Wolverhampton Wanderers' potential move for former Southampton striker Che Adams could hit a snag in the coming weeks - with reports suggesting that Italian outfit Torino have made their intentions clear to secure his services on a free transfer after his contract expiry on the south coast.

Adams has been without a club for two weeks following the end of his deal, which has made him an attractive proposition for interested teams to come in and swoop him up without a fee. For some time, it has been thought that Wolves would be the side to prise him away from Southampton with Premier League football on offer - but according to Alan Nixon on his Patreon channel, Gary O'Neil's men could be stumped by Torino, with the Italian outfit looking to add to their front line with a move for the 28-year-old hitman in the coming weeks.

Torino Look to Make a Move For Che Adams

The striker is on the Serie A club's shortlist

The report by Nixon states that Torino have joined the race to sign the Scottish international, with the club wanting to speak to Adams in a bid to sway his mind away from his Midlands roots.

The Leicester-born star has been out of contract since July 1 after spending five years at Southampton, scoring 41 goals in 164 league games for the south coast outfit - but he is after a change of scenery, and as a result, is speaking to other clubs.

Che Adams's Championship statistics (inc. play offs) - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 41 =8th Goals 16 2nd Assists 4 =4th Shots Per Game 2 4th Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =10th Match rating 6.82 9th

Nottingham Forest had registered their interest earlier in the window, whilst Wolves have been long-term admirers - but with Southampton failing to sort a contract out despite promotion to the Premier League, he is free to speak to other teams.

Torino are keen to sort a deal out, and will hope to tempt the Tartan Army attacker to join them in Serie A.

Adams Would be a Strong Premier League Option

The striker has vast top-flight experience

Adams would be a useful squad player for most Premier League teams in the bottom half of the table. Hitting 25 top-flight goals for the Saints in his first four seasons at St. Mary's, Adams was forced to drop down to the second-tier last season - though his tally of 16 league goals in just 41 games under Russell Martin played a huge part in them reaching the Premier League via the play-offs, after beating Leeds United in the final at Wembley, with Martin calling his striker 'amazing' for his contributions over the course of the season.

He isn't overly prolific, but 25 goals in the English top-flight for a side that largely struggled elsewhere on the pitch in his final two years isn't something to be mocked at Wolves will feel that if he does go to Torino, they could have passed up a great opportunity.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Adams' most prolific Premier League season for Southampton was in 2020/21 with nine strikes in the top-flight.

Hwang Hee-chan has been linked with a move to French giants Marseille and a big enough bid could tempt Wolves to part ways with the South Korean striker, whilst Pedro Neto continues to garner interest from European clubs alongside Manchester City and Newcastle United - so Adams would be a good pickup on a free if only for squad depth whilst newer targets come in for cheaper fees.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-07-24.