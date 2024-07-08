Highlights The Raptors have made significant roster changes, trading key players and acquiring promising young talents.

Building around Scottie Barnes, the team aims to improve with a healthy lineup and better chemistry.

The weakened Eastern Conference playoff race offers Toronto an opportunity, but the 2025 NBA Draft could provide a chance for greatness.

The 2023-24 season was one that the Toronto Raptors and their fans will try to forget. After years of trying to make it work with their core, president Masai Ujiri finally waived the white flag and decided to move to a new chapter for the team.

The first domino to drop last season was trading OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks . This deal netted the Raptors a couple of promising young talents in Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett .

Then, the big domino dropped. Franchise legend Pascal Siakam was traded to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Bruce Brown and draft pick compensation.

The team made some other minor moves, the most notable of which was acquiring Ochai Agbaji and Kelly Olynyk from the Utah Jazz .

The team turned its attention to the 2024 NBA Draft . Unfortunately, they would have to settle for only making one selection in the first round, 19th overall, via the Pacers after losing their protected first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs .

The team made the most of the situation, selecting a promising wing prospect out of Baylor: Ja'Kobe Walter . They also maneuvered to secure many second-round talents once the opportunity rolled around.

Given the state around the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff race, the Raptors will head into the upcoming season with ample opportunity to reassert themselves as a play-in team with their young core.

The fact of the matter, though, is that's probably not the best path to long-term success for the organization.

The Raptors' Young Core

Barnes, Barrett and Quickley headline a promising future

The goal moving forward has been well-established for everyone to understand: Build around Scottie Barnes . It may be early into that process, but the team is certainly off to a promising start.

Toronto Raptors – Projected Starters for 2024-25 PG Immanuel Quickley SG Gradey Dick SF RJ Barrett PF Scottie Barnes C Jakob Poeltl

The Raptors have yet to truly see what all these players can do together in a large sample size due to all the injuries that the team suffered down the stretch of last season. In particular, Barnes had a hand injury that would require surgery and forced him to miss over a month's worth of action to end the year.

There is plenty of reason for optimism with regard to how this team can gel together next season. For starters, Barnes will get his first opportunity to be featured as "the guy."

Barnes had a 20-game sample size as the leading man for Toronto. The standout of that span that should excite people is his increase in assists.

Barnes averaged 6.1 assists per game last season. That average bumped up to 7.0 in the 20 games he played without Siakam. Barnes has always been a talented and underrated passer and that should be on full display next season.

Quickley and Barrett should both be poised for big years. The pair of former Knicks saw their production jump considerably in their new roles with the team, showing major improvements in key areas.

Quickley improved as a passer, averaging 6.8 assists per game. Barrett saw his scoring and efficiency take a healthy jump. Barrett's scoring average with the Raptors jumped up from 18.2 to 21.8.

However, the impressive part was seeing his field goal percentage skyrocket. Barrett shot 42.3 percent from the field with the Knicks in 2023-24 and 55.3 percent with the Raptors.

Gradey Dick should enjoy a potential breakout campaign in his second season. Dick's shooting really started to click down the stretch for the Raptors when barely anyone was watching the team anymore. He is the type of player who should be a major benefactor of Barnes' passing ability.

With Jakob Poeltl holding down the paint and an arsenal of good contributors ready to come off the bench, the team may be much better than people expect.

The Weakened Eastern Conference Playoff Race

Other teams are regressing, leaving a window of opportunity for Toronto

This offseason has shown that multiple teams toward the bottom of the playoff race are ready to fold their hands for the upcoming campaign.

2023-24 Play-In Picture Seed Team Record 7 76ers 47-35 8 Heat 46-36 9 Bulls 39-43 10 Hawks 36-46 11 Nets 32-50 12 Raptors 25-57 13 Hornets 21-61

The Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets both appear to be set on tanking and are not particularly shy about showing it. The Atlanta Hawks still have much to figure out about how they intend to retool and whether Trae Young remains a part of their future.

The only team besides the Raptors that could be poised for a jump in the standings is the Charlotte Hornets . They, too, are a young team with a promising core that may be better than anticipated next season.

Either way, it appears that a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament will be up for grabs next season with the decline of a few teams ahead of the Raptors. A healthy Raptors team with a full offseason to figure out new roles and chemistry should be positioned to fill that vacuum that has now been created.

But There's Also the 2025 NBA Draft

Toronto would be wise to be patient

The main reason why the Raptors should not jump the gun on trying to compete is simple: The 2025 NBA Draft should be loaded with talent.

The Raptors may be ready to return to their status as a good team, but grabbing one of the top prospects in the 2025 class could make it more certain they do ascend to that status.

GiveMeSport's Top Prospects In 2025 Position Name Forward Cooper Flagg Wing Airious Bailey Wing VJ Edgecombe Guard Nolan Traore Wing Hugo Gonzalez Guard Dylan Harper

There are several players in this class who could be game-changers and franchise-altering talents for the Raptors.

Naturally, nothing is ever guaranteed with the NBA Draft. There is no clear-cut promise of being able to fix all the problems a team may have with one player.

However, for a team like the Raptors, getting a potential superstar in the 2025 class would elevate them much further than any play-in or playoff experience could, at the moment.

If the Raptors are to deliver on Ujiri's promise of winning again in Toronto, patience and development should be the key focus of the 2024-25 season. There should be no rush to be good when the opportunity to be great awaits.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.