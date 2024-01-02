Highlights Siakam's future with the Raptors is uncertain, and trade rumors have been circulating for some time.

The Hawks, Pacers, and Kings have shown interest in Siakam, with the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies recently joining the fray.

Siakam has been a consistent performer, leading the Raptors in scoring and heavily contributing across the stat sheet.

The Toronto Raptors have been linked with trading away franchise star Pascal Siakam for quite some time, but after having already traded OG Anunoby, their stance on subsequently dealing the 29-year-old has been left more uncertain.

Nevertheless, NBA writer Mark Medina believes clarity over this decision will come around the trade deadline, as the Raptors will be better placed in deciding whether their current roster has a chance to make the playoffs, or if additional reinforcements are needed.

Raptors trade rumors

Hawks, Pacers, Kings all reportedly interested in Siakam

The start of the new year was marked by a fresh, new roster after the Raptors finally traded OG Anunoby after months of speculation, making a deal with the New York Knicks to bring in Immanuel Quickley and Toronto native, RJ Barrett.

However, the Raptors have still been unable to shed any light on Pascal Siakam's future with the Canadian outfit.

The All-NBA forward has been eligible to sign an extension with Toronto, reportedly worth up to four-years, $202.3 million, for some time, but the organization has so far reportedly been reluctant to engage in any contractual discussions.

Prior to the Anunoby trade, per HoopsHypes' Michael Scotto, NBA executives viewed Siakam as the more likely trade candidate, and with Toronto continuing to fall away from a Play-In Tournament spot, currently sitting 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 13-20 record, a complete roster rebuild is not yet entirely out of the equation.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, Siakam has drawn interest from a number of teams, including the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings, all among those as potential suitors.

The Hawks' interest looks to be the strongest, though, after having tried to trade for the 29-year-old last summer, reportedly willing to offer up De'Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin and additional draft compensation to seal the deal, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

However, the latest report from NBA insider Marc Stein indicates that should Siakam be dealt ahead of the trade deadline, he would be hesitant to sign the two-year extension that the team who acquires him can offer, instead favoring the chance to choose his own destination as he is set to enter unrestricted free agency next summer.

This comes despite Stein's report further going on to state that Siakam's list of potential suitors is growing, with the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies now thought to have entered the fray for the 2019 NBA champion.

Raptors waiting for ‘clarity’ over team’s direction

Medina argues that Siakam is still the most likely trade candidate should the Raptors decide to make any other roster moves, though, he believes that they will wait right up until the trade deadline to make their final decision over what they will choose to do with the All-Star forward, citing clarity over roster direction as the key variable in their decision-making.

“Pascal Siakam is the most likely trade candidate considering his versatile skill-set, veteran status and expiring contract. I suspect that the Raptors will wait until the trade deadline to entertain such a deal for two reasons. The market will expand by then. The Raptors will have more clarity on whether they should begin a rebuilding project, or if they have any semblance of a chance to become a playoff contender.”

Siakam’s strong season

Team-leading 22.4 points per contest

Siakam has been a relatively consistent performer for the Raptors since the 2019-20 season, averaging 20-plus points per game on each occasion, and even in a year when there has been uncertainty looming over his future, his on-court performances haven't dwindled.

Playing all 33 of the Raptors' match-ups this season, Siakam is leading the team in scoring with 22.4 points per game, while also contributing 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists, as well as almost a steal per game.

Furthermore, he is shooting an efficient 51.8 percent from the field on his 16.4 shot attempts, again a team-high.

This is despite his overall shot attempts being down from last year, where he was averaging 18.5 attempts per game, though only good enough for 48.5 percent shooting efficiency.

Pascal Siakam - Miscellaneous Splits Points off turnovers 2.3 Second chance points 2.8 Fast break points 3.5 Points in the paint 13.3

Siakam still lacks the ability to space the floor, something which has become more common for a forward in the modern NBA, and as such, only 14.2 percent of his total points come from behind the three-point line, the lowest mark since his rookie season (1.3 percent).

In total, 66.4 percent of his total points per game come from two-point field goals, of which over half, 59.3 percent to be exact, are scored inside the paint.

Nevertheless, Siakam is still proving to be one of the Raptors' most dangerous offensive weapons, showcased by his 116.2 offensive rating, with only Quickley's rating of 118.3 ranking higher of those to average more than 25 minutes per contest, though he has only played the one game for the Canadian outfit.

While his defensive rating aligns with that of a lot of his teammates, 114.8, Siakam's plus-1.5 net rating is the third-best on the team, behind Quickley's small sample size, plus-9.9, and the now-departed Anunoby, plus-1.3.

Siakam has been one of the key cogs in the Raptors' offensive machine since the departures of Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry in 2019 and 2021, respectively, but with the organization reluctant to offer him the extension he wants, they may decide it's in their best interests to cash in on the forward by trading him before the February 8th deadline.

As such, this would protect Toronto from allowing Siakam to be able to walk away for nothing in return as he gears up to enter unrestricted free-agency this upcoming summer off-season, though, the possibility of them keeping him on the books, especially after already trading Anunoby, can not yet be entirely dismissed.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.