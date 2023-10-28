Highlights The departure of Fred VanVleet will require the Raptors to adjust at the point guard position, with Dennis Schröder likely taking over as the starter.

Toronto's depth has improved with a solidified starting lineup and a strong second unit featuring players like Gary Trent Jr., Jalen McDaniels, and rookie Gradey Dick.

Scottie Barnes's growth will be a key factor for the Raptors, as he has the opportunity to unlock more of his game under a new head coach and with more room to operate as a playmaker. Pascal Siakam's leadership will also be crucial for the team's success.

Heading into the 2023-24 NBA season, there isn't much talk about the Toronto Raptors and their ceiling as a team. The club experienced its most tumultuous offseason in years, as well, with head coach Nick Nurse making way for rookie bench boss Darko Rajaković, and longtime Raptors guard Fred VanVleet signing a huge deal with the Houston Rockets in free agency.

After a disjointed 2022-23 that ended in an early exit in the Play-In Tournament, can Toronto bounce back and go further this year?

Here are a few key things to keep a close eye on for this upcoming campaign.

Point guard play

In 2023-24, the Raptors will undergo a period of adjustment at the point guard spot following the departure of VanVleet in free agency. VanVleet, who went from an undrafted prospect to an NBA Champion and All-Star, was a stalwart at the position for nearly five seasons. He was the perfect bridge for the franchise after Kyle Lowry's impressive tenure in Toronto. Now, the Raptors will look ahead with Dennis Schröder as the primary starter going into this season.

Schröder is definitely capable of stepping in and taking the reins as a lead playmaker. His style is a nice fit next to other playmakers like Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam because he competes on defense and creates action as a penetrator. That said, Schröder has also thrived in a backup role, especially in recent seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. Rajaković could delegate Schröder as a sixth man and elevate someone like Barnes as a part-time/situational starter instead of going with a more traditional option.

Going in the season, though, look for Schröder to command the position as a starter – his experience and production makes the job "his to lose." In addition to Schröder, expect Malachi Flynn to receive minutes as another option. Flynn, who is entering his fourth season in Toronto, is more of a scoring guard who can make plays downhill and from outside with his jumper. Both Schröder and Flynn must prioritize getting talented scorers like Siakam, Barnes, and OG Anunoby involved at all costs.

Overall depth

Last year, Toronto's bench play took a hit due to inconsistent lineup choices in the starting five. In 2023-24, however, it appears as if the Raptors have more of a solidified group of starters. Schröder, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam, and Jakob Poeltl are the main players Rajaković will lean on.

The second unit will heavily feature Gary Trent Jr., Chris Boucher, Jalen McDaniels, Malachi Flynn, Thaddeus Young, and rookie Gradey Dick. Trent Jr., McDaniels, and Dick figure to make the biggest impact off the bench due to their versatility as outside shooters. Trent Jr., who had an inconsistent 2022-23, should benefit from a clearer role as a featured scorer off the bench. Since arriving in Toronto a few seasons ago, he's been a steady long-range threat and defender.

McDaniels, Flynn, and Boucher should help spearhead a defensive-minded second unit. Gradey Dick's an athletic perimeter prospect who will also receive nice playing time – he's a sleeper rookie to watch in 2024.

Scottie Barnes's growth

Barnes burst onto the scene during his rookie campaign in 2021-22. Selected fourth overall, Barnes's immediate success in Toronto came as a bit of a surprise. He averaged 15.3 points per game and was named Rookie of the Year. In Year 2, though, Barnes's production was a bit stagnant. A lot of it can be attributed to Toronto's own inconsistencies. Instead of a roster and situation that influenced growth, Toronto's rising star did not break out like many believed he would.

With a new head coach and more room to operate as a playmaker with VanVleet now in Houston, Barnes should unlock more of his game in 2023-24. Siakam, Schröder, Anunoby, Poeltl, and Trent Jr. should all comfortably average double digits in scoring, so Barnes's improvement will likely come defensively, as a passer, and as an outside shooter.

Pascal Siakam's leadership

A late-riser in his career, Siakam's been playing at a franchise level since winning his first NBA title with the Raptors in 2019. To this point, he's practically accomplished everything: he's a multi-time All-Star, champion, and made two All-NBA teams. His constant improvement as a basketball player is worth studying, but entering his next chapter in Toronto, the main narrative surrounding Siakam is all about leadership.

In the years following Toronto's improbable championship run in 2019, Siakam's had both VanVleet and Nick as holdovers from that group. While a couple of members (Anunoby and Boucher) from that team remain, Siakam is now the true leader in the locker room for everyone to follow. His incredible work ethic is one way he will make an impact on the team's younger talent. Aside from that, he needs to help establish a tone on the defensive side of the ball, which was his specialty prior to breaking out as a premiere scorer (averaging a career-high 24.2 points per game in 2022-23).

Pascal Siakam - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 24.2 Rebounds 7.8 Assists 5.8 Field goal % 48.0 3-point field goal % 32.4

Re-acquiring Poeltl (in 2023) was important for Siakam, as he's now able to slot back into his more natural position at power forward. A unit of Poeltl, Siakam, Anunoby, and Barnes should be able to frustrate opponents on the defensive end each night.

Team identity

It will be interesting to see which strategy Rajaković decides to employ in 2023-24. In the past, Toronto has thrived on balance, depth, and versatility stand out. With a similar makeup of sized, two-way players going into this season, the Raptors will need to focus on a real identity to return to the postseason. Last year, Toronto finished in the top-half in defensive rating but failed to showcase enough consistency on either end to gain sustainable confidence as a team.

With better-established roles in 2023-24, they have the roster flexibility to challenge for a playoff spot. The overall ceiling for the team may be capped at a possible postseason spot, but it's a step in the right direction for a new coach, long-time star (Siakam), emerging star (Barnes), and a supporting cast capable of surprising. If the Raptors can quickly get up to speed and improve upon areas that haunted them in 2022-23, they will be a fun squad to pay attention to down the stretch of the season.

Read more: NBA: 5 teams that may blow up their roster soon