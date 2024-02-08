Highlights Toronto Raptors acquire Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji from Utah Jazz in exchange for Kira Lewis, Otto Porter, and a 2024 first-round pick.

Olynyk's shooting skills and pass-first mentality will benefit the Raptors' frontcourt, which has been lacking in shooting.

Agbaji, a young player, will have the opportunity to contribute to the Raptors' long-term plans with increased playing time.

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly set to acquire Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kira Lewis, who was part of the Pascal Siakam deal, Otto Porter, and a 2024 first-round pick.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors are sending the least favorable pick between the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, and the Utah Jazz, which likely be in the late first round.

Olynyk, a Toronto native, is posting modest averages of 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, all while shooting 56.2 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from deep. He'll join a Raptors squad that's desperately lacking in shooting from its frontcourt, especially considering Jakob Poeltl is a traditional center with little to no shooting skills.

His pass-first mentality will also largely benefit the Raptors, whose head coach Darko Rajakovic, has previously expressed his love for unselfish basketball.

Agbajii is in his sophomore season, and hasn't been able to crack the starting rotation but has put up 5.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game in 51 contests. He's shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from three, which aren't exactly highly promising numbers, but he'll get his playing time with the Raptors in an effort to be a part of their long-term plans.

The 23-year-old was the 14th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

Olynyk helps the Raptors with spacing

Raptors centers average 33.3 percent from three

The Raptors are currently 18-30 and aren't exactly a contender to both make the playoffs and if, by some miracle, they do, make it out of the first round. Making the trade for Olynyk in exchange for a first-rounder does seem head-scratching at first, especially when considering the Canadian big man is 32 years old, but they have their own pick this season, provided they get a top-six draft pick, as well as Indiana's first-round pick and Detroit Pistons' second-round pick they acquired from the New York Knicks for OG Anunoby.

Kelly Olynyk – 2023-24 Shot Distribution Shots FGA FG% Restricted Area 101 76.2 In the Paint (Non-RA) 47 51.1 Mid-Range 26 30.8 Left Corner 3 6 50.0 Right Corner 3 11 27.3 Above the Break 3 67 44.8

Toronto also sorely needed shooting from its frontcourt, something Chris Boucher could do only decently well at best, and something Poeltl can't do at all. With Precious Achiuwa gone, they needed someone to balance what the rest of their centers couldn't do.

He may not be in the Raptors' long-term plans, but they didn't give up that much to acquire him. As well, in acquiring Agbaji, who's still young, the team has another young piece to slot into their rotations.