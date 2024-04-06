Highlights Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 31 points on 7-for-15 shooting from three.

Well, the Toronto Raptors' 15-game losing streak came to an end Friday night as the team played the Milwaukee Bucks on the road. They were able to secure the tight 117-111 win over the Bucks, who are under-performing despite coming into the season with championship aspirations.

Milwaukee started by trading for Damian Lillard and hiring first-time head coach and former Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin to lead the team. Halfway through the season, they let Griffin go, hiring Doc Rivers to take over the head coaching position. That has not seemed to work out either, as the Bucks are now on a three-game losing streak and couldn't manage to get the win against the Raptors.

Toronto came into this game as the underdogs, anticipating facing Giannis Antetokounmpo despite being undersized in the frontcourt. Giannis ended up being out for the game, but the Raptors still had Damian Lillard and a talented Bucks team to face.

The Raptors actually got some of their players back from injury, adding some fresh legs to their roster. All of Gary Trent Jr., RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley played together, with Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji returning to the lineup as well after missing time.

It was the team's most cohesive performance since the beginning of March when they lost Scottie Barnes to a fractured hand injury. Trent, Quickley, and Barrett each scored 20+ points to help propel the team to a victory, avoiding creeping closer to the team's worst losing streak in franchise history.

Gary Trent Jr. Shoots the Lights Out

Trent scored 31 points on 7-for-15 shooting from three

Gary Trent Jr. has been carrying this team throughout a rocky March and now April. He's been one of the team's only core players to remain (mostly) healthy throughout this stretch of injuries and absences for the Raptors.

"It feels really good. I'm really obviously proud of all of our team. Desire to win, a lot of stuff that we had to overcome during the game. Guys came out, they were together, they breathed like one and they really deserved this win tonight." - Darko Rajaković

Through this time, he has also performed extremely well. His average in scoring increased by 10 points from February to March, as more of the offensive responsibility fell onto his shoulders.

In Friday's game against Milwaukee, he absolutely shot the lights out. He made 7-for-15 of his three-point shots, scoring 31 points to help the Raptors to their first victory in over a month.

"Really just opportunity presented itself, for me to go out there and contribute as much as I can. We got some guys out. Everybody got to step up. Just going out there and playing. Teammates finding me, just playing free-flowing type of thing." - Gary Trent Jr.

Trent Jr. has always been a player who seems to perform well under pressure, not being afraid of taking the contested shot. That has helped immensely in his career, but especially now as he prepares to be a free agent this summer.

Also, funny enough, he had a similar performance against Milwaukee last year, going off in the fourth quarter to bring the Raptors back into the game and send them to overtime.

Barrett and Quickley Bring Hope to the Team

The two combined for 51 points in the win.

While this season may be a bust for the Toronto Raptors, there is hope for the future. When the team traded for Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett earlier in the season, it was a move to solidify the team's core for years to come.

RJ Barrett is contracted for next year, and Quickley is a Restricted Free Agent, but there isn't much doubt that he will be back.

The performance against the Bucks proved that having some talented players on your roster makes all the difference. Quickley scored 25 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, and three steals in the game, while Barrett had 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

We did not get too much time to see Quickley, Barrett, and Barnes together before Scottie's season-ending injury, but there is so much potential in that group for the future.

Off-season Moves Anticipated

The Raptors are expected to be heavy hitters in the draft and free agency.

With the promising core of Barnes, Barrett, and Quickley secured, the Raptors now face the task of building around them. The end of this season served as a good "audition" of sorts for some of the younger players, but the Raptors need to make some big moves in order to become playoff contenders sooner rather than later.

That will start when they find out whether they secured their top-six pick in the draft. Masai Ujiri has always been good at scouting draft talent despite what the mocks say, so if they get that pick, maybe they can get someone strong out of it.

"We're building habits to move forward, obviously, through this season, to the same habits and all the positive things that we did, and we want to bring that into next season as well, too. Everything we're doing is habit-building, setting a solid foundation." - Gary Trent Jr.

Then will come free agency. The Raptors have a bit of capital in terms of tradeable players and picks, should they decide to make a big trade, or free up some cap room to sign a big free agent. They could also trade up in the draft, but that seems less likely as many are calling this draft weaker than usual.

Looking ahead, the Raptors have a lot of options going into next season. Quite honestly, it can't get much worse than how we are ending this season, so it's exciting to see how they will improve going into next year.