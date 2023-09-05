Highlights The Toronto Raptors have not traded or extended Pascal Siakam, indicating that they are keeping their options open for his future with the team.

Siakam has drawn interest from the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic, but he reportedly only wants to sign an extension with the Raptors if he were to be traded.

Siakam's potential to make an All-NBA team in the upcoming season could impact the value of his next contract, with the possibility of him becoming the recipient of a record-setting extension.

The Toronto Raptors now face a huge decision on what to do with their franchise star Pascal Siakam, with the Canadian outfit neither trading him, nor yet signing him to an extension. According to NBA writer Mark Medina, though, the lack of activity concerning the 29-year-old may indicate that the Raptors are keeping their options open.

Toronto Raptors news – Pascal Siakam

The Toronto Raptors appear to have huge question marks hanging over their roster going into the 2023-24 NBA regular season after the departure of their veteran point-guard, Fred VanVleet, and now they face a major, potentially franchise-altering, decision over the future of Pascal Siakam.

The 29-year-old has reportedly drawn interest from the Atlanta Hawks, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, with the team having "attempted several creative packages", even including a three-team scenario in their pursuit of landing the power forward, but to no avail.

Furthermore, another team who appear to be watching Siakam closely are the Orlando Magic, according to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, who subsequently reported that they are gauging their leading scorer’s market value before committing to such decision.

However, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported that the two-time NBA All-Star would only consider signing an extension with the Raptors, where he won the only championship ring of his career so far, and not with any other team if he were to be traded.

Previously, Mark Medina told GIVEMESPORT that it would be “inevitable” that the Raptors would seek a trade, going on to report that they would need to do so as they were not “serious playoff contenders”, although when they would decide to execute such a deal still remains unpredictable. This is because of what they would want in return – established players that they feel would accelerate the rebuild they are in desperate need of doing if they are to become playoff contenders, let alone a team with championship aspirations.

What does Mark Medina think about the Pascal Siakam situation?

With the Raptors so far not committing to signing Siakam to the extension he is eligible for, Medina thinks that may be an indication that they are choosing to keep their options open, with a trade away still not entirely ruled out either.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “We’ll see. It’s both telling that the Raptors have neither traded Pascal Siakam nor have agreed to an extension.”

“That suggests the Raptors are keeping their options open with either scenario. But if they trade Siakam, it will have to be a move that either keeps them in the playoff mix or at least accelerates a short rebuild.”

Pascal Siakam – future owner of the largest contract in NBA history?

If Pascal Siakam were to make an All-NBA team during the 2023-24 season, he would be eligible to become the recipient of a five-year, $307.23 million extension with the Raptors, according to The Athletic. He has already been named to an All-NBA team twice in his career, the second-team in 2020, and the third-team in 2022, respectively.

This would surpass that of Jaylen Brown’s record-setting five-year, $304 million supermax deal which the Boston Celtics signed him to after he made the All-NBA second team last season.

Pascal Siakam - NBA Career Statistics (2017-Present) Minutes Played 30.6 Points 17.0 Assists 3.5 Rebounds 6.5 Steals 0.9 Blocks 0.7 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

The Cameroonian-born forward has just come off of his best individual season to date, where per Statmuse, he averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 48% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point line.

Now that he is entering his eighth NBA season, he is eligible to sign for 30 percent of the salary cap either via extension with the Raptors, or with any other NBA team in free-agency which he is set to enter in the 2024 off-season.

Should he not make an All-NBA team next season as a Raptor, then he will only be able to sign a maximum contract worth four-years, $192 million, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania’s report further went on to suggest that no conversations surrounding an extension between the player and the team have yet to take place, and so it may well be that Siakam plays this season with uncertainty over where his future lies thereafter.

Could this impact his play on the court? – Quite possibly, but we will just have to wait and see if any negotiations transpire between now and the start of the season.

For now, though, Pascal Siakam remains a Toronto Raptor, and it is up to the team to make up their mind on whether they see the 29-year-old in their future plans or not. Regardless, they should be acting with some urgency to find a resolution, as to not let this situation impact their preparation for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season under new head coach, Darko Rajakovic.