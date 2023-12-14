Highlights Toronto Raptors break losing streak with win at home against Atlanta Hawks, showing signs of life.

Younger players like Scottie Barnes step up, highlighting potential youth movement for Raptors.

Raptors' starters shine in win, Siakam leads with 33 points and improved defense in second half.

After a drought that maybe felt longer than it actually was, Toronto Raptors fans can sigh in relief after the team broke their losing streak with a win at home against the Atlanta Hawks. Despite trailing by as much as ten points in the first half, Toronto came back to finish on top 135-128, and now sit 10-14 on their season.

Prior to the game, and all week, as the Raptors struggled against teams like the Charlotte Hornets, it was unclear just how well the starting lineup would gel across games. Many expected Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković to change it up to see if that would help solve some of the problems the Raptors were facing.

While this doesn't quite solve all of them, the team's win against the now 9-15 Atlanta Hawks showed some signs of life.

The Raptors can credit much of the win to its younger players. In a game when we are reminded that the Raptors could be on the brink of a franchise-shifting trade at any moment, it was nice to see their younger pieces step up.

Toronto Raptors youth movement in full effect

Scottie Barnes game statistics: 27 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, one block

While the front office has been nothing short of unpredictable, the Toronto Raptors seem to be shifting toward the youth on their roster. Trade rumors are swirling and most of them revolve around Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, fitting since their contracts will be up at the end of this season.

If either or both of those players are traded, the Raptors will have to fully turn to their younger players to help them figure out the next phase of this franchise. Top of mind in that conversation is 2021 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, who's in the midst of a breakout year.

Scottie Barnes - 2023-24 Statistics Points 19.8 Rebounds 9.0 Assists 5.6 Field goal % 47.1 Three-point field goal % 38.2

Wednesday was no exception, with Barnes coming up second for Toronto in points scored with 27, adding a neat 10 rebounds to the mix. His performance in each quarter was consistent and his ability to put the ball in the net never waned, ensuring that the Raptors stay cool and level-headed even in the most high-stakes moments of the game.

Behind him were Gary Trent Jr., Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa, but their shooting woes are still impossible to ignore. After the game, head coach Rajaković spoke highly of Trent Jr.'s shooting ability and said he has the green light to shoot as many as he can.

"[Trent Jr.] is an amazing shooter. I want him to shoot the ball even more. Even tonight, he had a couple more shots that he could have taken. I just want him to have that confidence, the whole team to have confidence in him taking those shots. If Gary Trent goes out there, and he misses wide-open shots, I don't have any problems sleeping in the night. So I have absolute confidence in him, and I'm glad that he was able to help us tonight and play well."

What Went Right

Starters are finally clicking

The Raptors' biggest were finally able to rely on their starters. Despite their questionable fit together and inconsistent play through the first 24 games, the starting squad played like they had something to prove.

Leading the team was Siakam with 33 points, followed by Barnes with 27 points and Anunoby with 22 points. Dennis Schröder and Jakob Poeltl played their parts coming in with 17 and 15 points respectively. As well, all five starters had a positive plus-minus rating on the night, showing that they were all positive impacts on the court.

Despite their slow start on the defensive end, the Raptors cranked up their intensity in the second half. Hawks star Trae Young scored 20 points in the first half but was held to only nine in the third quarter and six in the fourth.

"There was some miscommunication earlier in the game when it came to defense. That got Trae Young going with his threes, and we did not do a good enough job. I felt in the second half we did much better in that aspect."

Darko Rajaković

What Went Wrong

The bench is still nowhere to be found

Although the win was essential, the team still has much more to improve if they want to be back in playoff contention. A big part of that comes from the offensive contribution from the bench. Malachi Flynn came through on the playmaking side of things, recording eight assists in 17 minutes, but did not score any points.

Gradey Dick did not play Wednesday, but his shooting contribution could help spark some energy off the bench, once he finds his groove with the team's G-League affiliate, the Raptors 905. He has been going back and forth between both teams in hopes of finding some stability in his shot.

Gradey Dick - Raptors 905 statistics Points 16.0 Rebounds 2.8 Assists 2.2 Field goal % 33.3 Three-point field goal % 30.4

Also hurting the Raptors were their 15 turnovers in comparison to the Hawks' seven total, something that has been plaguing them all month. This resulted in 20 points for the Hawks to take advantage of, versus the seven points the Raptors got from the Hawks' turnovers.

The Toronto Raptors will be back in action Friday night with another game against the Atlanta Hawks.