ending with the women’s NCAA final drawing in an estimated 18.7 million viewers – an NCAA women’s record - while the men’s final attracted far fewer numbers, only 14.82 million, despite taking place the following day.

A large part of this soaring rise in engagement was due to the number of college athletes who had built up significant personal brands, with the list of athletes headlined by Caitlin Clark – arguably one of the greatest college players to have ever played the game – while Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso each played their role in attracting a large following on their way into entering the WNBA, where this trend, though the season is still in its early stages, has appeared to be continuing on an upward trajectory.

Following a similar mold, women’s tennis is also on the up with stars like Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu leading the way with their social media profiles generating 2.8 million and 2.4 million followers, respectively, making them the two most-followed active tennis players.

Serena Williams – who retired in 2022 – has done her part in creating a new and exciting culture in women’s tennis, boasting a 17.2 million-strong following, and has continued to be a trailblazer for the sport.

Larger followings in individual athletes has meant more uptake in the sport, which has set off a cascade of more money being filtered into the women’s game from branding and sponsorships, improved training facilities, and most of all, provided more access and widened participation for young girls to follow in the footsteps of their heroes.

French tennis star, Caroline Garcia’s path into tennis was slightly different, and admitted she took part in multiple sports because her parents encouraged her to be active, and after having to choose one due to scheduling issues, she settled on tennis and worked hard to be the best she could be at it.

“I started to play tennis just because my parents wanted me to play sports. I played some basketball, I did some dance, and they were just doing tennis for fun and casually, and I ended up staying. Little by little, I started to be good, but I was not a great young player and [nor] promising.”

The former world number four now acknowledges that the world is different, and that young people of today grow up in a more digital space, with easy access to games consoles.

But, Garcia feels that tennis can use that to their advantage by using video games, such as TopSpin 2K25, to inspire newer, and perhaps more unexpected, audiences into wanting to step out into reality and find a local court to play tennis on.

“It's always nice to have great video games where you can play, you can be competitive, and that makes you feel that you want to try it in real life… I think it's very important, especially now, where it's quite common for every family to have one video game station at home, where kids can play after school… have fun and charge [their] mind a little bit.”

The Importance of Having Female Representation in Video Games

TopSpin 2K25 has doubled its number of in-game female athletes since the previous iteration

Courtesy of 2K Games - TopSpin 2K25

With an estimated 3.09 billion active gamers worldwide, there is a soaring market for video games. But, a recent report conducted by Global Gamer Study estimated that 72 percent of women in the online population also play video games, only nine percent down on engagement from men (81 percent).

This figure is hugely important to both the present, and future, of gaming as it promotes the need for ensuring there is a pathway to a more inclusive and diverse gaming culture.

In the latest installment of TopSpin 2K25, they have ensured to keep up with the trajectory of the gaming market, and have doubled the number of female athletes that can be played with in the game to 14.

Back in 2011, players had access to the likes of Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Eugenie Bouchard, among a couple of others, but now the roster has grown to include both legends, like Williams and Maria Sharapova, and modern day stars such as Gauff, Osaka and Raducanu.

Courtesy of 2K Games - TopSpin 2K25

Sitting down with Paula Badosa and Stephens – who are both playable characters in the game – and Garcia, they all shared the view that an increase in female avatars in the game has the power to promote tennis as a sport in real life.

For Garcia, who has won 11 WTA titles in her career, she feels that the game can bring about a friendly – yet competitive – atmosphere among friends and families, which, in turn, could see young girls wanting to go out to play the real thing.

“I think it's definitely important [to have female representation in video games]. There are so many people who are able to watch sports on TV, and sometimes would like to play, but it's not possible right away. So, sometimes video games are also a way to kind of play the game a little bit, and to have fun with the family, have fun with friends. And it's always important to keep remembering it's a game, and we all had fun playing games. So it’s very good for tennis, it's been a while, and it’s good to have a video game to promote our sport.”

One thing the 30-year-old did mention was that sometimes there is a lack of access to sport and especially tennis, which requires more equipment in the form of rackets and balls, while also needing a court that has a net, where sports like football can require only a ball to get playing.

While former World No. 2 Badosa echoed Garcia’s views, she recalls when she was inspired by seeing people who looked like her on television playing tennis, and argues that in the modern world, where gaming is such a central focal point to many young people’s lives, being able to be behind the control of female players who are represented in the game could ignite that same interest.

“We have the female side, especially, as I say, because video games, I think younger generations [of women and girls] play, and they can feel inspired to go out and start playing our sport, and I think that is very important… That even happened to me. I mean, not maybe in a video game, but seeing them on TV, that's how I felt. I wanted to be there one day, so that, for sure, helped people get more into the sport.”

Women Are Always ‘Fighting for a Little Bit More’

TopSpin 2K25 helps give female athletes the chance to be learned about more

In the current climate of the world that we live in, though, women are still fighting for a similar level of respect and recognition as their male counterparts, and tennis, and Roland-Garros in particular, has helped bridge that gap, with the winners of the men's and women’s French Open singles each pocketing €2.4 million ($2.59 million).

But the USA’s Stephens still thinks there’s much more work to do, especially as it pertains to diversifying the representation in tennis, praising TopSpin 2K25 for its promotion and inclusion of diverse figures in and around the game (and its cover art).

Courtesy of 2K Games - TopSpin 2K25

She further identified the game’s ability to create the opportunity for players to learn about both these contemporary stars and legends, which is just one of many pieces of the puzzle that could help raise the profile of the female athletes.

“At this point in time, female sports are on the up. So anyone that's not involved in women's sports is probably a loser, but I think that it's definitely important, just because, in general, obviously, women are always fighting for a little bit more. But I think here, now that we've doubled [female playable characters] and there’s more diversity, and more people to choose from, makes it cooler. Also, it just gives, obviously, another player, another woman, the opportunity to be in the game, be chosen, and to be more learned about and googled about, and all of these things. So it's kind of like a domino effect, which I think is good for everyone that's in the game.”

Perhaps one of Stephens’ memorable victories in the sport came earlier on in her career in 2013, where she eliminated then-title favorite Serena Williams at the quarter-final stage of the Australian Open. It would be her only victory with Williams holding a dominant 6-1 record in her head-to-head against her fellow American.

That particular match-up, though, still brings back fond memories for the now 31-year-old, though she is honest that her approach to Grand Slam tournaments is much more settled in routine now than when she was a fresh-faced 19-year-old playing against seasoned champions with no-fear.

“Obviously it was fun. I was young. I was up and coming, and it was one of my first slams that I was doing well at. It was a good opportunity, and I was still super new on tour, so it was just like I was out there playing and enjoying myself. It feels so long ago now. When you're coming on tour, and you're new, the vibe is just totally different... You don't know what to expect. There are a lot of new things happening. Things take you by surprise all the time, whereas now I’m pretty in sync with what’s going to happen, I can kind of predict what's going to happen before it happens...it's definitely a different vibe. But I would say it [the win vs. Williams] was exciting, not just because she was the best player in the world, and obviously still is the best player in the world, but at the time, she was still winning slams, she was still playing, she was in the middle of her career, which is cool. And, it was just a really fun time.”

Now a seasoned pro in her own right, with her best rank coming in 2018 when she was World No. 3, she understands that there is much more pressure placed on her younger opponents, especially those who find success very early on in their careers, and acknowledges that in the world of social media, it takes players to be more mentally strong because the expectations and pressure is made even higher.

“I think it depends on how good you get, and how quickly. So, if you're 18 and in the top 50, there's obviously a lot more expectation on you than other players. The players that I grew up with probably didn't have any really good results until maybe they were 25/26/27, so it's just a longer process for some people, and a shorter process for some other people. Learning that part of the game was also a little bit strange, especially being young and alone... it does make you grow up fast. Then, when you're actually on the court, you have to win, or you're getting death threats. So, it's a lot to balance and figure out there, and it takes a strong individual, because everything is manageable, but it takes some time.”

For the women’s side of the game, 2024 Roland-Garros has come to an end, after world number one Iga Świątek - who is in TopSpin 2K25 - handed Jasmine Paolini - the new world number seven - a 6-2, 6-1 straight set defeat to win her third consecutive French Open title, and fourth in five years, deservedly earning her the nickname 'The Queen of Clay'.

Oh, and she’s also only 23-years-old.

The future of women’s tennis is very bright indeed.

Sloane Stephens, Paula Badosa, and Caroline Garcia spoke exclusively to GIVEMESPORT courtesy of Top Spin 2K25, the latest installment of the popular tennis video game franchise, which is available for purchase here.