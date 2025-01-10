Toronto FC will name Robin Fraser their next head coach, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Gio Savarese was the other final candidate, but Fraser is in talks to return to Toronto.

Fraser was an assistant with TFC for several years under Greg Vanney, part of the staff that won the 2017 treble as Toronto won MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and the Canadian Championship.

Most recently, Fraser was the Colorado Rapids head coach. He led the club to the top of the Western Conference in 2021, the second consecutive season they made the playoffs. Fraser departed the club before the end of the 2023 season.

Fraser was interviewed by at minimum both the New England Revolution last winter and the San Jose Earthquakes this offseason, GIVEMESPORT previously reported.

Toronto FC have been without a coach since John Herdman left this offseason after only one year in charge . TFC have cycled through several coaches since Vanney left after the 2020 season, with Chris Armas, Bob Bradley, Terry Dunfield (interim) and Herdman taking charge of games.

The club aim to have a period of stability moving forward, as seen by the comprehensive rebuild happening under GM Jason Hernandez following the departure of president Bill Manning. Manning led deals to sign Bradley, Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, among others.

Toronto finished 11th in the Eastern Conference last season and are looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Savarese has been a finalist for several managerial jobs but is yet to return to the sidelines. He was part of the final two with Nashville SC over the summer and LaLiga club Valladolid this winter. He interviewed with San Jose this winter and New England last winter, among other potential opportunities.

When Toronto finalizes their deal, the Vancouver Whitecaps will be the last remaining MLS team without a manager. The Whitecaps are at the final stage of their search as well, down to just two or three finalists. Savarese is one of the finalists, sources say.