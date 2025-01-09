Toronto FC are finalizing a deal to sign Canadian international forward Theo Corbeanu from Granada CF on loan, while also finalizing a deal to transfer Thiago Andrade to an Asian club, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

TFC traded with San Diego FC to pick up Andrade from the expansion draft and have made a quick profit on that deal, with sources saying the fee will be around $500,000. In his place, Corbeanu will arrive soon. Granada Digital first reported the signing was close. The deal is a one-year loan with a purchase option set at $1 million, sources say.

Corbeanu, 22, has seven caps with the Canadian national team. He previously spent time in Toronto's academy before departing for the youth system at Wolverhampton Wanderers . He went on a series of loans from Wolves before being signed by Granada last winter.

During his time in Spain, Corbeanu has made 22 appearances — nine in LaLiga last year, 10 in LaLiga2 this season, as well as three Copa del Rey appearances. Though he has featured in a number of games, he has started only two league games, both of which were in October. He has been an unused substitute in seven of their last eight matches.

In Toronto, the talented young player should have a runway for more minutes.

It's a busy few weeks for Toronto, as the club are at the final stage of their coaching search and are also working towards an exit for forward Lorenzo Insigne , as revealed by GIVEMESPORT this week. Once the coach is decided, further additions should come.