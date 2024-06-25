Highlights The Toronto Raptors may need a new point guard as they consider trading Bruce Brown and balancing playmaking duties.

Retaining Gary Trent Jr. could fill a 3-and-D wing gap, enhancing the Raptors' perimeter lineup.

An effective trade involving Bruce Brown can provide salary relief and create a sizable trade exception for Toronto.

The Toronto Raptors played below expectations early into the 2023-24 season. It was a rough start in general, with Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic being accused of stealing scouting videos from the New York Knicks. However, once they made it past that bump in the road, it didn't get easier.

The Raptors won their season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves and were 5-5 to start the year, but both Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby were streaky, particularly from beyond the arc. Scottie Barnes, now tasked with point-forward duties due to Fred VanVleet's departure, was their most consistent player. Indeed, with his two-way impact, he looked like the face of the franchise. That picture became even more clear once the Raptors traded away Siakam and Anunoby.

Unfortunately for Toronto, Barnes missed most of the team's games after the All-Star Break after fracturing his hand. As a result, they weren't able to see the potential of their reworked Big 3. However, looking at their roster, there are a few ways they can improve the trio's supporting cast.

3 Draft a Point Guard

The Raptors don't have a natural point guard, but they could get one

Entering the 2024 offseason, several scenarios could lead to them needing to replace a backcourt player.

To start, the Raptors are looking to move hybrid guard Bruce Brown. Secondly, sharpshooter Gary Trent Jr. is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Lastly, combo guard Immanuel Quickley will be a restricted-free agent. Of the three, Quickley is the most likely to return because of what the Raptors gave up for him, his play upon arriving in Toronto, his chemistry with RJ Barrett, and the Raptors’ ability to match any offer he gets.

The Raptors’ positional versatility must also be taken into account. Quickley can play either backcourt spot. Barrett can play either wing spot. As a result, they could both start in the backcourt.

However, as being a primary facilitator isn’t Quickley’s most natural role, that also leaves open the door for Toronto to bring in a starting point guard. As Quickley and Barnes both have plenty of playmaking upside, the Raptors probably don’t want to take the ball out of their hands too much. Nonetheless, a lead guard that organizes the offense and can play off of Quickley, Barnes, and Barrett would be beneficial.

This is why, with the No. 19 pick, Toronto should draft USC point guard Isaiah Collier. The No. 1 high school recruit in the Class of 2023, Collier has slipped down the draft boards due to a streaky jumper and questions about his motor. Nonetheless, Collier was productive, averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on 49.0 percent shooting from the field. He also converted 36.4 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes.

His first-step burst, tight handle, graceful footwork, creative finishes, and ability to score through contact are star-caliber. As a true point guard, he shows a natural proclivity for passing, rarely playing selfishly. Whether delivering the ball in transition or half-court, there isn’t a pass the intelligent floor general can’t make.

In landing with the Raptors, he’s heading to a rebuilding team whose head coach specializes in player development. Furthermore, because he won’t be tasked with carrying a team but sharing the load, the process should be organic. This should help him recapture at least some of his former glory without it looking forced. That being said, while there are concerns about Collier’s game, the only real hurdle is himself. He has to dial down his aggressiveness on offense and channel it to his defense.

A lineup of Collier, Quickley, Barrett, and Barnes will excel at scoring in the paint and generating the type of ball movement that will lead to easy looks. In the minutes they play alongside Kelly Olynyk, this becomes even more true.

2 Bring Back Trent Jr. in Free Agency

Bringing Gary Trent Jr. back prevents them from having to find another 3-and-D wing

Say that Collier, Quickley, and Barrett start along the Raptors perimeter. Behind them, the only depth is Gradey Dick, assuming Brown will be traded. Looking at the skillsets of this quartet, what they’re missing is a 3-and-D wing or a combo guard who can shoot efficiently from the outside.

Fortunately for the Raptors, they don’t have to look far and wide to find one. They can simply re-sign Trent, who appears willing to return for the right amount. Indeed, just last summer there were talks of the former second-round pick signing an extension.

Potential Raptors Rotation (2024-25) G Isaiah Collier ? G Immanuel Quickley Gary Trent Jr. F RJ Barrett Gradey Dick F Scottie Barnes Chris Boucher C Jakob Poeltl Kelly Olynyk

At 6-foot-5 and 209 pounds, Trent is a dual wing with a penchant for knocking down 3-pointers. Since being traded to the Raptors in 2021, he’s averaged 16.4 points per game while shooting 38.0 percent from 3. Among the better on-ball defenders, he’s also averaged 1.4 steals per game in that time.

Playing behind Quickley in this mock offseason, Trent should be the team’s sixth man. When Collier sits, Quickley assumes point guard duties and Trent comes in. Until Collier proves he wants to play defense, Quickley and Trent will likely be their best defensive pairing in the backcourt.

1 Trade the Veteran

Toronto can shed salary and generate a sizable trade exception by trading Bruce Brown

As previously mentioned, Brown will likely be on the move this offseason.

Considered to be a Swiss Army Knife in his time with the Denver Nuggets, his versatility rang hollow with the Indiana Pacers. Despite his admirable defense, the veteran’s offense was an eyesore. He couldn’t efficiently score 1-on-1 and he made just 31.4 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes. However, even with Brown making 38.7 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3s after the All-Star Break, his performance hasn’t been good enough to justify him being paid $23 million next season.

As a result, the Raptors should offload his salary, sending him and a pair of future second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons. This move doesn’t change whether Toronto is able to re-sign Trent as they have his Bird Rights. However, it’ll lower their tax bill for the 2024-25 season, which could have larger implications down the line. The Raptors will also be able to generate a trade exception that's equal to Brown's first-year salary, per CBA rules. With that $22 million trade exception, the Raptors will be able to add a starting-caliber player without having to sacrifice a player or worry about matching salaries.

Raptors - Pistons Trade Parameters Raptors receive $22 Million Trade Exception Pistons receive Bruce Brown 2024 No. 31 pick 2026 Second-Round Picks

Ironically, the Pistons drafted Brown in 2018 out of Miami. Perhaps just as notable is that he’s largely the same player that he was back then.

While Detroit will make this move in order to acquire draft assets, they may also appreciate bringing in a player who was a key contributor to a championship team. Brown’s journey also gives young players perspectives on the reality of NBA life, which could bolster them mentally. Lastly, Brown’s dedication to defense and willingness to play whatever role the team needs should be emulated by any player.